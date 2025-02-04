The Best Restaurants In The Woodlands For Valentine’s Day — 10 Red Hot Picks With Special Menus, Desserts and Drinks
Making Love TastyBY Laura Landsbaum // 02.04.25
Valentine’s Day has restaurants in The Woodlands dialing up the romance with special menus, drinks and desserts. Whether you’re dining with a special friend or a romantic partner, certain restaurants are making it extra special this love month.
These are the Best Restaurants In The Woodlands to Celebrate Valentine’s Day:
Belly of the Beast
The Michelin-honored Belly of the Beast, with its James Beard semifinalist chef Thomas Bille is pulling out all the stops on both Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Two seatings are available each night (at 5:30 pm and 8 pm) for a special five-course prix-fixe menu ($95 with an additional $50 wine pairing option).
A harpist will even help set the mood for the perfect evening. The menu includes Bille’s oysters, a shrimp and uni tostada, seafood pasta, steak au poivre or black cod, and a strawberry tart to finish.
Reserve a spot with a call to (281) 466-2040 or email.
Mexican Mom Cocina Tradicional
Mexican Mom has some extra special sweets for your sweet Valentine’s. That means an eight-inch Ferrero Rocher chocolate flan ($45), a heart shaped tres leches cake in chocolate or rompope ($18), a heart shaped cake flan in chocolate or vanilla ($11), or a red velvet, vanilla and strawberry checkerboard cake with cream cheese frosting ($45 per cake or $6 by the slice). Call ahead to reserve a special one!
Back Table Kitchen and Bar
Back Table Kitchen and Bar at The Woodlands Resort brings a three course prix fixe menu for $95, paired with a complementary glass of sparkling wine. For starters, choose from oysters Rockefeller, burrata & prosciutto toast or beef carpaccio. Main choices are stuffed chicken, peppercorn filet, or lobster ravioli. For dessert, choose a blood orange flan, a white chocolate and strawberry mousse or chocolate covered strawberries.
Call (281) 364-6250 for reservations.
Truluck’s – Hughes Landing
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Truluck’s chef Shane Flynn is offering a romantic evening of culinary surprises available from Monday, February 10 through Sunday, February 16. That’s taking the love holiday seriously.
Flynn’s Valentine’s entrée selections pairs ora Kkng salmon with Wagyu strip steak for an instantly iconic surf and turf. Also featured on the special “Sinners & Saints” menu are lobster tempura bao and brie and lobster mac & cheese. All these special selections are available a la carte, with Truluck’s full seasonal dinner menu also available.
Couples can top off their memorable meal with the decadent fun of chocolate covered long-stem strawberries or any of Truluck’s sharable desserts.
Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Valentine’s Day at Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar means a prix fixe four-course Italian meal. It costs $79 per person, not including tax or gratuity. The menu has several choices in each course. You can view the menu and make reservations here.
Special Note: On Valentine’s Day, neither lunch nor happy hour will be offered. The regular dinner menu will be available from 11 am to 5 pm. with the prix-fixe option starting at 5 pm.
Amrina chef Jassi Bindra is creating a five-course tasting menu for Friday, February 14 featuring a variety of aphrodisiac ingredients for $125 per person plus tax. A champagne toast is included.
There even will be a Valentine’s themed photo booth so you and your date can take home a memento of your evening.
Reservations are available here.
Marcoza Trattoria
The Woodlands
8540 Creekside Forest Drive, Suite C-100
The Woodlands, TX 77375 | Map
Marcoza Trattoria, the Italian restaurant in Creekside Park, is showcasing a prix fixe, four-course menu accompanied by live music. The price is $79 per person, excluding tax and tip. The standard dinner menu will not be offered during this occasion. You can view the menu and make reservations here
Note: Happy Hour will not be offered on Valentine’s Day.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Fleming’s three-course surf & turf for two includes two starters, a shareable entrée and two desserts. Valentine’s diners start with seared scallops with risotto, followed by the main entrée: a 16 ounce chateaubriand and 12 ounce roasted North Atlantic lobster prepared with parmesan breadcrumbs, warm drawn butter, and grilled asparagus with béarnaise sauce. For dessert, enjoy the dark chocolate luxardo cherry tart, highlighted by a dark chocolate ganache.
Fleming’s will also be offering a three-course surf & turf menu for one if your special someone fancies a different steak experience from Fleming’s regular dinner menu. The for one Valentine’s Day menu includes seared scallops with risotto, filet and roasted lobster tail for one, and the dark chocolate luxardo cherry tart.
You can complement your food with the Berry Basil Bliss cocktail, featuring Empress 1908 Elderflower & Rose Gin, aromatic basil, strawberry rose syrup, fresh lemon juice and a sparkling rosé finish.
This exclusive Valentine’s Day menu will be available from Thursday, February 13 through Monday, February 17. For more information and to make reservations, go here.
Dessert Gallery Bakery and Café
Just need something to finish off a Valentine’s night? Dessert Gallery just might have the right sweet treat for your sweetie. Choices include:
— A box of six Valentine’s Day butter cookies ($40) or 10 cookies ($62.50)
— Assorted Valentine’s Day butter cookies ($5.95 each)
— Individual chocolate-dipped strawberries ($3.95 each) or a box of six for $25
— Heart-shaped petit fours ($4.50 each) or square petit fours ($3.95 each)
— Valentine’s Day cupcakes ($4.95 each), or the Valentine Day Cupcake Collection (four cupcakes for $25.50)
— Love Bites, a four-pack of mini treats including two chocolate-dipped chocolate chunk cookies, one Fruity Pebble cookie and one cranberry shortbread heart for $9.95)
— The 6” Cupid’s Craving Dream Cake, layers of vanilla cake with buttercream and festive pink and red frosting ($38.50)
— Chocolate Sprinkle Hearts ($2.50 each)
— Valentine’s Day cookie decorating kit ($15)
You need to place orders online or in-store by February 11 at 12 pm for pickup by Friday, February 14.
Acqua Restaurant and Lounge
From 2 pm to 10 pm on February 14, The Acqua Restaurant and Lounge will feature an exclusive menu, with 20 percent off all wines to help you toast an unforgettable moment.
Two menu are available: A Texas beef tenderloin, butter poached jumbo prawn and whipped potatoes with asparagus and baby carrots for $54/plus tax and tip or a citrus brined chicken breast, a hardwood smoked bacon wrapped scallop with whipped potatoes, carrots and asparagus for $42.
Reservations can be made here.