Chef Tim Love’s Newest Restaurant Brings English Country Club Charm to Fort Worth’s River District

With its refined menu and inviting outdoor space, Stewart’s is a ‘country club for the people.’ (Courtesy)

Along with horseback trail rides and pickleball, Fort Worth will soon welcome croquet as its newest leisurely pastime. The game traditionally associated with British country clubs and genteel gatherings is slower-paced than pickleball but just as much fun, especially with a cocktail in hand. Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktails, the latest venture from Fort Worth chef and restaurateur Tim Love, is set to open in the River District this spring.

The new concept is named after Love’s father and was inspired by memories of family gatherings from his childhood in Cookeville, Tennessee. This is also where Love first played croquet on his father’s farm.

“I’m thrilled to honor my dad with this special spot,” Tim Love says in a release. “Stewart’s is more than a cocktail bar with good food. It’s a full experience. This is the place I want to be at 3 pm, having a cocktail and a light bite before dinner and unwinding from the day. It’s a country club for the people — a place where anyone can come together and enjoy life’s simple pleasures without the usual barriers.”

The 1,100-square-foot indoor space on White Settlement Road will undergo a full renovation and offer just 28 seats in an intimate setting. The 15,000-square-foot outdoor lawn will be the spot for socializing and croquet. Both areas will provide a full service of food and drinks.

Elevated Cocktails and Small Plates

Tim Love’s new spot will offer a sophisticated take on classic country club fare. Guests will be able to order small plates, such as a Gulf shrimp cocktail with house-made sauce, a buttery lobster roll nestled in toasted brioche, or the Parisian-inspired Croque Monsieur layered with smoked ham, gruyère, and velvety mornay sauce. Other highlights include wagyu steak frites, succulent Texas blue crab cakes, and the Croquet Club Sandwich — a tower of house-roasted meats, crisp lettuce, and house-made American cheese.

The elevated cocktail program is designed to enrich the social experience. While the full drink menu hasn’t been announced yet, guests can expect expertly crafted libations served in branded crystal tumblers.

A Country Club for the People

In keeping with croquet tradition, Stewart’s encourages guests to embrace the sport’s signature “Croquet Whites” attire — classic white jackets or sweaters reminiscent of vintage country club fashion. The venue will happily offer complimentary loaner pieces as needed.

Beyond croquet, the outdoor space aims to be a lively social hub, complete with a removable shade cover, live entertainment, and a relaxed setting perfect for unwinding over elevated small plates and cocktails.

Stewart’s will be located near Love’s Hotel Otto, Fort Worth’s first micro-resort, and Gemelle, his Italian-inspired restaurant known for fresh pasta, pizzas, and a lush outdoor garden. With an entertainment stage, pool, and expansive green space, Gemelle already provides a vibrant setting.

Together, these three venues from Tim Love create an inviting destination for dining, social play, and entertainment along Fort Worth’s Trinity River.