Fielding's Local has special dinner and brunch features for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, along with special cocktails. It is one of The Woodlands' Best Christmas and Christmas Eve restaurants.

02
06

The Chicken Parmigiana Verde at North Italia will leave you feeling like you're at the top of the nice list this season. (Photo courtesy of North Italia)

03
06

Treat yourself to a perfectly prepared filet at Perry's Steakhouse. (Photo courtesy of Perry's)

04
06

The Audrey is serving up a delicious Christmas Eve Brunch this season. (Photo courtesy of The Audrey)

05
06

Truluck's has all the best seafood for your holiday dinner this year. (Photo courtesy of Truluck's)

06
06

Indulge in one of these "naughty list" seasonal cocktails at North Italia. (Photo courtesy of North Italia)

Restaurants / Lists

Where to Eat Out In The Woodlands On Christmas and Christmas Eve — Your Holiday Restaurant Guide

Merry Menus, Special Brunches and More

BY //
The days till Christmas are winding down and the pressure isn’t just on when it comes to presents. You need to make dining choices for the holidays too. Don’t feel like a cooking a lavish meal at home this year? No worries. The Woodlands boasts no shortage of topnotch restaurants that are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This is The Woodlands’ Christmas Restaurant Guide:

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

The Woodlands

6700 Woodlands Parkway
The Woodlands, TX 77382  |  Map

 

Website

PerrysSteakhouse-22_no asparagus (2)

A perfect filet at Perry's Steakhouse makes for a spectacular Christmas dinner.

For a steak that’s sure to leave you feeling like you landed at the top of the nice list, Perry’s in The Woodlands is offering dine-in or takeout on Christmas Eve. Diners get to choose between one of two specialty menus for the holidays.

The Standard Prix Fixe Menu is $69 per person for dine-in earlier than 5:30 pm or $79 per person 5:45 pm and later. This menu is also available to be picked up and brought home for $69 per person. Included is a soup or salad, like the signature wedge; one entrée, such as Perry’s beloved pork chop or popular steaks; and one dessert, like their chocolate crunch tower.

The Rare and Well-Done Prix Fixe Menu runs $139 per person for dine-in, and $125 per person to go. This option gives you the same course options as the first, but with some added entrée choices such as the lamb chops. It also includes a choice of one starter, including the true Japanese A-5 Wagyu.

Preorders for those who wish to pick up their food and bring it back home are already open. For dining in on Christmas Eve, reservations are encouraged.

North Italia

The Woodlands

1201 Lake Woodlands Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Italia Bruschetta Duo

A Bruschetta Duo is available North Italia this season.

North Italia is already offering a $25 holiday lunch prix fixe menu now through December 23. That menu becomes available at 4 pm daily. The seasonal menu, available for dine-in or takeout, features the Sunday Night lasagna and arancini, and exclusives such as the chicken parmigiana verde, bruschetta duo and Brussels sprout & medjool pizza.

For those who might have found themselves on Santa’s naughty list,  North Italia has also opened a Bar North Pole that’s serving up new holiday creations from now until December 31. Toast with one of the six Naughty List cocktails: Sweater Weather with pinot grigio; Jingle Bell Rock with aperol; Sleigh Ride with vodka; Santa’s Nightcap with rye; Rudolph’s replacement with tequila and The Naughty List with vanilla vodka.

Nonalcoholic mocktails are also available, including the White Elephant Gift with Seedlip nonalcoholic, or Cocoa Claus, which is a rich, dark chocolate crème.

 

Truluck’s – Hughes Landing

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Truluck’s 2

Enjoy all your favorite dishes at Truluck's this Christmas.

Looking for a swanky Woodlands experience? A meal at Truluck’s on Christmas Eve just may be the ticket.

Don your fanciest holiday attire and get ready to wine and dine. From 2 pm to 8 pm on New Year’s Eve, Truluck’s is serving its full menu, full of the freshest seafood in town. Chef Shane Flynn brings in hundreds of pounds of Florida Stone Crab claws weekly in season, and they make for the perfect festive meal.

Don’t sleep on the seasonal cocktails either.

Reservations are recommended.

The Audrey Restaurant & Bar

9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-924-8500

Website

Audrey meal – pork

Embrace your inner Audrey Hepburn and dine in style at The Audrey this season.

Christmas Eve gets sophisticated at The Audrey, the Audrey Hepburn-inspired restaurant in Market Street.

On Christmas Eve, The Audrey is starting the celebrations early with a special weekday edition of its signature weekend brunch, beginning at 10 am. The festivities continue with a cozy Christmas Eve dinner from 3 pm to 9 pm.

The Audrey will also be open Christmas Day from 1 pm to 9 pm with a special three-course holiday menu. Stars of the menu include the lobster thermidor, butternut squash bisque and black & white chocolate cake.

In addition to the holiday menu, you can also order from regular menu, with festive cocktails and fine wines available.

Reservations are recommended.

Back Table Kitchen & Bar

The Woodlands

2301 N Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Back table

Enjoy a delicious meal at Back Table this holiday.

Back Table Kitchen & Bar is having a special dinner this Christmas.

For $36, you can dine on the slow-roasted carved beef strip with au jus, and maple pureed sweet potato with dehydrated marshmallow crumbs. A three cheese mac casserole, blood orange glazed roasted Brussels sprouts, and cinnamon, honey baked rolls, warm spiced apple pie tart with vanilla bean ice cream, and a house mimosa will also be available.

Back Table opens for Christmas dinner at 3 pm, and reservations are recommended.

 

Fielding’s Local Kitchen & Bar

The Woodlands

26400 Kuykendahl Road, Bldg B, Creekside Village Green
Tomball, TX 77375  |  Map

 

Website

fieldings local christmas

The holidays are merry and bright at Fielding's Local with special menu features and cocktails.

Fielding’s Local will be serving lunch and dinner on Christmas Day from 11 am to 9 pm, and a special Christmas Day Brunch from 10 am to 2:30 pm. Christmas Eve special features will be available from 5 pm to 9 pm on Wednesday, December 24.

Dinner will begin at 3:30 pm on Christmas Day. The whole menu will be available along with special features from the kitchen and bar. Dinner features will include a lobster bisque, a 24-ounce porterhouse steak and a special orange tres leches cake.

The brunch feature is lobster chilaquiles, available from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

Fielding’s requires a credit card hold to secure a reservation for Christmas Day.

