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The Woodlands’ New Wine Bar Started With a Personality Test — Inside Turquoise Wine Bar’s Unexpected Origin Story

Come for the Cabernet, Stay for the Conversation and Canine Treats

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You can buy bottles at Turquoise Bar to sit and enjoy or take home and save for later. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

You can buy bottles at Turquoise Bar to sit and enjoy or take home and save for later. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

Diners raise a glass during a gathering at a Turquoise Wine Bar location. The Arizona-based wine bar is expected to open in The Woodlands this September. (Photo courtesy of Turquoise Wine Bar)

Diners raise a glass during a gathering at a Turquoise Wine Bar location. The Arizona-based wine bar is expected to open in The Woodlands this September. (Photo courtesy of Turquoise Wine Bar)

A full food menu will also be available at Turquoise Wine Bar when it opens this fall. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

A full food menu will also be available at Turquoise Wine Bar when it opens this fall. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

Family-style seating is set for a wine dinner at Turquoise Wine Bar. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

Family-style seating is set for a wine dinner at Turquoise Wine Bar. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

René Murphy (left) and Turquoise Wine Bar founder Jennifer Sinconis search for the best small-batch sparkling wines to bring home. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

René Murphy (left) and Turquoise Wine Bar founder Jennifer Sinconis search for the best small-batch sparkling wines to bring home. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

The new wine bar is in the refurbished Grogan's Mill Village Center. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)

The new wine bar is in the refurbished Grogan's Mill Village Center. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes)

Pat and René Murphy visit the Alsace region during a Turquoise Wine Bar trip. According to René, some of the best white wines in the world come from this area. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

Pat and René Murphy visit the Alsace region during a Turquoise Wine Bar trip. According to René, some of the best white wines in the world come from this area. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

This unlikely journey started with a personality test. That is what led Woodlands residents René Murphy and her husband Pat down the path towards opening the new Turquoise Wine Bar. The Arizona-based mini wine bar chain is slated to debut in The Woodlands at Grogan’s Mill Village Center in September.

After several moves around Texas and fast-paced careers, René Murphy was looking to build something of her own. A chance conversation with a former boss led her to explore a franchise opportunity in The Woodlands.

“She had become a franchise broker, which I didn’t even know existed,” René Murphy tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It was so lucky for me.”

Murphy’s former boss suggested a franchise personality test and presented several franchise options that seemed like a good fit.

“This wine bar came up,” Murphy says.

Started in Arizona, Turquoise Wine Bar now boasts six locations. It’s owned by Jennifer Sinconis and Laura and Dan Hernandez. Three Texas Turquoise Wien Bars are expected to open soon, including the new one in The Woodlands.

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A Cross-Country Trip and a European Adventure

Murphy traveled to Arizona last year for an in-person visit to a Turquoise Wine Bar location.

“I worked in the kitchen, served some drinks and just really enjoyed it,” René Murphy says. “I spent an evening with them.”

There was also a travel component that caught her attention.

“They had started traveling to wine regions,” René Murphy says. “I noticed they had an opening for a trip down the Rhine, which has always been a dream of mine.”

René and Pat Murphy joined the European trip, which ultimately sealed the deal.

“I got to learn more about these small-batch vineyards,” she says. “I was like, ‘This can’t get any better. This is exactly what I’m looking for.’ ”

Offerings Turquoise Wine Bar
A full food menu will also be available at Turquoise Wine Bar when it opens this fall. (Photo courtesy of René Murphy)

Creating Community at Turquoise Wine Bar

The newly renovated Grogan’s Mill Village Center location appealed to René Murphy. She appreciated its community feel and the proximity to the weekly farmers market.

The interior of The Woodlands’ own Turquoise Wine Bar will accommodate 52 people indoors, with additional seating available on the patio. The patio will be pet-friendly. The menu will even feature a “bark-uterie” board with dog-friendly cheese, vegetables and a cookie.

Turquoise Wine Bar
Diners raise a glass during a gathering at a Turquoise Wine Bar location. The Arizona-based wine bar is expected to open in The Woodlands this September. (Photo courtesy of Turquoise Wine Bar)

For people, the menu is extensive. While it will change seasonally, diners can choose from small bites, starters, charcuterie boards, salads, bruschetta, paninis and flatbreads. Sicilian pizzas and desserts will also be available. Gluten-friendly and vegan options are offered as well.

Comfy seating and two fireplaces should create a cozy, welcoming gathering spot.

Special events are also in the works, including wine dinners, bring-your-own-album nights and other community-focused gatherings. It turns out that personality test is opening up a whole new world of wine in The Woodlands.

Turquoise Wine Bar is expected to open in September at Grogan’s Mill Village Center, located at 7 Switchbud Place in The Woodlands. For updates and opening information, go here.

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