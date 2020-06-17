voodoo doughnut cereal
Restaurants / Openings

Houston Gets a Second Voodoo Doughnut With New Montrose Shop Putting Us in Rare Donut Company

Get Ready for More Sweet Donut Traffic Jams

BY // 06.16.20
Houston’s first Voodoo Doughnut often creates its own traffic jam off Washington Avenue. Cars line up down Waugh and onto Washington, waiting to get in Voodoo’s drive-thru. A police officer is often required to help direct traffic — and keep donut order.

With that the scene, it was only a matter of time before this Portland cult donut chain made  plans to open a second Houston Voodoo Doughnut. That time is now. A lease has been signed for a new Montrose Voodoo at 1214 Westheimer Road — right in the heart of one of Houston’s busiest areas.

Get ready for some more sweet donut traffic jams.

The Montrose Voodoo Doughnut will get more than 3,000 square feet of space for its crazy concoctions that include toppings like Cap’nCrunch and M&Ms. Voodoo’s donuts are both extra sweet and extra Instagram friendly — a crucial combination for a viral food hit these days. Take the Grape Ape — a vanilla frosted doughnut with grape dust and lavender sprinkles. Or the Voodoo Doll, the donut that started it all — a raspberry jelly donut, covered in chocolate frosting, topped off with a pretzel stake.

And yes, it does like a voodoo doll that’s being stuck with a pin.

Voodoo Doughnut’s 24-7 hours — an increasing rarity in these coronavirus times — should fit right in with Montrose’s vibe. These two Houston Voodoos only will be two miles apart, but that’s plenty of space with this type of built-in H-Town demand.

The Portland exotic donut craze has firmly taken root in Houston. While no firm timeline has been revealed for the opening of this new Montrose Voodoo Doughnut, this is a company that typically works quickly once it has secured a desired location.

This will be only the 10th Voodoo Doughnut location overall — and it gives Houston some donut bragging rights. Portland (Voodoo’s birthplace) and Denver are the only other cities with more than Voodoo Doughnut shop. The only other city in Texas to have even one is Austin.

Few places get into a food craze quite like Houston.

