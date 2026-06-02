Where To Watch the World Cup in The Woodlands — The Best Bars, Restaurants and Other Viewing Retreats

Lankford's is adding World Cup viewing to a menu already known for its burgers. (Photo courtesy of Lankford's)

Sip a cocktail at Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen while cheering on your favorite team during the World Cup. (Photo courtesy of Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen)

Fans can gather at Blue Lion Pub to watch featured World Cup matches on the venue's giant LED wall. (Photo courtesy of Blue Lion Pub)

Sawyer Park will transform into a World Cup watch party destination, complete with food, drinks and massive screens. (Photo courtesy of Sawyer Park)

Sin Yolanda will welcome World Cup fans with a lively atmosphere and a menu rooted in Mexican and contemporary Latin cuisine. (Photo courtesy of Sin Yolanda)

Nacho Padres will serve up chips, salsa and margaritas while fans cheer on their favorite teams during the World Cup. (Photo courtesy of Nacho Padres)

Fans can catch World Cup matches on Kirby Ice House's indoor and outdoor screens throughout the tournament. (Photo courtesy of Kirby Ice House)

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11, and The Woodlands is ready to get in on the action. While The Woodlands is not hosting games like Houston (with Germany vs. Curacao on June 14 at noon the first of seven matches slated to take place at NRG Stadium), it is still all in.

Whether you’re looking for a massive watch party or a laid-back meal with fellow fans, restaurants and bars in The Woodlands are embracing the World Cup mania.

You can get the full story on events, shuttles and resort watch parties happening this summer here. But if you’d rather cheer on your favorite World Cup squad over food and drinks, these local spots have you covered.

Here’s Where to Watch the World Cup in The Woodlands:

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