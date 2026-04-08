Théa Dallas
Sam Fox at The Global Ambassador
GA.Thea.-27
thea_Cocktails 01
théa – Culinary 2
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Théa Dallas will be a two-story indoor and outdoor restaurant overlooking Dallas' Katy Trail. (Rendering courtesy of Author & Edit Hospitality)

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Author & Edit Hospitality founder Sam Fox is no stranger to the Dallas dining scene, as he's already brought The Henry, Flower Child, Culinary Dropout, and more to Texas. (Courtesy)

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As for the menu, Théa offers mezze, house-made pastas, shareable plates, and more. (Courtesy)

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At Théa, The Spritz Parade is a trio of options featuring the Dirty Spritz, Parisian Spritz, and Aperol Spritz. (Courtesy)

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Truffle filet, chicken souvlaki, lamb chops, and more make up the Théa menu. (Courtesy)

Théa Dallas
Sam Fox at The Global Ambassador
GA.Thea.-27
thea_Cocktails 01
théa – Culinary 2
Restaurants / Openings

Phoenix-Based Mediterranean Rooftop Restaurant to Open Two-Story Outpost in Dallas

Overlooking Katy Trail, Théa Will Bring Healthy Cuisine, a Parade of Spritzes, and More to Knox Street

BY //
Théa Dallas will be a two-story indoor and outdoor restaurant overlooking Dallas' Katy Trail. (Rendering courtesy of Author & Edit Hospitality)
Author & Edit Hospitality founder Sam Fox is no stranger to the Dallas dining scene, as he's already brought The Henry, Flower Child, Culinary Dropout, and more to Texas. (Courtesy)
As for the menu, Théa offers mezze, house-made pastas, shareable plates, and more. (Courtesy)
At Théa, The Spritz Parade is a trio of options featuring the Dirty Spritz, Parisian Spritz, and Aperol Spritz. (Courtesy)
Truffle filet, chicken souvlaki, lamb chops, and more make up the Théa menu. (Courtesy)
1
5

Théa Dallas will be a two-story indoor and outdoor restaurant overlooking Dallas' Katy Trail. (Rendering courtesy of Author & Edit Hospitality)

2
5

Author & Edit Hospitality founder Sam Fox is no stranger to the Dallas dining scene, as he's already brought The Henry, Flower Child, Culinary Dropout, and more to Texas. (Courtesy)

3
5

As for the menu, Théa offers mezze, house-made pastas, shareable plates, and more. (Courtesy)

4
5

At Théa, The Spritz Parade is a trio of options featuring the Dirty Spritz, Parisian Spritz, and Aperol Spritz. (Courtesy)

5
5

Truffle filet, chicken souvlaki, lamb chops, and more make up the Théa menu. (Courtesy)

Opening its first standalone location — and second outpost ever— in Dallas’ Knox Street in early 2027, Théa Mediterranean Rooftop is a hot spot in Phoenix from Author & Edit Hospitality. It’s known for its sweeping views atop The Global Ambassador (which the hospitality group also owns) and healthy, Mediterranean coastal cuisine. In 2024, it was named one of The Best New Hotel Restaurants in the World by Condé Nast Traveler.

The two-story indoor and outdoor restaurant will overlook the Katy Trail, another addition to Knox Street’s new mixed-use block, which includes The Knox, an Auberge Collection hotel and residences, office spaces, multifamily residential, a half-acre park, and retail.

thea_Cocktails 01
At Théa, The Spritz Parade is a trio of options featuring the Dirty Spritz, Parisian Spritz, and Aperol Spritz. (Courtesy)

Théa Mediterranean Rooftop’s owner, Sam Fox, isn’t new to Dallas’ dining scene, as he’s brought The Henry, Culinary Dropout, Flower Child, and Doughbird to the city over the past several years through his Fox Restaurant Concepts group.

“Opening restaurants here has allowed us to build meaningful relationships within the community, which makes expanding in this market significant,” says Fox in an opening release. “Knox Street is a natural fit for Théa. What makes this location especially exciting is the daytime experience. We see an opportunity to create a welcoming destination for a healthy, Mediterranean-inspired lunch that feels thoughtful and approachable, then transitions seamlessly into dinner and late night.”

Designed by Charles & Co., the Dallas outpost of the restaurant will feature “8,600 square feet indoors and 3,000 square feet outdoors with a patio overlooking the Katy Trail. Guests will enter at ground level for casual daytime dining before moving upstairs to the main restaurant, which will feature indoor and outdoor bars, a terrace, and a live-action kitchen.”

GA.Thea.-27
As for the menu, Théa offers mezze, house-made pastas, shareable plates, and more. (Courtesy)

As for the menu, Théa offers mezze, sushi, house-made pastas, shareable plates, and more. Standout dishes include:

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  • Goddess of All Dips — whipped ricotta, baba ghanoush, muhammara, tzatziki, kopanisti, and hummus served with bazlama, pita, and crudités
  • Spaghetti alla Nerano with zucchini, parmesan and beurre monté
  • Mixed Grill with truffle filet, chicken souvlaki, and lamb chops with charred vegetables

A cocktail program focuses on house-made ingredients to craft creations like three signature spritzes (The Parade of Spritzes): the Dirty Spritz, Parisian Spritz, and Aperol Spritz. There’s also an extensive rosé list.

“As day moves into dusk, spritzes, rosé, and electric DJ sets help define the atmosphere that has made Théa one of the country’s most talked-about rooftop experiences,” boasts the release.

Fox doesn’t look to be slowing down his Texas expansion any time soon. A second location of his The Twelve Thirty Club (which is backed by Justin Timberlake) is opening inside the historic century-old former U.S. Post Office in Austin in late 2027.

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