New ‘Italia-Merica’ Restaurant From Top Chef Carla Pellegrino and Sanjh Owners Debuts in Dallas

Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola is one of the many highlights on Urban Italia's menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Urban Italia has taken over the former WFAA studio — a massive 5,500 square-foot space next to the American Airlines Center. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

This week, a highly anticipated new Italian restaurant from Dallas-based hospitality group Tivona Group (owners of Las Colinas’ fine-dining Indian hotspot Sanjh) will debut in Dallas' Victory Park. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

On Friday, January 9, a highly anticipated new Italian restaurant from Dallas-based hospitality group Tivona Group (owners of Las Colinas’ fine-dining Indian hotspot Sanjh) will debut in Victory Park. Led by award-winning Top Chef alum Chef Carla Pellegrino, Urban Italia will bring a “modern interpretation of Italian-American cuisine to Dallas.”

The new spot has taken over the former WFAA studio — a massive 5,500 square-foot space next to the American Airlines Center. Designed by Fusion AE, the restaurant can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. Drawing inspiration from coastal Italy, the design features warm natural woods and bright accents.

This isn’t Pellegrino‘s first foray in North Texas, as she opened Teatro Bistro & Cocktail Lounge in Grapevine in 2024. It quietly closed in mid-2025. Before that, she led the culinary team at Rao’s Las Vegas and opened her own restaurants including Bratalian, Bacio, and Meatball Spot. She was also featured on Top Chef: Season 10, Beat Bobby Flay, and in coverage by Food & Wine and Bon Appétit. According to the release, Pellegrino plans to blend Old-World technique with New-World flair at Urban Italia.

A Modern Interpretation of Italian-American Cuisine

“Italia-Merica food, as we call it, started in these tiny kitchens where immigrants were just trying to bring a piece of home to their new life,” says Pellegrino in a press release. “They made do with what they had — more meat, more garlic, whatever was fresh—and out came dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, steak pizzaiola. At Urban Italia, we’re serving nostalgia, making sure these classics are made with care, with great ingredients, and with the kind of love that started it all.”

These are a few highlights we are looking forward to trying on the menu:

Coastal favorites like the Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Cocktail served over shaved ice, with an option to add shrimp and Baked Clams stuffed with herbed breadcrumbs

Neapolitan-style pizzas made the a wood-fired oven, including the Pizza Bianca with mozzarella, San Daniele prosciutto, arugula, Grana Padano, and white truffle oil

Pasta choices of Fettuccine al Ragù Bolognese with veal, beef, and pork, and Cappelletti Carciofi & Prosciutto with artichokes and Parma prosciutto in a light cream sauce

Bigger plates such as Chicken Milanese, Chilean Sea Bass Mediterranean, Salmon Harissa, and American Wagyu Sirloin Au Poivre

The cocktail program is also intriguing as it was developed by award-winning mixologist Yangdup Lama — Sanjh’s Head of Bar Program and founder of New Delhi’s award-winning Sidecar. Sanjh has a great drinks list, so Urban Italia should be no different. Some options include the Milano Bianco (gin, dry vermouth, bitter bianco, grapefruit, Campari air), Amalfi Highball (vodka, Italicus, limoncello, cranberry, lime, milk-clarified and carbonated), and Sicilia Espresso Martini (mezcal, fig-infused Marsala, hazelnut, and espresso). For those participating in Dry January, a mocktail list is also available.

Urban Italia opens for dinner starting on January 9 at 3030 Nowitzki Way in Victory Park. Book your table soon; it’s sure to be a new Dallas hotspot.