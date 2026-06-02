Where To Watch the World Cup in The Woodlands — The Best Bars, Restaurants and Other Viewing Retreats
Embracing the World's Biggest Sporting Event
By Jillian Richstone //
Fans can catch World Cup matches on Kirby Ice House's indoor and outdoor screens throughout the tournament. (Photo courtesy of Kirby Ice House)
Nacho Padres will serve up chips, salsa and margaritas while fans cheer on their favorite teams during the World Cup. (Photo courtesy of Nacho Padres)
Sin Yolanda will welcome World Cup fans with a lively atmosphere and a menu rooted in Mexican and contemporary Latin cuisine. (Photo courtesy of Sin Yolanda)
Sawyer Park will transform into a World Cup watch party destination, complete with food, drinks and massive screens. (Photo courtesy of Sawyer Park)
Fans can gather at Blue Lion Pub to watch featured World Cup matches on the venue's giant LED wall. (Photo courtesy of Blue Lion Pub)
Sip a cocktail at Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen while cheering on your favorite team during the World Cup. (Photo courtesy of Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen)
Lankford's is adding World Cup viewing to a menu already known for its burgers. (Photo courtesy of Lankford's)
The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11, and The Woodlands is ready to get in on the action. While The Woodlands is not hosting games like Houston (with Germany vs. Curacao on June 14 at noon the first of seven matches slated to take place at NRG Stadium), it is still all in.
Whether you’re looking for a massive watch party or a laid-back meal with fellow fans, restaurants and bars in The Woodlands are embracing the World Cup mania.
You can get the full story on events, shuttles and resort watch parties happening this summer here. But if you’d rather cheer on your favorite World Cup squad over food and drinks, these local spots have you covered.
Here’s Where to Watch the World Cup in The Woodlands:
:
The Blue Lion Pub
The Blue Lion Pub recently updated its televisions in preparation for the World Cup and plans to show all 104 matches of the tournament.
The giant LED wall will showcase select matches, including those involving the United States team, Scotland, England, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Germany. The Blue Lion will try to accommodate requests for additional featured teams, so reach out if your favorite isn’t in the lineup.
The bar can also split into two sides, allowing the World Cup action to stay on with audio regardless of what other events are happening at the same time.
Follow Blue Lion’s Facebook page for events and specials as the World Cup kicks into gear.
Missing a kickoff is never an option. That’s why Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands will open at 11 am on every World Cup match day and broadcast the entire tournament on all of its screens. It will also host special events, promotions and other game day activities.
While all the details haven’t been finalized, Kirby Ice House senior manager Niko Mouzourakis tells PaperCity The Woodlands: “You can certainly expect Kirby Ice House to be a lively destination for World Cup viewing.”
Go here for the latest updates.
Sawyer Park Icehouse’s expansive space will transform into a watch party destination for every World Cup match. Massive screens inside and outside, paired with a top-of-the-line sound system, will help fans feel like they’re in the middle of the action.
Sawyer Park will also have drink specials, free swag, giveaways and live DJs. Table reservations will be available for select games for an additional fee.
Stay tuned to its Facebook page for updated information on all the offerings.
Lankford’s
24 Waterway Avenue, Suite 160
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
What’s better than cult favorite burgers and the world’s biggest soccer tournament? Lankford’s new Woodlands restaurant will stream World Cup games on all of its televisions so you won’t miss a thing.
The burger favorite also has created two goal-scoring cocktails to commemorate the occasion. The FIFA Freeze is a refreshing blue cocktail that pays homage to Houston as a World Cup host. Inspired by the city’s blue World Cup logo palette, it features tequila, passion fruit and coconut purées, lime and pineapple juices, salt and spirulina. Then there is the Field Fresh, a vibrant green cocktail made with vodka, muddled cucumber, coconut purée, lime juice, Midori, mint leaves and club soda.
Go here for the most updated information.
Woodson’s Local Tap & Kitchen
2330 FM 1488
The Woodlands, TX 77384 | Map
The matches are coming, and Woodson’s is waiting. With more than 30 televisions and a full sound system, every seat is geared to feel like the best seat in the house.
Fuel up with shareable dishes, refreshing cocktails and desserts while you watch the action unfold.
Woodson’s Facebook page has all the details for events and specials as the World Cup approaches.
Nacho Padres
2121 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386 | Map
Get ready to load up on chips and salsa while sipping margaritas and cheering your favorite teams to victory. Nacho Padres will host several watch parties and offer daily specials throughout the World Cup.
To stay in the loop, go here.
Southern Ice House
The Woodlands
8510 Creekside Forest Dr., Suite E200
Tomball, TX 77375 | Map
Southern Ice Co. plans to deliver an immersive World Cup viewing experience this summer. Every match will be shown on more than 15 Ultra HD screens paired with a state-of-the-art sound system, ensuring a great viewing experience from every seat in the house. Matches will be broadcast in the main dining room, bar and patio.
Game days will also feature food and drink specials. Fans are encouraged to wear their team colors.
Check Southern Ice Co.’s Facebook page for specials throughout the World Cup.
Sin Yolanda
The Woodlands
1400 Research Forest Dr.
The Woodlands , TX 77381 | Map
Looking for a World Cup watch party with Latin flair? Sin Yolanda has you covered.
Sin Yolanda brings a vibrant, high energy restaurant to Research Forest with a menu rooted in Mexican and contemporary Latin cuisine.
Catch the tournament’s opening matches on Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12. People who show up in their team’s jersey can take advantage of two-for-one pricing on select bottles.
Follow Sin Yolanda’s Instagram page for information on its World Cup happenings.
Watch parties for the World Cup’s evening matches (7 to 11pm) will be held at Back Table Kitchen & Bar, overlooking the picturesque 18th hole of the North golf course on the grounds of The Woodlands Resort, Back Table Kitchen & Bar brings a fresh approach with refined Southern-inspired food featuring global nods and seasonal, locally sourced ingredients.
Watch parties for day matches (11am to 6pm) will be held at Forest Oasis Pavilion at the resort. Those not staying at the resort must purchase a day pass to the Forest Oasis area — which includes access to the main recreation pool (with slides and waterfalls), the outdoor lagoon-style pool, the lazy river and the splash park — to attend these watch parties.
It is all about making a World Cup splash.
Trending
- Inside A Sleek and Masculine $4 Million Bachelor Pad in Highland Park
- The Woodlands’ New Wine Bar Started With a Personality Test — Inside Turquoise Wine Bar’s Unexpected Origin Story
- Popular Richardson-Based Modern Mexican Restaurant to Open in Dallas With New Tequila Lounge
- Houston’s Grand Garden Estate and the Spring Fling Of All Spring Flings — Why Rienzi Is Much More Than a Museum
- An Intimate New Events Venue Opens Near The Woodlands — Get an Inside Look at The Magnolia Stables