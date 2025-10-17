The Best Wineries Near The Woodlands — 10 Vino Land Retreats Are Less Than a Two Hour Drive Away

Opened in 2024, visit 36 North Vineyard for a variety of wines and live music. (Photo courtesy of 36 North)

Grab your favorite people and get ready to toast to good wine and great times. (Photo courtesy of Chapelton Vineyards)

Educational and expansive wine tastings beckon at Bernhardt Winery. It is one of The Woodlands' best wineries.

With fall finally arriving temperature wise (someday), it’s a great time to plan a getaway to a winery. The Woodlands happens to within easy reach of a number of worthy wineries — making that escape more attainable than you might first think. Whether you’re craving the charm of a rustic, family-friendly farm or prefer the sophistication of a more elevated wine tasting experience, there are plenty of options a relatively short drive away from The Woodlands.

Closer to home, The Woodlands boasts some wine bars worth exploring (get your guide in this PaperCity The Woodlands story). But if you’re in the mood for a little adventure, you might want to consider a road trip to one of these scenic wineries. Each is less than a two hours drive from The Woodlands.

These are the Best Wineries Near The Woodlands: