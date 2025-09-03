The Woodlands’ New Comfort Food Restaurant Brings a Retractable Roof Patio — Local Public Eatery Shakes Up Market Street

Plenty of outdoor patio seating in booths and tables is available at Local Public Eatery on Market Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

High-energy neighborhood hangout Local Public Eatery is already making its mark in The Woodlands, transforming the former La Madeleine corner restaurant space in Market Street. This prime corner restaurant spot now buzzes with two patios, including one with a retractable roof.

Local Public Eatery, a Canadian import, has already found a loyal following in Dallas, and The Woodlands marks its second Texas restaurant.

Inside, the restaurant stretches across more than 5,000 square feet, with an additional 2,020 square feet of wraparound patio. That’s plenty of room for game day watch parties, weekend brunch spreads, after-work happy hours and big nights out.

“With a dynamic culinary scene, deep-rooted sports pride and warm southern hospitality, the Houston area is the perfect place for Local Public Eatery’s next Texas home,” regional chef Oliver Lewis says. “Our focus on elevated comfort food and a neighborly atmosphere fits seamlessly with The Woodlands community.”

Chef Lewis and his team have built a menu of from-scratch Americana favorites in The Woodlands’ Local Public Eatery. Think burgers, handhelds, pizzas, shareable starters and hearty main courses. At the bar, you will find classic and craft cocktails, local draft beers and wines. Larger groups can take advantage of drink towers and the playful “group activities” section.

The interior’s rustic charm features reclaimed Texas pine wall cladding, Douglas Fir ceiling joists, vintage lighting and cozy rugs. The patio sits under that state-of-the-art retractable roof with string lighting and gas torches for atmosphere. Fans and heaters should keep diners comfortable year-round — no small feat in Texas.

Both spaces include multiple TVs, so sports and entertainment are never out of reach.

A massive beer board dominates the bar, listing what’s on tap. When the game starts, the board doubles as a screen.

Sip Big, Eat Well

Happy hour runs Mondays through Fridays from 3 pm to 6 pm at Local Public Eatery. The cocktail list is especially tempting, with several drinks priced at just $5. The Sassy Sangria Crush is a standout, as is the Espresso Mar-Tiny. Both are $5 during Happy Night pricing, which kicks in at 9 pm. Snacks get the happy hour treatment too, making it easy to settle in.

Groups bring extra fun to the table. Options include The Porron, a party pitcher of Vinho Verde served without glasses. There are also rounds of Espresso Mar-Tinys and Cold Tea, featuring a decorative pot of Jameson-infused tea poured into tea cups for sharing.

Dinner favorites include the ahi tuna poké rice bowl with roasted garlic and ginger soy, edamame, crispy tofu, seasoned cucumbers and miso mayo ($23). The portobello mushroom pizza combines ricotta, mozzarella, caramelized onion and pecorino romano ($20). The fish tacos feature two beer-battered fish fillets with garlic aioli, pico de gallo and a side dish ($16).

This new Market Street location is sure to make Local Public Eatery a new hotspot for pre-concert meals and drinks before a show at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. It’s also should become a favorite for meeting friends to watch a game. Local Public Eatery is geared around making it easy to linger a little longer, with good food, cold drinks and plenty of space to chill.

Local Public Eatery is located at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 200 in Market Street in The Woodlands. It’s open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 1 am, Fridays from 11 am to 2 am, Saturdays from 10 am to 2 am, and Sundays from 10 am to 1 am. For more information, go here.