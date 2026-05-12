Your Complete Guide To The Woodlands’ Beloved Wine and Food Week — With an Emily In Paris Fashion Twist

June may be the start of summer vacation getaway season in Texas, but you don’t have to leave The Woodlands to find a world of wine. One can sip French wine, nosh on global food and travel the world without ever leaving The Woodlands during Wine and Food Week.

From Wednesday, June 3 through Saturday, June 6, The Woodlands Waterway Marriott will host the annual event with chefs, cocktails and culinary happenings inspired by destinations around the globe.

Now in its 22nd year, Wine and Food Week is bringing back fan favorites with a few new twists for this 2026 festival. One of the area’s premier culinary events, this year’s “Going Places” theme spotlights emerging talent and the innovators shaping the future of food, wine and hospitality.

With hundreds of wines, standout chefs, special guests and immersive event experiences, The Woodlands’ Wine and Food Week promises indulgence, discovery and unforgettable flavors.

Around the World with Wine

The week kicks off on Wednesday, June 3, with the Going Places Goes Global event.

“We’re going places, but we don’t have to deal with the TSA,” Food and Vine Time Productions founder Constance McDerby tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

Representatives from around the world will showcase wines, food and specialty products throughout the event. McDerby says the goal is to give people a taste of global travel without leaving The Woodlands.

Harlem Road BBQ chef Ara Malekian trained in Switzerland before traveling the world with Wolfgang Puck. He eventually settled in Houston. During the event, he will lead a seminar pairing barbecue with Italian wines.

The evening also features immersive experiences designed to take your taste buds around the world.

“We’re doing a really fun Emily in Paris twist,” McDerby says of the hugely popular Netflix show. “We’re asking people to dress up in their best Emily in Paris attire. We’ll have some French wines and French foods as well.”

This casual 21-and-up event takes place at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. Tickets are $55.

Cocktails, Competition and Casual Fun

Now in its second year, Crushing It with Cocktails is set to feature eight mixologists competing for several awards, including People’s Choice.

Last year’s winner, Afzal Kaba of Musaafer, will face several local competitors from Amrina, The Blind Finch and The Woodlands Country Club. Houston heavy hitters from Bludorn, Botonica and Flora will also compete.

“They’re trying to figure out what creative cocktail they’re going to create for the judges to try,” McDerby says.

Food will come from The Blind Finch, H-E-B and Russo’s. Live music should keep the atmosphere lively throughout the evening. Tickets cost $75.

Meanwhile, Sips, Suds and Savor returns as one of Wine and Food Week’s favorite casual events. More than 35 restaurants will serve bites alongside beer, wine and spirits, making it an easy date night pick. Tickets are $55.

Grand Tastings and Big Prizes

Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting and Chef Showcase closes the week with chef demonstrations and culinary offerings from 35 restaurants.

This elevated cocktail evening begins with Bubbles Cove and features chefs from Houston, The Woodlands and Aruba. Participating chefs include Eculent’s David Skinner, Irving Vasquez from Zanti and Beatriz Martinez from Xalisco.

The evening ends with the Chef of Chefs Culinary Awards. An esteemed panel of judges selects the winner, who takes home a trophy and a $5,000 cash prize.

Wine lovers looking for a more elevated experience can purchase tickets to the VIP Luxury Lounge. Private tables are available at general admission and VIP price points.

McDerby says private tables are popular for birthday celebrations or client dinners, allowing Food and Wine Week attendees to have a “home base” throughout the evening.

So yes. Wine and Food Week definitely promises a trip around the world — without ever leaving The Woodlands.

Wine and Food Week in The Woodlands will take place Wednesday, June 3 through Saturday, June 6 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott hotel. For more information and tickets, go here.