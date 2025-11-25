Houston’s Iconic Tony’s Restaurant Lands New Investors With Grand Ambitions — A Remodel and Reimagining Are In the Works

Donna Vallone, a Women of Substance honoree in 2020, will always be part of Tony's Restaurant.(Photo by Gittings)

The 'Three Graces' sculpture by Jesus Morales will be one of the few elements of interior decor that will remain following the redo at Tony's.

Tony Vallone with famed opera tenor Luciano Pavoratti and famed divorce attorney Bob Piro at Tony's on Post Oak in the 1980s.

New investors in Tony's suggest that after the reimagining, regulars won't recognize the storied restaurant.

Two of Tony's new investors Alan Stein and Alan Helfman are pictured at the 'Red Hot Gala' benefitting the Houston Firefighters Foundation. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

After 20 years, the interior decor of Tony's is headed in a new direction in the hands of designer Christine Ho.

Tony’s devotees, save your tears. The storied restaurant that has commanded Houston’s discerning palates for some 60 years is not closing, contrary to the rumors that have been beating across the city’s restaurant scene since Chef Kate McLean departed the Greenway Plaza mainstay in September. To the contrary with new investors with deep pockets and an elevated vision, Tony’s is on the path to a resurgence of prominence.

If Saturday night’s standing-room-only crowd is any indication, the tide is already moving in that direction as there was not an empty seat in the main dining room or the bar with the energy palpable.

Say hello to commercial real estate broker David Greenberg, a partner in Tony’s for decades; prominent car dealer and philanthropist Alan Heffman; noted ENT specialist Dr. Michael Kaplan and exotic car enthusiast and entrepreneur Alan Stein. In an exclusive interview, PaperCity talked with Greenberg, Kaplan and Stein over an impressive lunch prepared by Tony’s veteran chef Joey Gomez, who is clearly spreading his talented wings. The gents discussed what they believe is their secret sauce for restaurant success — and what it means for the future of Tony’s.

“This combination with the great partners that we have is enabling us to move this place in the right direction, to create the finest dining you’ve ever seen in the country,” Greenberg says. “And I’m not exaggerating. It’s going to happen. We’re not skipping anything.

“And the whole idea is Tony’s is one of a kind. As you know, it always has been and we want to continue that tradition.”

Over the years, this foursome has sat down for Saturday morning breakfasts together, a clutch that included Tony Vallone until his death in 2020. This explains that the relationship with the restaurant is somewhat personal as well as business. And Donna Vallone continues as a partner and a face in the restaurant.

“Donna will always be a part of Tony’s” Greenberg assures.

In fact, on Saturday night Donna Vallone was all smiles, saying that she could not be happier with the new business arrangement and the investors’ plans.

“I’m not going anywhere,” she quips.

The trio explains that as the Greenway Plaza lease for Tony’s was coming up for renewal and Vallone was not ready to commit single-handedly to another decade, the gents put their heads together in divining a future for the iconic Houston restaurant.

“The thought of this place closing down was saddening,” Greenberg allows. “I mean, it really was very depressing for me. It’s a phenomenal tradition.”

The foursome ponied up funds for acquiring a major share of Tony’s while Donna Vallone maintains an interest in the business.

Since paperwork closed two weeks ago, it’s full steam ahead for this group whose excitement about the project is palpable.

“We recognized an opportunity that would allow us not only to restore Tony’s, the restaurant, to its grandeur, but to carry the torch and bring it to an even greater level,” Kaplan says. “To modernize it and make this appeal to the younger generations in order for it to prosper in the years and the decades going forward.”

That said, Greenberg is keen to assure that Tony’s loyalists remain important to the restaurant’s future. Stein notes that since word of their investment has spread, former customers are returning as are staffers who had previously departed.

The new Tony’s investors’ plan involves a complete reimagining of the interiors which Stein admits needs a refresh after 20 years. The total reimagining of the interiors is in the hands of celebrated designer Christine Ho.

A few hints of what’s to come? The hostess stand will be moved. The bathrooms will be completed redesigned. The exterior waterworks will be revived. The “Three Graces” sculpture from Jesus Morales will remain as an integral part of the decor.

However, Stein suggests, “You won’t recognize this place.”

The Tony’s update will include a refresh of the menu, bringing back restaurant favorites as well as adding contemporary menu items with the kitchen under tutelage of Gomez.

The restaurant will remain open throughout the transformation with the redesign expected to be completed by next summer.

A Tony’s Retrospective

Through the decades of its early years Tony’s was the only fine dining establishment in Houston. Under founder Tony Vallone’s stewardship, it was as much the place to see and be seen as it was to savor a glorious meal.

It was the place where presidents and potentates dined, where Hollywood notables toasted Houston’s elite. Mergers and acquisitions were brokered over lunch. Rakish, married oil men canoodled with their girlfriends in back booths. Socialites danced on the tables at least once — for a fundraiser. The underground wine cellar where many a lavish dinner party was held was also rumored to be the scene of more than one romantic rendezvous.

Those were the days when diners dressed, jackets and ties required for both lunch and dinner. Vallone kept a supply of both in the front closet for the uninitiated. Also the days when Tony’s stayed open until early morning hours to provide the crispiest of bacon and scrambled eggs for the social swells who stopped in after charity galas seeking another glass of champagne and Tony’s iconic Grand Marnier soufflé.

Over the years, Houston’s dining scene grew more sophisticated and more competitive. Tony’s celestial status was challenged by newcomers, but this iconic spot still managed to hold on. Relocation to Greenway Plaza two decades ago injected a renewed level of excitement.

Today, the future of Tony’s is in the hands of four astute businessmen with a vision to reclaim the glory days. Happily, they have the financial wherewithal to make it happen.