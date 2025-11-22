Perfect Thanksgiving Wines — The Ultimate Food Holiday Can Be a Wine Challenge, But It Doesn’t Have To Be

Thanksgiving is the food holiday, at least in my family’s culinary tradition. My maternal grandmother made the best stuffing I’ve ever tasted, and while her Christmas fruitcakes and mincemeat pies are the stuff of legend, we always privileged Thanksgiving when it came to family holiday feasts.

I was not drinking wine as a child at those gatherings at my grandparents’ house in Savannah, but now I can’t imagine sitting down at the table on the last Thursday of November unless a few bottles are in the mix, wines selected for an occasion that likely features turkey, cranberries made your way (I like mine a bit spicy), potatoes or squash, perhaps green beans. . . you fill in the blank, of course, depending on your traditions. I have made shrimp as an appetizer for Thanksgiving, and last year at a Friendsgiving meal my contribution was a pork stew.

So based on general American habits concerning Thanksgiving foods, and with some flexibility added for regional or familial variations, which wines should be on your menu this year?

Word to the wise: Champagne or other sparkling wines are a must, and I will accept no debate here. You cannot go wrong selecting several bottles from this diverse category. Offer guests a glass of cava as they cross your threshold, and consider serving gougères with that Spanish treasure (I like this recipe from David Lebovitz). For the table, and if you are serving turkey, feel free to indulge your Champagne obsession and knowledge.

Pair the main course with a vintage brut, and with your desserts (pumpkin pie, pecan pie, a sweet casserole) serve a demi-sec. You can also opt for a sauternes or a trockenbeerenauslese with your sweet dishes.

Wines To Avoid at Turkey Time

Unless you are going extremely non-traditional and plan to serve steak, avoid cabernet sauvignon and anything blended with that grape (and anything with robust tannins). Turkey, mashed potatoes and your squash casserole will hate sharing the stage with those otherwise fine wines. I’m sure you drink a lot of big Napa reds on a regular basis, so missing one day won’t damage your psyche.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

If you must open a bottle of your favorite big red, it would be advisable to make it something with age. Softer tannins are a better fit with the lower fat level of turkey.

Chardonnay is a common refrain around this time of year, and chablis definitely has a place on your menu. Fruity and crisp, plus graced with wonderful acidity, these wines will pair well with your turkey. If you want something with a bit more oak, feel free to go that way. Better yet, serve both types of chardonnay and provide your guests’ palates with a chance to compare and contrast.

I’ll now proffer two names that have featured at my Thanksgiving table for years and years. I’m referring to pinot noir and beaujolais. The tannins generally found in a good pinot are of the softer variety, and a medium body will suit your turkey well. Cherry and mushroom notes, plus vibrant acidity, are magic at Thanksgiving. You can’t go wrong with something from Burgundy, and Oregon is another stellar source.

Beaujolais is an easy and popular choice for Thanksgiving, and gamay’s mid-level alcohol and superb fruit profile combine to great effect at the holiday table. I served a Morgon at my inaugural Thanksgiving gathering, a decision that began my love affair with this wine.

I’ll add here — and this applies to all of your wine selections for the holiday — that it’s a good idea to sample every wine you plan to serve before you make your final decisions. Consider your palate, and the palates of your guests, as well as your particular menu, especially if your food lineup wanders off from the traditional.

And now to Riesling, my liebling grape. I love to make a savory gravy from the drippings of my turkey, and the high acidity of this grape makes my mouth water, literally when eating it and when I merely think of this combination. I am also a dark meat guy, and, again, that acidity cuts through the fat and richness of a turkey leg and stuffing made from the gizzards, heart and liver. Buy a few dry and off-dry versions of riesling and sample them, based on your menu.

It’s the People, Not the Wine

No matter what you serve with your Thanksgiving feast, don’t stress. I’ve given you some tried-and-true options, but do not feel hemmed in by my guide, except for that cabernet sauvignon advice. In addition, there’s no need to be a wine snob on this special Thursday. Sure, you might want to impress your guests with your taste and knowledge, but the wines aren’t the star here, and neither are you.

Your grandmother might prefer a chardonnay rich with oak, or uncle Joe’s love could be white zinfandel. What better way to show them you care than putting their bottles at their places at the table for their sole consumption, a gesture that need not interfere with the rest of your wines.

James Brock is a writer, journalist and cook. More of his work can be found at Mise en Place.