The Woodlands’ Wine & Food Week Adds a New Cocktail Wonderland and Date Night Fun — And Wine Women Take Centerstage
This Beloved Festival Is Still Crushing It In Year 21BY Laura Landsbaum // 05.09.25
Cheers to an unforgettable afternoon at Ladies of the Vine, where wine lovers come together to celebrate and savor. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Wine and Food Week)
The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting at The Woodlands Wine and Food Week is a delight for food lovers. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)
A signature cocktail from Afzal Kaba, Beverage Director at Musaafer, who will be competing at The Woodlands Wine and Food Week’s Crushing It with Cocktails event. (Photo courtesy Musaafer)
Guests pour and savor their way through the diverse offerings at Wine Around the World Wednesday during The Woodlands Wine & Food Week. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Wine & Food Week)
The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday, May 31, 2025, will feature a distinguished panel of judges. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)
Sips, Suds and Savor on Friday, May 30, 2025, offers a lively evening of entertainment at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)
Ladies of the Vine will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)
The Woodlands Wine and Food Week Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 31 will feature hundreds of wines, chef demonstrations and culinary talent at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)
Chef Nancy Manlove took first place in the Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Wine and Food Week 2024, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)
The Woodlands’ Wine & Food Week is back for its 21st year — and this time, it’s bringing cocktails to the party. Set to kick off on Wednesday, May 28 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel, the beloved festival is adding a fresh twist with a brand new event: Crushing It with Cocktails, a spirited celebration of mixology, mocktails and everything in between.
“We cycle in and out of whatever is trending at the moment,” Wine & Food Week founder Constance McDerby tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Right now, that’s mocktails and cocktail creation.”
That doesn’t mean the wine is taking a backseat. The festival still has plenty to pour for longtime fans, with signature events like the always-popular Wine Around the World Wednesday. This interactive tasting mimics a speed dating tour through six countries.
“We have color-coded tour guides who lead groups from station to station,” McDerby notes. “They’ll start in Spain, taste the food and wine, then move to Bulgaria, the U.S., Japan and Italy.”
A chime signals each rotation, giving attendees a chance to sample different wines and compare styles. “You might try a cabernet from Italy and then one from California,” McDerby says. “Different climates, growing regions and wine-making techniques are all part of the fun.”
A Spirited New Addition
Crushing it with Cocktails will make its debut on Thursday, May 29. The event features a cocktail competition for professional mixologists, but wine lovers won’t be left out. Every cocktail must include wine as an ingredient.
You will be able to sip the featured wines on your own too. “It’s a fun way to explore the ingredients behind the drinks,” McDerby says. “We’ll have a big grazing board, a garnish bar and H-E-B’s juice bar. You can take your sparkling wine and mix your own drink. It’ll be fun, interactive and affordable — a great Thursday night date night.”
While the competitor lineup is still under wraps, McDerby revealed one name to PaperCity: Afzal Kaba, beverage director at Musaafer.
“Mixing flavors is creativity,” Kaba says. “For me, a cocktail is art, not just a drink. People drink now to enjoy flavors. It makes me happy when people enjoy the moment.”
From Sips to Showstoppers
The wine mega event will include Sips, Suds and Savor on Friday, May 30, a casually upbeat evening. Expect grape stomping, selfie stations, caricature artists and live music.
On Saturday, May 31, it’s the main event: The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase. Thirty-five restaurants compete for a $5,000 grand prize and the coveted Chef of Chefs award. The evening also features hundreds of wines, chef demos and opportunities to meet culinary talent.
Looking to elevate the experience? The Bayway Cadillac VIP Luxury Lounge offers exclusive access to premium pours in a plush, private setting. It’s perfect for wine lovers who want to savor something special.
To close out the week, Ladies of the Vine is returning on Friday, June 6 at Carlton Woods Country Club. At this elegant afternoon event, Kelly Limbaugh, vice chairman-admissions for the Winery Relations Committee at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, will moderate a diverse panel of women from across the wine world.
Panelists include the winemaker for Napa Valley’s Silver Oak winery Cynthia Lohr of J. Lohr Winery — whose wines recently took top honors at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo — and representatives from Michael David Winery. Wine lovers will enjoy a guided lunch with thoughtful pairings.
Behind the scenes, it’s volunteers who help keep things running smoothly, from pouring wines to assisting with check-in and event setup. Most roles are open to the public, though those interested in pouring are encouraged to be TABC certified. Duties, attire and other requirements vary depending on the event, but one thing’s for sure: volunteers help make the magic happen.
Whether you’re sipping, swirling or shaking things up, The Woodlands’ own Wine & Food Week promises a pour for every palate.
Wine & Food Week runs from Wednesday, May 28 through Friday, June 6. For more information about attending and volunteering, go here.