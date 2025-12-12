Where to Eat Out In The Woodlands On Christmas and Christmas Eve — Your Holiday Restaurant Guide

For a steak that’s sure to leave you feeling like you landed at the top of the nice list, Perry’s in The Woodlands is offering dine-in or takeout on Christmas Eve. Diners get to choose between one of two specialty menus for the holidays.

The Standard Prix Fixe Menu is $69 per person for dine-in earlier than 5:30 pm or $79 per person 5:45 pm and later. This menu is also available to be picked up and brought home for $69 per person. Included is a soup or salad, like the signature wedge; one entrée, such as Perry’s beloved pork chop or popular steaks; and one dessert, like their chocolate crunch tower.

The Rare and Well-Done Prix Fixe Menu runs $139 per person for dine-in, and $125 per person to go. This option gives you the same course options as the first, but with some added entrée choices such as the lamb chops. It also includes a choice of one starter, including the true Japanese A-5 Wagyu.

Preorders for those who wish to pick up their food and bring it back home are already open. For dining in on Christmas Eve, reservations are encouraged.