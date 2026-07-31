Campus Dining Gets a Major Upgrade With Rice University Landing Its Own Trill Burgers — All Courtesy of Professor Bun B

Bun B established Trill Burgers in 2021 along with co-founders Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield with executive chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares. Shown here Bun B at their Missouri City location. Photo courtesy of Trill Burgers.

With three brick and mortar locations (including one to open at 7616 Westheimer, the home-grown chain has earned the title of best burger in America from “Good Morning America” in 2022 and won a coveted Gold Buckle Foodie Award for Best Classic Fair Food at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2023. Photo courtesy of Trill Burgers.

ut what makes this story even more special is that it’s a bit of a homecoming for Bun B, who served as a distinguished lecturer at Rice in 2011, 2013 and 2015, co-teaching a class on Religion and Hip-Hop Culture with Anthony Pinn, the Agnes Cullen Arnold Distinguished Professor of the Humanities. Photo courtesy of Brandon Martin with Rice University.

Students arriving on campus at Rice University for the new school year might have to work a bit harder to fight off that almost inevitable Freshman 15 weight gain. As the newest enrollees descend upon Houston’s version of an Ivy League school, they will discover during orientation that their meal plans might look a little different. Because legendary Houston rapper Bernard Freeman, better known as Bun B, is bringing his Houston-born Trill Burgers to campus.

Rice’s own Trill Burgers will begin serving up beef and vegan patties to those hungry undergrads starting August 17.

Located at The Rice Memorial Center, students, faculty, alumni and the public alike can feast on Trill’s OG burger and fries. Those on a university meal plan can use their dining dollars here too. Trill Burgers joins local food haunts Dandelion Cafe and Local Foods, raising the food scene at the university.

What makes this story even more special is that it’s a bit of a homecoming for Bun B, who served as a distinguished lecturer at Rice in 2011, 2013 and 2015, co-teaching a class on Religion and Hip-Hop Culture with Anthony Pinn, the Agnes Cullen Arnold distinguished professor of the Humanities.

“This is truly full circle for me,” Bun B says. “To bring this brand to Rice University where I once taught is a major moment for Trill Burgers and for myself.”

The rapper came to fame as one half of the Southern rap duo UGK (Underground Kingz), which he formed in 1987 alongside Pimp C. Aside from his work with UGK, Bun B has released five solo albums, including 2010’s Trill OG, which received a rare 5-mic rating from The Source.

Bun B established Trill Burgers in 2021 with co-founders Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield, and executive chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares. With three brick-and-mortar restaurants open already (in Montrose, Spring and Missouri City) and a new Trill Burgers set to open at 7616 Westheimer soon, this Rice University Trill Burgers continues the hometown chain’s growth. Trill memorably won Best Burger In America honors from Good Morning America in 2022 and took home a coveted Gold Buckle Foodie Award for Best Classic Fair Food at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2023.

Trill Burgers’ initial hours of operation at Rice University will be from 11 am to 5 pm Mondays through Fridays.