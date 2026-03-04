Highly Anticipated New Dallas Bakery From Michelin-Starred Mamani Owners Opens in Uptown

From croissants and Kouign-Amann to cookies, cakes, tarts, and muffins, there’s a ton to try on the pastries menu at The Bread Club. (Courtesy)

The menu includes a breakfast sandwich on a Mexican torta bun with chipotle aïoli, the Milanese loaf draws on Italian risotto flavors, the Piña Colada Matcha blends the Caribbean cocktail with Japanese matcha, and more, showing the global inspiration from The Bread Club. (Courtesy)

Led by baking director Peter Edris (formerly of Frenchette Bakery in New York City), The Bread Club mills Texas-grown grains in-house to produce handcrafted breads. (Courtesy)

From the owners of Mamani, The Bread Club is Feel Like Home's new bakery right next door. (Courtesy)

Since we found out about Feels Like Home co-founders Brandon and Henry Cohanim finally opening Mamani (the city’s one of two Michelin-starred restaurants) in Dallas, we knew that its sister spot, The Bread Club, would soon follow. Now, the new bakery at The Quad in Uptown has softly opened with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Monday, March 9.

Located in a 2,600-square-foot space right next door to Mamani, at 2681 Howell Street, the bakery just seats 30. The Bread Club also produces the bread served at the modern European restaurant, a collaboration with Christophe De Lellis — the Paris-born Culinary Director of Feels Like Home. Make sure to order the Bread We Bake when you dine at Mamani. But back to the new bakery…

Led by baking director Peter Edris (formerly of Frenchette Bakery in New York City), The Bread Club mills Texas-grown grains in-house to produce handcrafted breads, laminated pastries, made-to-order sandwiches, grab-and-go salads, sweets, soft serve, signature matcha drinks, and coffee.

“The difference between good and great is always in the details,” says Edris in an opening release. “That’s why we mill our own flour from interesting locally grown grains, give our doughs a long, slow ferment, and build each sandwich on the bread we create expressly for that particular sandwich. It’s also why we look to far-flung cultures for inspiration, for the pastries as well as the sandwiches.”

Edris is sourcing wheat and specialty grains grown in Texas and stone-mills them on site, “producing flour with a depth of flavor and nutritional complexity that commercially milled flour cannot match.”

The Bread menu features:

Texas Country, which is naturally leavened with house-milled Texas wheat

The Milanese is built on saffron, Parmesan, and crispy rice

Corn Pugliese features twice-fermented Texas corn and durum wheat

Sprouted Quinoa with Texas wheat and sprouted quinoa

A classic and sesame baquette

The Fougasse — a Mediterranean wheat with green olives (yum)

According to the release, Edris’s approach marries precision artisan baking with inspiration from his extensive travels through Asia, Central America, and his deep love of Italian, French, and Mexican food. And the menu reflects that global sensibility across every category.

For instance, the menu includes a breakfast sandwich on a Mexican torta bun with chipotle aïoli, the Milanese loaf draws on Italian risotto flavors, the Piña Colada Matcha blends the Caribbean cocktail with Japanese matcha, and a classic Jambon Beurre features the house-made baguette. And from croissants and Kouign-Amann to cookies, cakes, tarts, and muffins, there’s a ton to try on the pastries menu. If you’re craving something cooler, The Bread Club will have vanilla gelato and strawberry sorbet soft serve.

As for drinks, coffee lovers will appreciate drips and espresso drinks made on a La Marzocco machine, including creative concoctions like the Pistachio Cream Top (an iced long black with pistachio cold foam) and an Einspänner Latte with vanilla bean cold foam and cocoa. Other signature drinks include a Madeleine Horchata and Berry Matcha. There is also a selection of teas, wines, beers, and non-alcoholic cocktails.

A curated provisions shop offers tinned and smoked fish, Spanish potato chips, Ibérico ham and other cured meats, plus olive oils, jams, honey, spices, and more. A loyalty program will launch within two weeks of opening as well.

We’ll be honest. We’re excited. Especially knowing the thought and precision Feels Like Home puts into all of their concepts — from Mamani to 2025 James Beard Award nominee Bar Colette.

The Bread Club’s menu notes: “We bake every day with no shortcuts, combining European traditions with Texas-grown grains. We believe bread is meant to be enjoyed every day and shared around the table.” We can get on board with that.