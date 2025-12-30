The Saint Relocates From Deep Ellum To Dallas Design District

The Saint Dining Room_2 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Tablescape (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Tagliatalle_2 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bone Marrow Fries (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Prawn Scampi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint Dining Room (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Iceberg Wedge (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Double Cut Heritage Pork Chop (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint Dining Room_3 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Tiramisu (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Ricotta Gnudi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Texas Quail Picatta (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Housemade pastas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Beet Salad (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Spaghetti and three-quarter lb Texas Wagyu Meatball (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint Bar (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
01
17

Hooper Hospitality Concepts announced that their modern Italian steakhouse, The Saint, is relocating from Deep Ellum to the Dallas Design District. The new location at 1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard officially opens for dinner service on Saturday, January 3, under the helm of Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

02
17

The Saint, which first opened in 2023, quickly became known for their spin on "comfort-driven Italian classics" paired with Texas-sourced steaks. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

03
17

Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Tagliatalle (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

04
17

Bone Marrow Fries (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

05
17

Prawn Scampi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

06
17

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant seats 85 guests. Nearly every one of those seats offers a striking view of the downtown Dallas skyline. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

07
17

Iceberg Wedge (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

08
17

Double Cut Heritage Pork Chop (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

09
17

The Saint's vibe centers around the interplay of dualities. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

10
17

Tiramisu (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

11
17

Ricotta Gnudi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

12
17

Texas Quail Picatta (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

13
17

Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

14
17

The Saint's handmade pastas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

15
17

Beet Salad (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

16
17

Spaghetti and three-quarter pound Texas Wagyu Meatball (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

17
17

The bar program will continue slinging clever cocktails alongside a notable wine selection. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Saint Dining Room_2 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Tablescape (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Tagliatalle_2 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bone Marrow Fries (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Prawn Scampi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint Dining Room (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Iceberg Wedge (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Double Cut Heritage Pork Chop (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint Dining Room_3 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Tiramisu (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Ricotta Gnudi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Texas Quail Picatta (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Housemade pastas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Beet Salad (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Spaghetti and three-quarter lb Texas Wagyu Meatball (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint Bar (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Restaurants / Openings

The Saint Relocates From Deep Ellum To Dallas Design District

Chef Sergio Esquivel To Lead Culinary At Texas-Driven Italian Steakhouse

BY //
photography Samantha Marie Photography
Hooper Hospitality Concepts announced that their modern Italian steakhouse, The Saint, is relocating from Deep Ellum to the Dallas Design District. The new location at 1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard officially opens for dinner service on Saturday, January 3, under the helm of Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint, which first opened in 2023, quickly became known for their spin on "comfort-driven Italian classics" paired with Texas-sourced steaks. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Tagliatalle (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bone Marrow Fries (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Prawn Scampi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The 1,800-square-foot restaurant seats 85 guests. Nearly every one of those seats offers a striking view of the downtown Dallas skyline. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Iceberg Wedge (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Double Cut Heritage Pork Chop (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint's vibe centers around the interplay of dualities. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Tiramisu (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Ricotta Gnudi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Texas Quail Picatta (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint's handmade pastas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Beet Salad (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Spaghetti and three-quarter pound Texas Wagyu Meatball (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The bar program will continue slinging clever cocktails alongside a notable wine selection. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
1
17

Hooper Hospitality Concepts announced that their modern Italian steakhouse, The Saint, is relocating from Deep Ellum to the Dallas Design District. The new location at 1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard officially opens for dinner service on Saturday, January 3, under the helm of Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

2
17

The Saint, which first opened in 2023, quickly became known for their spin on "comfort-driven Italian classics" paired with Texas-sourced steaks. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

3
17

Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Tagliatalle (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

4
17

Bone Marrow Fries (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

5
17

Prawn Scampi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

6
17

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant seats 85 guests. Nearly every one of those seats offers a striking view of the downtown Dallas skyline. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

7
17

Iceberg Wedge (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

8
17

Double Cut Heritage Pork Chop (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

9
17

The Saint's vibe centers around the interplay of dualities. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

10
17

Tiramisu (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

11
17

Ricotta Gnudi (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

12
17

Texas Quail Picatta (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

13
17

Bistecca alla Fiorentina (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

14
17

The Saint's handmade pastas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

15
17

Beet Salad (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

16
17

Spaghetti and three-quarter pound Texas Wagyu Meatball (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

17
17

The bar program will continue slinging clever cocktails alongside a notable wine selection. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Hooper Hospitality Concepts announced that their modern Italian steakhouse, The Saint, is relocating from Deep Ellum to the Dallas Design District. The new location at 1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard officially opens for dinner service on Saturday, January 3, under the helm of Executive Chef Sergio Esquivel.

Originally opened in 2023, The Saint quickly earned recognition for its refined take on comfort-driven Italian classics and Texas-sourced steaks. According the press release announcing the new location and new chef, the menu “has evolved based on guests’ preferences since opening in 2023,” and the new elevated location in the Design District “marks an intentional evolution for the concept.”

Andy Hooper, CEO of Hooper Hospitality Concepts, explains the impetus for the move, saying, “The Design District offers the ideal setting for the experience we’ve created. It gives us greater visibility, a setting that matches the sophistication of our menu, and a chance to welcome even more guests into the world of The Saint.”

The Saint Dining Room (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The 1,800-square-foot restaurant seats 85 guests. Nearly every one of those seats offers a striking view of the downtown Dallas skyline. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Venue & Vibes

What is the world of The Saint, then? The Saint’s vibe centers around the interplay of dualities. They’re merging opposing forces. Luxe and grit. Dark and colorful. Industrial and soft. Saints AND Sinners, ya feel me? Perfect example: Upon arrival, guests ascend the golden-tiled stairway leading to the restaurant’s landing, which is crowned by an 18th-century gilt chandelier… and a graffitied antique oil portrait (hand-tagged by Design District artist Kelly O’Neal).

The 1,800-square-foot restaurant seats 85 guests. Nearly every one of those seats offers a striking view of the downtown Dallas skyline. A custom wallpaper with a modern interpretation of the saints and sinner iconography (flora! fauna! snakes! doves!) in a damask pattern anchors the space. The dining room features scalloped upholstered booths, with a 1920s Parisian glass-domed chandelier casting a warm pink glow from above. Artwork from Zach Grear adds “a contemporary spiritual layer— modern icons hand-tattooed and embellished with symbols of luck, protection, and cultural intrigue.”

That all sounds fabulous, but what are we eating?

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
Wexel Art
Amy’s Ice Creams
Fonda San Miguel
Maison Palo Santo
Haney Home Concierge
Little Torch
The Gift Bag
Lake Austin Spa Resort
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
  • TRIBEZA Holiday Gift Guide 2025 2
Housemade pastas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
The Saint’s handmade pastas (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The Food & Drinks

Dallas-born Chef Esquivel seems like an ideal fit for The Saint’s Texas-driven approach to Italian steakhouse dining. (He quite literally started cooking alongside his grandmothers, which feels very Italian!) Esquivel’s diverse professional experience includes working at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse, Georgie by Curtis Stone, and Harper’s, in addition to his tenure as the personal chef for the Jones family at AT&T Stadium.

The Saint’s press release describes Esquivel’s perspective as “refined yet soulful,” and says he plans to strike “a balance between the classics diners love and the more adventurous preparations that have become a hallmark of the concept.” What exactly is that hallmark? Think signature dry-aged cuts from Texas ranchers, wagyu selections, and housemade pastas, in addition to seafood and a range of vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Chef Esquivel says, “What sets us apart is our commitment to Texas ingredients and our ability to elevate Italian classics with a uniquely local perspective. We focus on refinement without losing the warmth that comfort food should deliver.”

For the Type O bloods (meat lovers) among us, you’re in luck! The menu promises protein aplenty. Some dishes we’re particularly excited to cut into:

  • Texas Wagyu Tartare with truffle carpaccio and balsamic cured egg yolk
  • Fresh Shellfish Platter with Maine Lobster, King Crab, oysters on the half shell, and giant prawns served with spicy cocktail sauce and rose mignonette
  • Brisket & Foie Gras Ravioli finished with a dried cherry reduction
  • Wild Mushroom & Black Truffle Tagliatelle with truffle herb cream and parmigiano
  • Texas Quail Picatta with lemon butter, capers, shallot and garlic
  • 32 oz. Bistecca Alla Fiorentina and Double Cut Berkshire Pork Chop with peach mostarda

The bar program will continue slinging clever cocktails alongside a notable wine selection. New signature drinks we’re excited to sip include the In Good Faith with Ford’s Gin, Ramazotti Apertivo, hibiscus syrup, lemon and sparkling wine, as well as the Smoke Rings After Dark featuring George Dickel Rye, Cynar, Bénédictine, cocoa, and smoked mesquite. In the new location, The Saint is also introducing its new smoked whiskey decanter drinks, offering bespoke mesquite smoked Manhattan and Old Fashioned preparations available in both regular and top shelf selections. (Don Draper would.)

“Dallas diners want familiarity and discovery in equal measure,” Hooper summarizes. “Their sophistication has pushed us to keep evolving. The energy of the Design District and the opportunity to welcome guests in this new space makes this move incredibly exciting.”

The Saint opens for dinner service on Saturday, January 3, at their new location at 1000 N. Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas. 

Featured Events
Shop Keveri at Bering’s this holiday season
SHOP NOW

Curated Collection

Swipe
3205 Caruth Boulevard
University Park
FOR SALE

3205 Caruth Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3205 Caruth Boulevard
4024 Marquette Street
University Park
FOR SALE

4024 Marquette Street
Dallas, TX

$7,199,000 Learn More about this property
Jamie Ashby
This property is listed by: Jamie Ashby (646) 620-6676 Email Realtor
4024 Marquette Street
2555 N Pearl Street #2200
Uptown
FOR SALE

2555 N Pearl Street #2200
Dallas, TX

$8,195,000 Learn More about this property
Blake Eltis
This property is listed by: Blake Eltis (972) 207-6060 Email Realtor
2555 N Pearl Street #2200
6601 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6601 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$35,000,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6601 Hunters Glen Road
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,599,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4104 Greenbrier Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

4104 Greenbrier Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
4104 Greenbrier Drive
6814 Northport Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6814 Northport Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego
This property is listed by: Julie Haymann & Lauren Savariego (214) 682-5088 Email Realtor
6814 Northport Drive
3601 Centenary Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3601 Centenary Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,249,900 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3601 Centenary Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X