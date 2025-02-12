Houston’s Truffle Masters Competition Takes Over Central Market — And It’s Just the Tasty Preview

Divine chocolate creations from Central Market' bakery for the Truffle Masters preview tasting. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Oh, yum! This preview of the 11th annual Truffle Masters Competition turned into a delicious evening that saw some 150 connoisseurs of fine food swan through Houston’s Central Market second floor cooking school, sampling and sampling. Five chefs and three Central Market culinary entities joined the party cooking up amazing taste treats employing truffles from DR Delicacy.

And, yes, DR Delicacy CEO and Truffle Masters founder Diane Roederer added a caviar station to the mix.

The big event is set for March 3 at The Revaire events venue with as many as 30 participating restaurants.

Roederer welcomed the merry throng along with hosts Central Market Houston general manager Jon Gas and Central Market Houston Cooking School director Juan Gonzalez.

This mini-version of the big event found the cooking school kitchen bustling with two teams creating South American bites while food stations were spread across the floor. Attendees spilled over onto the upstairs balcony where the wine station made sure that spirits remained high. Musical entertainment on the balcony and in a back corner of the cooking school kept the vibe humming.

The chefs creating their finest with DR Delicacy truffles were Chef Brandon Jolley of the newly opened Fielding’s River Oaks, Chef Michael Lara from Tavola, Chef Mate Zorrilla of Flora Mexican Kitchen, Chef Lena Trang Le of Lena Asian Kitchen, Chef Louis Lopez from Killen’s Steakhouse and teams from the Central Market Cooking School, the store’s bakery and cheese shop.

More than 30 Houston chefs will be displaying their talents at the big event. They include chefs from Leo’s, Bari, Októ, Le Jardinier, Hidden Omakase and Potente.

In addition, more than a handful of mixologists will participate in the inaugural cocktail competition which will be open to VIP ticket holders. Sponsored by William Grant & Sons, the competition will also feature a panel of judges to determine the best cocktail.

The March 3 Truffle Masters evening will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation and tickets are available here.