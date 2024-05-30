All the Many (Many) New Restaurants and Dining Concepts Opening at The QUAD in Dallas

Mamani will be located in the largest retail bungalow at The QUAD, the building on the left. (Photo by Jane Martens)

The new office at The QUAD features a members-only club for tenants on the 12th floor. (Photo by Jane Martens)

From the Dallas Mavericks to Curb Your Enthusiasm, LDU Coffee keeps it light and fun. (Photo by Stu Conry)

Brothers and co-owners of Namo and Bar Colette, Henry Cohanim and Brandon Cohanim, are opening Mamani at The QUAD. (Courtesy)

The reimagined Quadrangle, Dallas’ first mixed-used development when it opened in Uptown in 1966, has been completed after a five-year renovation by new owners Stream Realty Partners. Renamed “The QUAD,” the development features a 12-story, 345,425 square-foot office tower, a quarter-acre pocket park, and seven restaurants.

Designed by architectural firm Omniplan, each restaurant space is housed within a stand-alone bungalow, designed to match the neighborhood’s character and create a more pedestrian-friendly destination in Uptown.

Along with the seven restaurants (open to the public), tenants of the new office building will have access to a fitness center, bike valet, and member’s club called The QUAD Club, a penthouse amenity center featuring a full-service bar, lounge, conference center, and rooftop terrace. Stream Executive Managing Director & Partner Ramsey March explains that there will be “country club” snacks and a signature “The QUAD” cocktail. Tenants can also expect happy hour from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Crushcraft Thai Eats (of the former Quadrangle fame) has recently reopened at the development, but here’s a little about the six other upcoming restaurant openings at The QUAD.

Mamani

Hoping to open by the end of 2024, this highly-anticipated new modern European restaurant from brothers Brandon and Henry Cohanim, owners of the Bar Colette and popular Dallas sushi spot Namo. We wrote a story about it if you’re interested in learning more about the brand new concept, but the highlight is that the brothers have brought in French-born chef Christophe de Lellis, who left a high-profile role at the three Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon restaurant in Las Vegas to come to Dallas and run this restaurant.

The Cohanim brothers also plan to open a new bakery in the bungalow next door to Mamami.

Two Hands

One of the first openings at The QUAD this fall, Two Hands is a healthy Australian-style restaurant chain based in New York. Launched in 2014, the cafe offers an all-day menu featuring breakfast bites, salads, bowls, and burgers, while the dinner menu opts for shareables and larger entrees. There will be a patio facing Routh Street for al fresco dining.

Written By The Seasons

Opened in Bishop Arts in 2021, this seasonal farm-to-table spot comes from the owners of Tribal All Day Cafe. Now, it’s expanding to a second location at The QUAD this fall. When we visited, we loved the fresh, locally sourced ingredients used in every dish, which evolve with each new season. A favorite starter is the garden focaccia with Texas herb oil and the grilled 44 Farms NY strip is a must-order.

DOMODOMO

This Michelin Bib Gourmand 2017-23 awardee will also open its first Texas location at the revamped Uptown development this fall. The New York sushi concept comes from brothers-in-law Jae Park (an interior designer) and chef Brian Kim. Not much else is known about the upcoming Dallas location, but the New York spot offers an extensive menu of sushi, handrolls, nigiri, and more.

LDU Coffee

Founded in 2017 by brothers Mark and Adam Lowes, this Australian coffee shop has quickly grown from one original space on Fitzhugh Avenue to five locations across the city. And now, it’s expanding to Uptown. LDU will go into the new QUAD office building with its entrance facing Howell Street. LDU is known for its friendly culture, straightforward coffee, and no WiFi.