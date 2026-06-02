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Where to Treat Dad This Father’s Day in Fort Worth — Special Events, Brunches, and Steakhouse Favorites

A Pan-Latin Chef’s Dinner, Zoo Cookout, and More Go-To Spots for the Occasion

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Toro Toro, the pan-Latin restaurant headed by Chef Richard Sandoval, has a special dinner planned for Father's Day. (Courtesy)

Toro Toro, the pan-Latin restaurant headed by Chef Richard Sandoval, has a special dinner planned for Father's Day. (Courtesy)

For a more casual Father’s Day celebration, El Chingon Fort Worth is hosting its Backyard BBQ & Throwbacks Father’s Day Brunch on June 21. (Courtesy)

For a more casual Father’s Day celebration, El Chingon Fort Worth is hosting its Backyard BBQ & Throwbacks Father’s Day Brunch on June 21. (Courtesy)

You can't miss The Cheeseburger at Hudson House. (Courtesy of Hudson House)

You can't miss The Cheeseburger at Hudson House. (Courtesy of Hudson House)

Maple Branch Brewery delivers leafy beer garden vibes and plenty of room for dogs to chill. (Courtesy)

Maple Branch Brewery delivers leafy beer garden vibes and plenty of room for dogs to chill. (Courtesy)

Catch the game with a local brew in hand and live music in the background at Second Rodeo Brewing in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)

Catch the game with a local brew in hand and live music in the background at Second Rodeo Brewing in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)

Dads are unsung heroes who rarely ask for much, and Father’s Day offers an opportunity to thank the man in your life who is always cheering from the sidelines, firing up the grill, and providing a steady source of support. This year, the holiday falls on Sunday, June 21. From special events and lunches to dinners, Fort Worth restaurants are rolling out a variety of ways to celebrate Dad.

Toro Toro

200 Main Street

Toro Toro, the pan-Latin restaurant headed by Chef Richard Sandoval, has a special dinner planned for June 21. Housed inside The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel, the restaurant is known for its wood-fired steaks, and its 16-ounce Prime Porterhouse, served with shimeji mushrooms and chimichurri, will be the centerpiece of the Father’s Day celebration.

Fort Worth Zoo Presents Father’s Day Cookout

1989 Colonial Parkway

Looking for something beyond the traditional steakhouse experience? The Fort Worth Zoo has a Father’s Day-themed event planned for the whole family featuring a cookout, free rides on the Yellow Rose Express Train, and other activities. The ticketed event includes dinner at the zoo’s Bluebonnet Café and an open bar serving beer and wine. Participants can also enjoy exclusive access to Texas Wild! habitats after hours.

Hudson House burger and martini (Photo by Becca Wright)
One of the signatures of the Hudson House menu is the cheeseburger built on two beef patties. By its side, one of their signature chilly martinis. (Photo by Becca Wright)

Hudson House Fort Worth

4600 Dexter Avenue

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Whether Dad prefers a leisurely brunch, a casual lunch, or a celebratory dinner, Hudson House is ready to deliver in style. You can’t go wrong with treating Dad to the Lobster Eggs Benedict or Hamptons French Toast for brunch or something lively from the sushi bar to start lunch or dinner. Don’t let the humble names fool you: The cheeseburger, lobster roll, and fish tacos are some of the most masterfully crafted dishes in town.

El Chingon Fort Worth

2800 Bledsoe Street, Suite 100

For a more casual Father’s Day celebration, El Chingon Fort Worth is hosting its Backyard BBQ & Throwbacks Father’s Day Brunch on June 21. The event pairs ’90s and 2000s throwback music with brunch specials, including a carne asada steak-and-eggs plate served with a draft beer, tacos, grilled hot dogs, and other fun comfort foods. Guests can also catch World Cup matches on the restaurant’s big screens while enjoying brunch cocktails on the patio.

Second Rodeo
Catch the game with a local brew in hand and live music in the background at Second Rodeo Brewing in the Stockyards. (Courtesy)

Second Rodeo Brewing

122 E Exchange Avenue, Suite 340

Sprawling seating, three live music acts a day, and a kitchen stocked with smash burgers, all-beef hot dogs, and other bar food favorites make this brewery a prime destination for anyone looking to treat Dad to something special. Craft beers like the Big Buckle IPA and Cadillac Job Hefeweizen are brewed onsite, and plenty of cocktails are available at the bar. The brewery is also hosting its Big Cup Pop-Up and Watch Party from June 5 through July 19, complete with themed drinks, photo ops, and World Cup action.

Maple Branch Craft Brewery

2628 Whitmore Street

Quality beer, a sprawling patio, and shareable plates make this Foundry District destination a top contender for Father’s Day outings. Loaded fries, fried pickles, and hot pastrami sandwiches won’t leave Dad hungry, and small-batch brews like the Raspberry Fields (blonde ale), 1776 American Lager, and watermelon hard cider are just a few of the enjoyable off-the-tap options.

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