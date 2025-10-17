The Best Wineries Near The Woodlands — 10 Vino Land Retreats Are Less Than a Two Hour Drive Away
Educational and expansive wine tastings beckon at Bernhardt Winery. It is one of The Woodlands' best wineries.
Soak in the stunning views of Bernhardt Winery. (Photo courtesy of Bernhardt)
For a more elevated tasting experience, Chapelton Winery offers an upscale ambiance. (Photo courtesy of Chapelton)
Run by a father/daughter duo, Blue Mule Winery is a dream made reality. (Photo courtesy of Blue Mule)
Enjoy one of the Golden Oak's award-winning wines. (Photo courtesy of Golden Oak)
DeepRoots Vineyards is a family legacy that offers great wine and incredible live music. (Photo courtesy of DeepRoots)
Less than an hour drive, Teysha Vineyard offers 100% Texas wines. (Photo courtesy of Teysha)
Experience the beauty of Messina Hof Winery. (Photo courtesy of Messina Hof)
Grab your favorite people and get ready to toast to good wine and great times. (Photo courtesy of Chapelton Vineyards)
Opened in 2024, visit 36 North Vineyard for a variety of wines and live music. (Photo courtesy of 36 North)
Texas sunsets pair perfectly with any wine. (Photo courtesy of Chapelton Vineyards)
With fall finally arriving temperature wise (someday), it’s a great time to plan a getaway to a winery. The Woodlands happens to within easy reach of a number of worthy wineries — making that escape more attainable than you might first think. Whether you’re craving the charm of a rustic, family-friendly farm or prefer the sophistication of a more elevated wine tasting experience, there are plenty of options a relatively short drive away from The Woodlands.
Closer to home, The Woodlands boasts some wine bars worth exploring (get your guide in this PaperCity The Woodlands story). But if you’re in the mood for a little adventure, you might want to consider a road trip to one of these scenic wineries. Each is less than a two hours drive from The Woodlands.
These are the Best Wineries Near The Woodlands:
Bernhardt Winery
9043 County Road 204
Plantersville, TX 77363 | Map
The Tuscan-inspired vineyard of Bernhardt Winey is something of a dream. Just under an hour from The Woodlands, this family-owned retreat pairs sweeping views of rolling hills and a native pecan grove with the drinks of the true Texas wine country.
The best way to discover the perfect pour at Bernhardt is with a guided tasting. The winery’s educational tasting features 10 hand-selected wines with an artful balance of half dry and half sweet. Attendees then choose five favorites that align with their palate, making for a truly personalized experience. While walk-ins are welcome when space allows, reservations are encouraged.
In addition to the tastings and the relaxing, romantic atmosphere, Bernhardt boasts a Bed & Breakfast called The Loft for a fully immersive getaway. The winery also hosts events, including weddings, in the Soleil Room, accompanied by a dreamy outdoor courtyard area, or inside the winery surrounded by rustic wine barrels.
The winery buzzes with life year-round, hosting everything from intimate concerts to lively seasonal festivals. Check out what’s coming here.
This Plantersville winery is open Wednesdays through Thursdays from noon to 5 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 6 pm, and Sundays from 1 pm to 6 pm.
Messina Hof Winery
4545 Old Reliance Road
Bryan, TX 77808 | Map
Just an hour and a half from The Woodlands, you’ll find arguably Texas’ most well-known winery: Messina Hof Winery. Established in the late 1970s by Paul Vincent and Merrill Bonarrigo, this family-owned estate began as a humble one-acre experiment in grape growing. These days, it produces more than 200,000 gallons of wine annually across four locations statewide.
Now led by seventh-generation winemaker Paul Mitchell and his wife Karen, Messina Hof continues its tradition under the guiding mantra that “Anything is possible.”
The original Bryan/College Station estate, located closest to The Woodlands, offers a well-rounded experience: a warm and welcoming tasting room, well paired small bites, a charming Bed & Breakfast, and elegant spaces for private events.
Messina Hof is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 3 pm to 8 pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 6 pm. Happy Hour runs Mondays through Fridays from 4 pm to 6 pm.
Go here for more information and reservations.
Chapelton Vineyards Winery
14858 Whitman Road
Washington, TX 77880 | Map
For those seeking a more elevated vineyard experience, Chapelton Vineyards delivers sophistication at every turn. Tucked away in the historic town of Washington, Texas — just under an hour and a half from The Woodlands — this 75-acre estate combines refined wines with sweeping countryside views.
Winding scenic roadways lead to a 75-acre property that houses a sprawling vineyard, expansive tasting room and stunning views. Wine lovers can sample a diverse portfolio of red, white and sparkling wines, each crafted to showcase the unique terroir of the region.
Take advantage of a full-on retreat by booking a stay at one of the two villas on site, where you can book a private chef experience with wine pairings.
Chapelton is open to visitors Thursdays through Mondays from 11 am to 6 pm each day. For more information and reservations, go here.
Beyond tastings, the winery also offers a robust calendar of events, including the Chapelton Wine School, which lets enthusiasts dive into the art of viticultur, paint-and-sip parties, pilates and yoga sessions. Check out the upcoming events schedule here.
36 North Vineyard LLC
7001 Texas Highway 36
Brenham, TX 77833 | Map
Born from a dream in 2020, 36 North Vineyard began with the purchase of a simple farmhouse in need of updating. Fast forward just a few years, and that vision has brought to life in Brenham, where the winery officially opened its doors in 2024.
The laid-back vineyard offers something for every palate, with a selection of reds, whites and sweet varietals. With pours averaging $8 a glass and bottles around $28, it’s an approachable — and worthwhile — wine country escape just an hour and a half from The Woodlands.
36 North Vineyard is open Thursdays through Sundays from 12 pm to 6 pm, with live music on Saturdays from 2 pm to 5 pm. For the full lineup of the upcoming artists, go here.
Busted Oak Cellars
6195 Round Top Rd
Carmine, TX 78932 | Map
Known for its Southern hospitality and rustic country charm, Busted Oak Cellars makes for a good escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Just an hour and 40 minutes from The Woodlands, the drive ends with rewarding views of the endless Texas sky. It’s a view best enjoyed with a glass of award-winning wine in hand.
At the heart of Busted Oak’s collection is the crown jewel of reds: Troubadour, a tawny port that has earned double gold medals and the coveted Reserve Champion title at the 2024 Houston Rodeo wine competition. Other standouts include the 2019 Malbec, a silver medalist at the same event, alongside the bold syrahs and petit syrahs.
The white wine selection shouldn’t be slept on either. Vintage Lace, a semi-sweet 2022 blanc du bois, brought home gold at the Houston Rodeo, while Wanderer — a cranberry-infused semi-sweet blanc du bois — captured silver and another Reserve Champion title.
Busted Oak Cellars also delivers a lively atmosphere with regular live music performances. Check out the schedule here.
Busted Oak Cellars is open Mondays from 1 pm to 4 pm, Thursdays from 4 pm to 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 9 pm, and Sunday from 1 pm to 6 pm. Busted Oak offers discounts for all teachers, veterans and first responders, and the winery is considered both family and dog-friendly.
Blue Mule Winery
8127 Farm to Market 1291
Fayetteville, TX 78940 | Map
The farthest destination on this list of wineries within reach of The Woodlands — just an hour and 45 minutes away — brings you to Fayetteville, Texas. Blue Mule Winery makes that trip well worth it.
What began as a simple at-home hobby quickly grew into a thriving family-run winery led by the father-daughter duo Mike and Ashley Gamble. But it’s truly a team effort. Mike’s wife Beth and his mother-in-law Delores also play a big role in keeping the dream alive. When you come to visit, be prepared to be treated like part of the family.
Inside Blue Mule’s charming tasting room, you’ll find a wide selection of reds, whites, rosés and sweet wines to sample. Step outside and you’ll discover that the winery doubles as a lively farm, home to more than 60 free-range chickens, six alpacas and five friendly donkeys.
For those who want to linger a little longer, Blue Mule Winery offers unique overnight stays, from a cozy cottage to rustic silos. There are even spots to park your RV or camper under the Texas stars.
Blue Mule is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2 pm to 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 8 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.
DeepRoots Vineyards
18444 State Highway 249
Plantersville, TX 77363 | Map
Less than an hour away from The Woodlands, DeepRoots Vineyards stands out as one of the most unique live music venues in Texas — rooted in both family tradition and Lone Star State soil.
The story begins in 1956, when Earl Fuchs and his wife Rowena built a dairy farm and home on 1,196 acres in Plantersville. There, they worked the land, hunted, fished and raised their children. Over the years, generations of the Fuchs family returned to the farm, keeping the spirit of the land alive.
Though the dairy farm has since closed, some of the grandchildren, along with their close family friends, wanted to continue the legacy. That vision blossomed into DeepRoots Vineyards — a gathering place where community, wine and music come together against the backdrop of wide Texas skies.
Today, wine lovers can sip on selections like Tempranillo, Alicante Bouschet and the crowd-favorite Sweet Sunsets, all crafted from Texas-grown grapes. The rustic wood barn and sprawling vineyard provide the perfect setting to relax and take in the view.
DeepRoots is also known for its regular events, from live music nights to sip-and-shop outings. Check out the full events calender here.
The winery is typically open Saturdays from noon to 5:30 pm and Sundays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm, but be sure to check the website beforehand for any closures due to private events.
Whitley Vineyards
27014 FM 1097 West
Montgomery, TX 77356 | Map
Tucked away in the historic town of Montgomery, Whitley Vineyards is a family-run estate offering relaxation, sweeping views and unforgettable wines.
The vineyard began as the dream of Philip and Gina Whitley, who moved to Montgomery three decades ago to raise their four kids. Today, that dream has blossomed into a thriving winery, thanks to the combined efforts of the Whitley family — their children, sisters, nieces and even friends.
Expect a wide range of pours, with favorites like a crisp blanc du bois, refreshing grenache rosé, smooth sweet red, bold cabernet sauvignon and a well-balanced red blend.
But Whitley Vineyards is more than just a place to sip. It’s a community hub. With a packed calendar of events that includes live music and line dancing (view the full lineup here).
Whitley Vineyards is open Sundays from 2 pm to 6 pm, Thursdays from 4 pm to 9 pm, and Fridays from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Teysha Vineyard
577 Dodge-Oakhurst Rd
Huntsville, TX 77320 | Map
Just under an hour away in Huntsville, Teysha Vineyard offers a true Texas wine experience with every pour. Family-owned and operated, this winery is dedicated to serving 100 percent Texas wines in a setting as inviting as the flavors themselves.
Nestled among the towering East Texas pine trees just off Highway 190, the vineyard and tasting room provide both scenic views and a peaceful, private ambiance. As part of the Bluebonnet Wine Trail, Teysha boasts an expansive menu of reds, whites and rosés, along with a refreshing selection of lightly sparkling frizzante wines.
Beyond the tasting room, Teysha Vineyard keeps the energy lively with events ranging from bingo nights and live music to exclusive gatherings for wine club members (for the full calendar, go here).
Teysha Vineyard is open Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 pm, and Sundays from 1 pm to 6 pm. But be sure to check the events page for holiday and private event closures.
Golden Oak Micro Cellar
1124 Jones Road
New Waverly, TX 77358 | Map
Founded in 2016, Golden Oak Micro Cellar sits on 13 scenic acres in New Waverly. Just 45 minutes from The Woodlands. The land itself carries a rich history, once serving as a horse ranch dating back to 1964. Today, under the vision of owners Danhong and Alex Bader, it has been reimagined as a boutique winery where heritage meets innovation.
The vineyard is home to around 600 carefully nurtured vines, producing varietals such as blanc du bois, syrah, merlot and camminare noir.
While Golden Oak offers classic tastings, it also sets itself apart with a unique tea-activated wine experience dubbed TAVIN. This distinctive offering blends millennial Western wine traditions with millennial Eastern tea culture. It begins with a wine base, then one selects two of six tea styles sourced from China, Taiwan and Japan. Guided through a 45-minute tasting in the serene Tea Lounge, you’re liable to discover a fusion of flavors unlike anything else. TAVIN tastings are offered on Fridays and Saturdays at 5 pm, with reservations recommended.
Golden Oak is open Fridays from 2 pm to 7 pm, Saturdays from noon to 7 pm, and Sundays from 1 pm to 6 pm.