Restaurants / Closings

Before Downtown Dallas’ Neiman Marcus Shutters, The Zodiac Brings Back Its Beloved Holiday Buffet

Celebrate at the Flagship's Iconic Restaurant Until It Closes on March 31

BY // 03.03.25
The Zodiac Dallas

Located on the sixth floor of Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas, The Zodiac Room has been a lunchtime staple for 72 years. (Courtesy)

As we mourn the impending loss of the downtown Neiman Marcus and its iconic restaurant, a glimmer of joy shines through. As of today, the famous holiday buffet returns to The Zodiac until the flagship shutters on March 31.

The day Saks Global announced the closure, I behaved exactly as you’d expect from a native Dallasite — I texted everyone I knew and panic-made a series of swan song lunch reservations at The Zodiac in my state of grief. I’m so glad I did because, by the end of the day, no openings remained.

For many, including myself, the buffet stands out as a cornerstone of their holiday traditions. (I set a recurring annual alert on my calendar every October 1 to book my December reservations.) People who typically hate buffets flock downtown to Neiman’s during the month of December, dressed in their most festive finery to celebrate with friends. It’s one of my favorite traditions in Dallas, and it cannot be replicated or replaced. I cannot imagine a more fitting gift that Neiman Marcus could give us than to revive the buffet for the month of March. (The Zodiac chose the buffet to accommodate more guests, but I’m viewing it with a sentimental lens.)

The Zodiac Room
The famous holiday buffet returns to The Zodiac until the flagship shutters on March 31. (Photo by Melissa Smrekar)

I went for lunch today to verify rumors of the buffet’s return. Having confirmed with my own eyes, I can assure you that all your favorite dishes make an appearance. In addition to the iconic popover with strawberry butter and healing chicken broth, you’ll find the mandarin orange soufflé, chicken salad, truffle macaroni and cheese, mushroom ravioli, Stanley’s Pot Roast, prime rib, and even the ambrosia salad. Self-soothe by grabbing a scoop with extra cherries.

One of my best friends firmly believes in the Two Plate Theory, dividing her lunch real estate evenly between cold salads and hot entrees. For any first-timers, I always offer the admonition that it’s a mistake to go too hard on the salad section.

According to the hostess, The Zodiac remains “completely booked” through the end of the month, and they aren’t accepting any walk-ins, either. Your best bet is to routinely check OpenTable to snag a canceled reservation.

During lunch, I noticed the celebratory spirit of those dining around me. Many tables opted to order a bottle of champagne and toast this beloved jewel in our city. The meal ended with a heavenly thin slice of strawberry cake, the same one they serve at Mermaid Bar.

I skipped the elevator in favor of taking the narrow escalator down all six floors. I’ve always considered those escalators a time machine, transporting me to a more elegant time. I could almost hear Lady Gaga’s voice singing “Always Remember Us This Way” as I rode down. Clearly, I’m feeling a little emo about the whole thing.

While we collectively hoped for a different ending written in the stars, let’s pour one out for The Zodiac this month.

The Zodiac buffet costs $45 for adults and $20 for children under 10, excluding beverages and gratuity. 

