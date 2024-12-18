fbpx
The Woodlands’ Best Christmas and Christmas Eve Restaurants — What’s Open and the Special Menus That Await

When You Don't Want To Celebrate The Holidays at Home

BY // 12.18.24
Christmas restaurants

Eating out for Christmas and Christmas Eve is very much an option in The Woodlands.

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you haven’t planned out a home cooked menu yet, it may be the perfect year to let someone else take on the cooking while you just relax and enjoy the meal. Luckily, worthy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day restaurants abound in The Woodlands. So you can stay local and celebrate the holidays in style. Who says you have to spend all day prepping in the kitchen on Christmas? Let one of the best restaurants in The Woodlands do the work for you.

But when it comes to eating out for the holidays, these are the Best Restaurants In The Woodlands For Christmas and Christmas Eve:

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-924-8500

Website

The Audrey is offering a special holiday menu this Christmas

One of the options this Christmas at the Audrey is the Texas Wagyu Filet with French onion butter and baby heirloom carrots. (Photo courtesy of The Audrey)

Start your Christmas Eve off in sophistication at the Audrey Hepburn-inspired Woodlands favorite. Beginning at 10 am on Tuesday, December 24, The Audrey is offering a Breakfast at Tiffany’s brunch menu with all the classics. Think eggs, bacon, toast, grits, or potatoes. Crabacado Toast with lump crab and mashed avocado, or an Egg & Prosciutto Benedict are also on the menu.

The Audrey will also be open on Christmas Day beginning at 2 pm for a dine-in, three-course special menu. The first course offers a choice between a butternut squash bisque or the Audrey house salad. The second course brings the options of lobster thermidor or a Texas Wagyu filet. Then close out the dining experience with black and white chocolate cake with layers of chocolate and edible gold flakes.

Price per person: $70

Via Emilia Italian Restaurant

10700 Kuykendahl Road, Suite F
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-465-9555

Website

Via Emilia

Enjoy the Italian tastes at Via Emilia with a special holiday menu this Christmas Eve. (photo courtesy of Via Emilia)

For more than 20 years, Via Emilia has cooked up worthy Italian food in The Woodlands. With its commitment to serving freshly homemade meals mixed in a genuine Italian environment, Via Emilia may be the next best thing to a visit to Italy for Christmas.

Via Emilia will be open Christmas Eve from 11 am to 10 pm with a special holiday menu featuring a variety of favorites ranging from Vitello Osso Buco (veal shank) to Gnocci Quattro Formaggi (homemade ricotta dumplings in a four-cheese cream sauce) and everything in between. You can peruse the full holiday menu here.

Reservations are encouraged, which you can make on Open Table here.

Mastro’s Ocean Club

9595 Six Pines Dr., Suite 100
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

346-298-3958

Website

Mastro’s

For an upscale and elevated holiday dining experience this year, Mastro's is the place to be. (Photo courtesy of Mastro's)

For a top-tier upscale holiday dining experience, where everyone is sure to be dressed to the nines, make a reservation at Mastro’s Ocean Club in The Woodlands. Mastro’s will be serving its full dinner menu on Christmas Eve from 3 pm till 10 pm, and on Christmas day from 2 pm till 9 pm.

While there are not any special holiday menu options, we’re told there will be some off-menu featured items available for those who dine at Mastro’s for the holidays.

You can make a reservation by calling the restaurant or through Open Table here.

Truluck’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Truluck’s dinner

Enjoy a dinner at Truluck's this Christmas Eve. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

Truluck’s in The Woodlands will be open on Christmas Eve from 2 pm to 8 pm. Diners can celebrate the holidays while enjoying their favorite seafood and steak items from the regular menu and sipping on some of Truluck’s speciality holiday cocktails. Top off your dining experience with an exclusive chocolate peppermint cake made with layers of chocolate cake, frosted with peppermint cream cheese icing, and topped with crushed candy and Godiva chocolate sauce.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made here.

 

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The Woodlands

6700 Woodlands Parkway
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

Perry’s

Perry's Steakhouse offers dine in and carry out options for the holidays. (Photo courtesy of Perry's)

If you want someone else to do the cooking for you, but you still want to eat at home, Perry’s Steakhouse has the perfect compromise for you. This year, Perry’s is offering a Prime Rib Holiday Feast for four for takeout. The feast will be available for pick up on Monday, December 23 or Tuesday, December 24 to heat and eat at home. The meal costs $169 and includes a three pound prime rib, a family portion of soup or salad, and two family-style sides.

You can also add to your feast with additional entrees, soups, salads and sides. For an additional $29, you can also add an indulgent pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.

Preorder your to-go holiday meal online here.

If you prefer to dine-in, Perry’s has you covered on Christmas Eve from 3 pm till closing with two special offers: the standard three-course prix fixe menu, or the four-course rare & well done prix fixe menu.

Price per person for the prix fixe menu: $69 (before 5:30 pm) or $79 (after 5:45 pm); to-go orders are $69 per person.

Price per person for the rare & well done prix fixe menu: $139 per person. To-go orders run $125 per person.

To make a reservation call or go here.

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar

The Woodlands

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Bldg B, Creekside Village Green
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

Fieldings 1

Fielding's will be open for brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (Photo courtesy of Fielding's)

Fieldings is offering a special holiday treat, extending its weekend-only brunch to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 10 am to 3 pm both days. In addition to the delicious dining options, the restaurant has also been beautifully decorated in the festive spirit of the season.

Fieldings will also offer dinner from 3 pm to 9 pm on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day serving its complete menu, with an additional five delicious Christmas cocktails to leave you feeling extra merry and bright.

To make a reservation, go here.

Los Cucos

4775 W Panther Creek Dr #200
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-296-2303

Website

2024-12-03

Celebrate the season with a fiesta at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe this Christmas Eve. (photo courtesy of "The Hammer" on Google maps)

It’s always a good time for tacos, fajitas and margaritas. Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has been serving up incredible and authentic Mexican food, made with only fresh ingredients, since 1991.

Have your taste buds singing Feliz Navidad as you celebrate Christmas Eve at Los Cuocos this year. The Mexican restaurant in The Woodlands be open from 11 am to 4 pm on Christmas Eve, offering its full menu in a festive holiday atmosphere.

Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen

9595 Six Pines Dr #1120
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-419-4242

Website

Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen

This Christmas Eve, enjoy classic Louisiana cuisine at Schilleci's New Orlean's Kitchen. (Photo courtesy of Schilleci's)

Craving some New Orleans favorites this holiday but don’t want to travel all the way to Bourbon Street? Visit Schilleci’s New Orleans Kitchen on Christmas Eve from 11 am to 4 pm.

With an intimate and elegant French Quarter-style atomosphere on Market Street, Schilleci’s churns out wide variety of Louisiana classics, including etouffee, creole and jambalaya. The family owned restaurant has been handed down through the generations, and when you visit for your Christmas Eve meal you’re liable to feel right at home too.

Reservations can be made here.

Whiskey Cake – Oak Ridge North

The Woodlands

27800 Interstate 45 N
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385  |  Map

 

Website

Whiskey Cake – stunning toffee cake

Whiskey Cake is known for its scratch kitchen, vast whiskey list and desserts. It's the perfect spot to celebrate your Christmas Eve.

Whiskey Cake is known for its farm-to-table dishes and cocktails, straigh from a scratch-only kitchen and bar.

If you’re in the mood for a fresh Christmas Eve meal, but don’t feel like prepping it yourself, head on over to Whiskey Cake where the restaurant will be open its regular hours through Christmas Eve, serving the full menu. In addition to all the usual favorites, Whiskey Cake is also showcasing its own holiday winter drink called Rye and Spice, which consists of a rye whiskey and Amaretto that is garnished with an all-spice rim.

