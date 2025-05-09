The Woodlands’ Wine & Food Week Adds a New Cocktail Wonderland and Date Night Fun — And Wine Women Take Centerstage

Chef Nancy Manlove took first place in the Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Wine and Food Week 2024, held at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

The Woodlands Wine and Food Week Grand Tasting on Saturday, May 31 will feature hundreds of wines, chef demonstrations and culinary talent at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

Ladies of the Vine will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

Sips, Suds and Savor on Friday, May 30, 2025, offers a lively evening of entertainment at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase on Saturday, May 31, 2025, will feature a distinguished panel of judges. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

Guests pour and savor their way through the diverse offerings at Wine Around the World Wednesday during The Woodlands Wine & Food Week. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Wine & Food Week)

A signature cocktail from Afzal Kaba, Beverage Director at Musaafer, who will be competing at The Woodlands Wine and Food Week’s Crushing It with Cocktails event. (Photo courtesy Musaafer)

The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting at The Woodlands Wine and Food Week is a delight for food lovers. (Photo by Food and Vine Time Productions)

Cheers to an unforgettable afternoon at Ladies of the Vine, where wine lovers come together to celebrate and savor. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Wine and Food Week)

The Woodlands’ Wine & Food Week is back for its 21st year — and this time, it’s bringing cocktails to the party. Set to kick off on Wednesday, May 28 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel, the beloved festival is adding a fresh twist with a brand new event: Crushing It with Cocktails, a spirited celebration of mixology, mocktails and everything in between.

“We cycle in and out of whatever is trending at the moment,” Wine & Food Week founder Constance McDerby tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “Right now, that’s mocktails and cocktail creation.”

That doesn’t mean the wine is taking a backseat. The festival still has plenty to pour for longtime fans, with signature events like the always-popular Wine Around the World Wednesday. This interactive tasting mimics a speed dating tour through six countries.

“We have color-coded tour guides who lead groups from station to station,” McDerby notes. “They’ll start in Spain, taste the food and wine, then move to Bulgaria, the U.S., Japan and Italy.”

A chime signals each rotation, giving attendees a chance to sample different wines and compare styles. “You might try a cabernet from Italy and then one from California,” McDerby says. “Different climates, growing regions and wine-making techniques are all part of the fun.”

A Spirited New Addition

Crushing it with Cocktails will make its debut on Thursday, May 29. The event features a cocktail competition for professional mixologists, but wine lovers won’t be left out. Every cocktail must include wine as an ingredient.

You will be able to sip the featured wines on your own too. “It’s a fun way to explore the ingredients behind the drinks,” McDerby says. “We’ll have a big grazing board, a garnish bar and H-E-B’s juice bar. You can take your sparkling wine and mix your own drink. It’ll be fun, interactive and affordable — a great Thursday night date night.”

While the competitor lineup is still under wraps, McDerby revealed one name to PaperCity: Afzal Kaba, beverage director at Musaafer.

“Mixing flavors is creativity,” Kaba says. “For me, a cocktail is art, not just a drink. People drink now to enjoy flavors. It makes me happy when people enjoy the moment.”

From Sips to Showstoppers

The wine mega event will include Sips, Suds and Savor on Friday, May 30, a casually upbeat evening. Expect grape stomping, selfie stations, caricature artists and live music.

On Saturday, May 31, it’s the main event: The Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase. Thirty-five restaurants compete for a $5,000 grand prize and the coveted Chef of Chefs award. The evening also features hundreds of wines, chef demos and opportunities to meet culinary talent.