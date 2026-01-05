New ‘Italia-Merica’ Restaurant From Top Chef Carla Pellegrino and Sanjh Owners Debuts in Dallas

Urban Italia (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Chef Carla Pellegrino (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
_URBANITALIA_SREYNOLDS-590 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Urban Italia (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Classic Tiramisu (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Reggio Emilia Negroni and Modena Sour (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
01
07

This week, a highly anticipated new Italian restaurant from Dallas-based hospitality group Tivona Group (owners of Las Colinas’ fine-dining Indian hotspot Sanjh) will debut in Dallas' Victory Park. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

02
07

Chef Carla Pellegrino is an internationally recognized chef known for her soulful Italian cuisine. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

03
07

Urban Italia has taken over the former WFAA studio — a massive 5,500 square-foot space next to the American Airlines Center. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

04
07

Designed by Fusion AE, Urban Italia can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

05
07

Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola is one of the many highlights on Urban Italia's menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

06
07

Urban Italia features "Italia-Merica" food including the Classic Tiramisu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

07
07

Developed by award-winning mixologist Yangdup Lama — Sanjh’s Head of Bar Program —, don't miss the cocktail program at Urban Italia. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Urban Italia (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Chef Carla Pellegrino (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
_URBANITALIA_SREYNOLDS-590 (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Urban Italia (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Classic Tiramisu (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Reggio Emilia Negroni and Modena Sour (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Restaurants / Openings

New ‘Italia-Merica’ Restaurant From Top Chef Carla Pellegrino and Sanjh Owners Debuts in Dallas

Urban Italia Brings a Modern Interpretation of Italian-American Cuisine to Victory Park

BY //
photography Samantha Marie Photography
This week, a highly anticipated new Italian restaurant from Dallas-based hospitality group Tivona Group (owners of Las Colinas’ fine-dining Indian hotspot Sanjh) will debut in Dallas' Victory Park. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Chef Carla Pellegrino is an internationally recognized chef known for her soulful Italian cuisine. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Urban Italia has taken over the former WFAA studio — a massive 5,500 square-foot space next to the American Airlines Center. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Designed by Fusion AE, Urban Italia can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola is one of the many highlights on Urban Italia's menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Urban Italia features "Italia-Merica" food including the Classic Tiramisu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Developed by award-winning mixologist Yangdup Lama — Sanjh’s Head of Bar Program —, don't miss the cocktail program at Urban Italia. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
1
7

This week, a highly anticipated new Italian restaurant from Dallas-based hospitality group Tivona Group (owners of Las Colinas’ fine-dining Indian hotspot Sanjh) will debut in Dallas' Victory Park. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

2
7

Chef Carla Pellegrino is an internationally recognized chef known for her soulful Italian cuisine. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

3
7

Urban Italia has taken over the former WFAA studio — a massive 5,500 square-foot space next to the American Airlines Center. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

4
7

Designed by Fusion AE, Urban Italia can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

5
7

Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola is one of the many highlights on Urban Italia's menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

6
7

Urban Italia features "Italia-Merica" food including the Classic Tiramisu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

7
7

Developed by award-winning mixologist Yangdup Lama — Sanjh’s Head of Bar Program —, don't miss the cocktail program at Urban Italia. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

On Friday, January 9, a highly anticipated new Italian restaurant from Dallas-based hospitality group Tivona Group (owners of Las Colinas’ fine-dining Indian hotspot Sanjh) will debut in Victory Park. Led by award-winning Top Chef alum Chef Carla Pellegrino, Urban Italia will bring a “modern interpretation of Italian-American cuisine to Dallas.”

The new spot has taken over the former WFAA studio — a massive 5,500 square-foot space next to the American Airlines Center. Designed by Fusion AE, the restaurant can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio. Drawing inspiration from coastal Italy, the design features warm natural woods and bright accents.

Urban Italia
Designed by Fusion AE, Urban Italia can seat 250 guests in an upscale dining room, indoor-outdoor bar space, and large patio.

This isn’t Pellegrino‘s first foray in North Texas, as she opened Teatro Bistro & Cocktail Lounge in Grapevine in 2024. It quietly closed in mid-2025. Before that, she led the culinary team at Rao’s Las Vegas and opened her own restaurants including Bratalian, Bacio, and Meatball Spot. She was also featured on Top Chef: Season 10, Beat Bobby Flay, and in coverage by Food & Wine and Bon Appétit. According to the release, Pellegrino plans to blend Old-World technique with New-World flair at Urban Italia.

A Modern Interpretation of Italian-American Cuisine

“Italia-Merica food, as we call it, started in these tiny kitchens where immigrants were just trying to bring a piece of home to their new life,” says Pellegrino in a press release. “They made do with what they had — more meat, more garlic, whatever was fresh—and out came dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, chicken parmesan, steak pizzaiola. At Urban Italia, we’re serving nostalgia, making sure these classics are made with care, with great ingredients, and with the kind of love that started it all.”

These are a few highlights we are looking forward to trying on the menu:

  • Coastal favorites like the Jumbo Lump Crab Meat Cocktail served over shaved ice, with an option to add shrimp and Baked Clams stuffed with herbed breadcrumbs
  • Neapolitan-style pizzas made the a wood-fired oven, including the Pizza Bianca with mozzarella, San Daniele prosciutto, arugula, Grana Padano, and white truffle oil
  • Pasta choices of Fettuccine al Ragù Bolognese with veal, beef, and pork, and Cappelletti Carciofi & Prosciutto with artichokes and Parma prosciutto in a light cream sauce
  • Bigger plates such as Chicken Milanese, Chilean Sea Bass Mediterranean, Salmon Harissa, and American Wagyu Sirloin Au Poivre
Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)
Bistecca Alla Pizzaiola is one of the many highlights on Urban Italia’s menu. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

The cocktail program is also intriguing as it was developed by award-winning mixologist Yangdup Lama — Sanjh’s Head of Bar Program and founder of New Delhi’s award-winning Sidecar. Sanjh has a great drinks list, so Urban Italia should be no different. Some options include the Milano Bianco (gin, dry vermouth, bitter bianco, grapefruit, Campari air), Amalfi Highball (vodka, Italicus, limoncello, cranberry, lime, milk-clarified and carbonated), and Sicilia Espresso Martini (mezcal, fig-infused Marsala, hazelnut, and espresso). For those participating in Dry January, a mocktail list is also available.

Urban Italia opens for dinner starting on January 9 at 3030 Nowitzki Way in Victory Park. Book your table soon; it’s sure to be a new Dallas hotspot.

Special Series

Texas Artists

Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
Art You Want to Jump Into — Houston Sculptor Tara Conley Keeps It Hauntingly Lost and Found
read full series
The one for you in Houston
Partner with Us
Martha Turner Sotheby's Houston

Curated Collection

Swipe
11460 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

11460 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$4,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
11460 Strait Lane
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$8,499,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
5200 Cross Timbers Road
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

5200 Cross Timbers Road
Dallas, TX

$11,995,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
5200 Cross Timbers Road
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6442 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
6442 Lakehurst Avenue
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6124 Saint Andrews Drive
Dallas, TX

$10,995,000 Learn More about this property
David Nichols
This property is listed by: David Nichols (214) 534-2772 Email Realtor
6124 Saint Andrews Drive
6901 Hunters Glen Road
University Park
FOR SALE

6901 Hunters Glen Road
Dallas, TX

$26,000,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
6901 Hunters Glen Road
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Lakewood
FOR SALE

7326 Lakewood Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
7326 Lakewood Boulevard
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
3101 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3101 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
3101 Cornell Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X