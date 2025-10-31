The bar in Houston’s 55 Seventy private wine and social club which is expected to open in the fall of 2026. (Rendering courtesy of Gin Design Group))
Restaurants / Openings

Your First Look at Houston’s Posh New Private Wine & Social Club — 55 Seventy Embraces the Style and Food Power Of H-Town

800 High-Tech Wine Lockers, an Exclusive Restaurant, a Dazzling Rooftop Patio and More Await

BY //
On the heels of remarkable success in Dallas, private wine and social club 55 Seventy recently broke ground on its soon to be posh location in Houston and PaperCity has the latest renderings of a club that aims to raise the bar on membership-only venues in Houston. Think sophistication above all, for those who appreciate exceptional food, wine and community.

Earlier this month, ceremonial shovels hit the dirt at 3015 Richmond Avenue on the club‘s nearly one-acre site adjacent to popular Levy Park and just a few blocks from The RO, the upcoming major mixed-use development that’s bringing the first Auberge Resorts Collection hotel in the Bayou City.

Passers-by might have seen the sign on Richmond touting that a new social club is in the works.

Event Space_View 01 (Photo by (Renderings courtesy of Gin Design Group))
An event space in Houston’s 55 Seventy private wine, dining and social club (Rendering courtesy of Gin Design Group)

The stunning three-story, 30,000-square-foot club is in the hands of architects Abel Design Group with interior from hospitality-focused studio Gin Design Group.

Previously PaperCity sat down with 55 Seventy (named for the ideal temperature and humidity for wine storage) founder Tommy Shuey who is seriously charged about introducing his enthusiasm for fine dining and a wine to Houston.

Terrace_View 02 (Photo by (Renderings courtesy of Gin Design Group))
The terrace of Houston’s 55 Seventy private wine, dining and social club (Rendering courtesy of Gin Design Group)

“Houston is an incredible food and wine market,” Shuey tells PaperCity. “It’s also a neighboring market to Dallas. So it makes a lot of sense geographically for us to operate and make sure that we have success in our second club.

“The Houston wine scene is unlike anything I’ve seen in the country. A lot of people would say New York, but I would say it rivals New York in the number of collectors, in the number of casual wine consumers who are incredibly educated, and certainly the number of people who are storing wine off site.”

To that point, the club will have 800 state-of-the-art private wine lockers. And those are just the beginning of the appealing amenities that include a stylish full-service restaurant, a demonstration kitchen for wine and food events, exclusive cellar suites overlooking a courtyard garden, various dining rooms capable of accommodating up to 100 for private dinners and special events, and a dazzling rooftop patio overlooking Levy Park.

Owner Tommy Shuey © Samantha Marie (Photo by (Renderings courtesy of Gin Design Group))
55 Seventy founder Tommy Shuey is bringing his private wine, dining and social club to Houston with a covetable Upper Kirby location. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

“We’ve learned a ton in Dallas about who we are and what we do and what we’re looking for and what the community is looking for,” Shuey notes. “And we’re taking those learnings and putting them into this club in Houston.”

55 Seventy’s Food

Following the Texas Michelin Guide awards ceremony earlier this week, Dallas finally earned its second One Star restaurant while Houston maintained the six stars that it first captured in 2024. Shuey believes that says something about the Houston food scene.

Wine Room (Photo by (Renderings courtesy of Gin Design Group))
The wine room at Houston’s 55 Seventy private wine, dining, and social club. (Rendering courtesy of Gin Design Group)

“Houston is a much more interesting culinary scene and we’re really diving into that and embracing that,” Shuey says. “It’s something that we believe is our culture and our concept. So Houston seems to be the perfect spot for what will be our flagship location, the Houston location.”

You heard that, Houston is set to become the new 55 Seventy flagship club.

55 Seventy offers four exclusive tiers of membership, each providing a range of benefits, including a Founder’s Lounge accessible only to Founder’s Equity Members, the club’s most elite membership level. That level is invite-only.

This posh members-only club is scheduled to open in the fall of 2026.

For a closer look at Houston’s new 55 Seventy, click thru the photo gallery above this story to see all the new renderings.

