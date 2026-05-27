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A Woodlands-Area Winery Just Crushed the Competition — Wild Stallion Vineyards Goes Double Gold

No Other Bottle of Bubbly Pulled Off This Feat

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Six acres of grapes grow at Wild Stallion Vineyards just off Rayford Road in Spring. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Six acres of grapes grow at Wild Stallion Vineyards just off Rayford Road in Spring. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Wild Stallion Vineyards’ Cavello Rosé received double gold at the 2026 National Small Producer’s Wine Invitational. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Wild Stallion Vineyards’ Cavello Rosé received double gold at the 2026 National Small Producer’s Wine Invitational. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Grapes are cut from the vines by hand and refrigerated within two hours of harvest at Wild Stallion Vineyards. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Grapes are cut from the vines by hand and refrigerated within two hours of harvest at Wild Stallion Vineyards. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Wild Stallion Vineyards’ 2024 Cavello Rosé was the only sparkling wine to earn double gold at the 2026 National Small Producer’s Wine Invitational. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Wild Stallion Vineyards’ 2024 Cavello Rosé was the only sparkling wine to earn double gold at the 2026 National Small Producer’s Wine Invitational. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Blanc du Bois grapes are harvested by hand each summer at Wild Stallion Vineyards in Texas. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Blanc du Bois grapes are harvested by hand each summer at Wild Stallion Vineyards in Texas. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Larry and Karen Cress, owners of Wild Stallion Vineyards. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Larry and Karen Cress, owners of Wild Stallion Vineyards. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

A Woodlands-area winery is popping bottles after bringing home one of the beverage industry’s top honors. Wild Stallion Vineyards earned a double gold medal at the 2026 National Small Producer’s Wine Invitational. Its 2024 Cavello Rosé received unanimous top scores from judges and received the highest rating in its category. It was also the only sparkling wine to earn double gold at the event.

The Libation Awards recognize excellence in wine, spirits and craft beverages from producers across the country. The awards highlight outstanding quality, craftsmanship and innovation within the beverage industry.

For this event, wines were scored using a 100-point Davis system. Judges evaluated Appearance, Aroma & Bouquet, Taste & Texture, Aftertaste and Overall Impression.

Wild Stallion Vineyard’s Cavallo Rosé
Wild Stallion Vineyards’ Cavello Rosé received double gold at the 2026 National Small Producer’s Wine Invitational. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Wild Stallion Vineyards produces wines exclusively from Texas-grown grapes. The Cavello Rosé is a blend of 50 percent Blanc du Bois grapes and 50 percent Sangiovese grapes grown near Lubbock. The Blanc du Bois grapes are grown at the vineyard on Rayford Road.

Beyond the accolades, the sparkling rosé has bright aromas of apricot, white cherries and stone fruit. It finishes with pomegranate and cranberry flavors. Its vibrant character, refreshing bubbles and crisp finish quickly made it a favorite among visitors and wine club members alike.

“This award reflects the passion, dedication and hard work that goes into every bottle we produce,” Wild Stallion co-owner Larry Cress says. “We are excited to share this achievement with our community and guests who continue to support our vineyard.”

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Texas Grapes, Texas Soil

The vineyard’s unique location helps Blanc du Bois grapes grow in Montgomery County. Wild Stallion sits between Spring Creek and Willow Creek atop a sandbar. The sandy soil drains well and doesn’t hold moisture, which helps protect the vines from disease.

While Wild Stallion sources its Sangiovese grapes from growers near Lubbock, the rosé is created by the vineyard’s winemaker in Nacogdoches, using a blend of both grapes.

“The High Plains is where most of our red grapes grow best in Texas because you want that diurnal temperature,” Wild Stallion general manager Charelle Grant tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “You want the cool nights and the warm days. It allows the grape to rest so it can stay on the vine for a longer period of time.”

blanc du bois grape Wild Stallion Vineyard
The Blanc du Bois grape is ideally suited for growing in the Texas climate. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Looking ahead, this year’s grape harvest begins in late June. Grant says the grapes are harvested and pruned entirely by hand, which helps maintain quality. Wine club members and other volunteers handle the labor for both pruning and harvesting.

For visitors, Wild Stallion offers self-guided wine flights and vineyard exploration during regular business hours. Staff-guided tastings and tours require 24 hours’ notice. Groups of six or more need reservations.

Wild Stallion Vineyards is located at 5969 West Rayford Road in Spring. Tasting room hours run Wednesdays through Fridays from 3 pm to 7 pm, and Saturdays noon to 6 pm. For more information about upcoming events, offerings and reservations, go here.

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