Houston’s Iconic Fine Dining Restaurant Rolls Out Summer Party Nights, Wine Specials — Tony’s Goes To the Islands

Tony's executive chef and partner Kate McLean in the kitchen at the Tony's Day in Houston dinner celebration (Photo by Andrew Hemingway)

Tony's is set to embrace a Mykonos vibe in the San Remo room in July. White attire a must.

Tony’s, Houston’s stalwart fine dining restaurant, is rocking the summer doldrums with two themed, music-infused party nights and a summer long wine special. Dinner reservations are not required for the party nights.

Already in action is the Adult Daycare offering. That means 50 percent off of any wine from the storied restaurant’s vast cellar. It is available at lunch or dinner, one bottle special per table. The wine is accompanied by a Spicy Oriental snack mix.

The serious party fun begins June 28 with a Roaring ’20s Night in the San Remo Room where a DJ will spin those familiar last century tunes as well as popular contemporary tunes. Perhaps most fun of all is the Best Dressed costume contest with those stepping out in the finest flapper and dapper tux attire will compete for must-have prizes.

Diners will also receive table side vintage style punch service featuring Zephyr Gin. Tony’s touting this as a chance to “Come dressed to impress and party likes it’s 1929.”

A Walk on the White Side

Tony’s private San Remo Room morfs into in a sexy island mood for its Mykonos White Out evening. Yes, gents pull out those white linen suits, guayaberas and panama hats. Ladies, we know you have some white eyelet frocks or white linen looks in your closet. This is the party to put them to use.

It’s a two-night fête set for July 11 and 12, again with DJ YO$H providing the tunes for dancing. “Zorba, the Greek,” anyone? But no furling plates to the floor, please.

Tony’s Chef Power

Since Kate McLean returned to Tony’s as executive chef and partner, the talented young woman has been instituting fresh ideas into an iconic Houston restaurant that celebrated its 60th anniversary earlier this month.

Since his debut last year, Venezuelan talent Miguel Delabarca has been enchanting diners with his mix of popular, Latin and even opera tunes on Friday and Saturday nights. The baby grand piano he uses sits in the center of the dining room. On Thursday nights, the glamorous Tianba Hall delivers her musical talents to dinner. And the endearing Louie Carrington Jr. helms the piano and mic on Wednesday nights.

A full schedule of Tony’s live music entertainment can be found here.