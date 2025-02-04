The Best Restaurants In The Woodlands For Valentine’s Day — 10 Red Hot Picks With Special Menus, Desserts and Drinks

Chef Thomas and Liz Bille own the new Belly of the Beast restaurant in Spring. (Photo by Foodie Cinematic)

The Michelin-honored Belly of the Beast, with its James Beard semifinalist chef Thomas Bille is pulling out all the stops on both Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Two seatings are available each night (at 5:30 pm and 8 pm) for a special five-course prix-fixe menu ($95 with an additional $50 wine pairing option).

A harpist will even help set the mood for the perfect evening. The menu includes Bille’s oysters, a shrimp and uni tostada, seafood pasta, steak au poivre or black cod, and a strawberry tart to finish.

Reserve a spot with a call to (281) 466-2040 or email.