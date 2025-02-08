fbpx
Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
01
04

Chef Tim Love’s latest venture, Stewart's, promises a sophisticated yet relaxed take on social dining and leisure. (Courtesy rendering)

02
04

With its refined menu and inviting outdoor space, Stewart’s is a ‘country club for the people.’ (Courtesy)

03
04

The venue’s 15,000-square-foot outdoor lawn offers space for socializing and games of croquet. (Courtesy)

04
04

Stewart’s is named after Chef Tim Love’s father. (Courtesy)

Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
Chef Tim Love Stewart’s
Restaurants / Openings

Chef Tim Love’s Newest Restaurant Brings English Country Club Charm to Fort Worth’s River District

Stewart’s Promises Superlative Cocktails, Elevated Small Plates, and Croquet Games

BY // 02.08.25
Chef Tim Love’s latest venture, Stewart's, promises a sophisticated yet relaxed take on social dining and leisure. (Courtesy rendering)
With its refined menu and inviting outdoor space, Stewart’s is a ‘country club for the people.’ (Courtesy)
The venue’s 15,000-square-foot outdoor lawn offers space for socializing and games of croquet. (Courtesy)
Stewart’s is named after Chef Tim Love’s father. (Courtesy)
1
4

Chef Tim Love’s latest venture, Stewart's, promises a sophisticated yet relaxed take on social dining and leisure. (Courtesy rendering)

2
4

With its refined menu and inviting outdoor space, Stewart’s is a ‘country club for the people.’ (Courtesy)

3
4

The venue’s 15,000-square-foot outdoor lawn offers space for socializing and games of croquet. (Courtesy)

4
4

Stewart’s is named after Chef Tim Love’s father. (Courtesy)

Along with horseback trail rides and pickleball, Fort Worth will soon welcome croquet as its newest leisurely pastime. The game traditionally associated with British country clubs and genteel gatherings is slower-paced than pickleball but just as much fun, especially with a cocktail in hand. Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktails, the latest venture from Fort Worth chef and restaurateur Tim Love, is set to open in the River District this spring.

The new concept is named after Love’s father and was inspired by memories of family gatherings from his childhood in Cookeville, Tennessee. This is also where Love first played croquet on his father’s farm.

“I’m thrilled to honor my dad with this special spot,” Tim Love says in a release. “Stewart’s is more than a cocktail bar with good food. It’s a full experience. This is the place I want to be at 3 pm, having a cocktail and a light bite before dinner and unwinding from the day. It’s a country club for the people — a place where anyone can come together and enjoy life’s simple pleasures without the usual barriers.”

The 1,100-square-foot indoor space on White Settlement Road will undergo a full renovation and offer just 28 seats in an intimate setting. The 15,000-square-foot outdoor lawn will be the spot for socializing and croquet. Both areas will provide a full service of food and drinks.

Elevated Cocktails and Small Plates

Tim Love’s new spot will offer a sophisticated take on classic country club fare. Guests will be able to order small plates, such as a Gulf shrimp cocktail with house-made sauce, a buttery lobster roll nestled in toasted brioche, or the Parisian-inspired Croque Monsieur layered with smoked ham, gruyère, and velvety mornay sauce. Other highlights include wagyu steak frites, succulent Texas blue crab cakes, and the Croquet Club Sandwich — a tower of house-roasted meats, crisp lettuce, and house-made American cheese.

The elevated cocktail program is designed to enrich the social experience. While the full drink menu hasn’t been announced yet, guests can expect expertly crafted libations served in branded crystal tumblers.

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
Chef Tim Love Stewart's
With its refined menu and inviting outdoor space, Stewart’s is a ‘country club for the people.’ (Courtesy)

A Country Club for the People

In keeping with croquet tradition, Stewart’s encourages guests to embrace the sport’s signature “Croquet Whites” attire — classic white jackets or sweaters reminiscent of vintage country club fashion. The venue will happily offer complimentary loaner pieces as needed.

Beyond croquet, the outdoor space aims to be a lively social hub, complete with a removable shade cover, live entertainment, and a relaxed setting perfect for unwinding over elevated small plates and cocktails.

Stewart’s will be located near Love’s Hotel Otto, Fort Worth’s first micro-resort, and Gemelle, his Italian-inspired restaurant known for fresh pasta, pizzas, and a lush outdoor garden. With an entertainment stage, pool, and expansive green space, Gemelle already provides a vibrant setting.

Together, these three venues from Tim Love create an inviting destination for dining, social play, and entertainment along Fort Worth’s Trinity River.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Whitaker Cottages, The Heights
FOR SALE

1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
Houston, TX

$437,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1042 W 23rd St F Houston, TX 77008
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$535,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
Sugar Land, TX

$335,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
15119 Rockdale Bridge Lane
2526 Crossvine Drive
Firethorne | Co-list: Kenneth Kottwitz
FOR SALE

2526 Crossvine Drive
Katy, TX

$599,900 Learn More about this property
Aaron Tschoepe
This property is listed by: Aaron Tschoepe (361) 212-5589 Email Realtor
2526 Crossvine Drive
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Lakecrest Forest
FOR SALE

24410 Forest Canopy Drive
Katy, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
24410 Forest Canopy Drive
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$288,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$195,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
5934 Claridge Drive
Westbury
FOR SALE

5934 Claridge Drive
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5934 Claridge Drive
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds Estates | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

7522 Fairchild Road
Fairchilds, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Karina Rossi
This property is listed by: Karina Rossi (832) 421-3038 Email Realtor
7522 Fairchild Road
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
4715 Caroline Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4715 Caroline Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4715 Caroline Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$615,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$390,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$560,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
3514 Suffolk Drive
Highland Village
FOR SALE

3514 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Noya Zucker
This property is listed by: Noya Zucker (713) 882-3832 Email Realtor
3514 Suffolk Drive
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
706 Wilken Street
Co-list: Estelle Elles | Greater Heights
FOR SALE

706 Wilken Street
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
706 Wilken Street
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$469,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
5514 Braesvalley Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5514 Braesvalley Drive
Houston, TX

$360,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5514 Braesvalley Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$620,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
6839 Knoll Spring Way
Hillsdale Creek
FOR SALE

6839 Knoll Spring Way
Houston, TX

$290,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6839 Knoll Spring Way
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Lakes of Pine Forest
FOR SALE

4938 Windy Orchard Lane
Houston, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
4938 Windy Orchard Lane
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
7627 Tiburon Trail
Greatwood
FOR SALE

7627 Tiburon Trail
Sugar Land, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
7627 Tiburon Trail
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X