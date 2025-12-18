Zon Zon, a Neighborhood Mediterranean Restaurant From Yela Concepts, To Open in North Dallas

Yaser Khalaf says Zon Zon is "rooted in the flavors we grew up with, but reimagined through a contemporary lens. We wanted it to be a place where people could drop in for a casual lunch or settle in for a unique dinner experience.” (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Zon Zon is a reflection of everything we love about food," says Mak Khalaf. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

For the cocktail enthusiasts, Zon Zon's beverage programs journeys "through the Mediterranean and Middle East, blending fragrant herbs, warming spices, and bright citrus." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Zon Zon's menu is "our take on Mediterranean cuisine with a touch of classic American influence— bold, fresh, and fun." (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Yela Concepts, the hospitality group behind both Darna and Baboush, just announced that their latest concept Zon Zon, a neighborhood Mediterranean restaurant, will open this Monday, December 22, in North Dallas. (Photo by Samantha Marie Photography)

Yela Concepts, the hospitality group behind both Darna and Baboush, just announced that their latest concept Zon Zon, a neighborhood Mediterranean restaurant, will open this Monday, December 22, in North Dallas on Belt Line Road.

Zon Zon— by name and in practice— is a family affair. The restaurant, which we’ve been hyping up since fall, is the first joint venture for father and son duo Yaser and Mak Khalaf. The elder Khalaf, Yaser, is already a celebrated restauranteur, having opened both Darna in Legacy West and Baboush in Dallas’ West Village. Now, son Mak enters as an official partner with the opening of the new spot, named for Mak’s little sister, Zaina, and her “vibrant and unique spirit.”

Between the 2,130-square-foot interior and 735-square-foot patio, the restaurant seats 76 guests. Designed with Dallas-based Coeval Studios, the interior “blends clean, contemporary lines with warm Mediterranean undertones.” The restaurant’s family-first approach made an open kitchen an obvious choice to add familial intimacy. The interior finishes showcase modern woodwork, rich textures, and Middle Eastern-inspired details. It feels like a home, just as the Khalafs intended. The menu is similarly “rooted in tradition but refreshed with modern influences.”

Your New Neighborhood Mediterranean Spot

“The inspiration behind Zon Zon came from wanting to create the kind of place we’ve always wished existed — a neighborhood Mediterranean spot that feels both familiar and exciting. We wanted to create a comfortable space where guests can meet up with friends or neighbors on a regular basis,” says Yaser Khalaf. “It’s rooted in the flavors we grew up with, but reimagined through a contemporary lens. We wanted it to be a place where people could drop in for a casual lunch or settle in for a unique dinner experience.”

Mak adds, “The menu is our take on Mediterranean cuisine with a touch of classic American influence— bold, fresh, and fun. Think za’atar caesar, wagyu kebabs, and a killer cheeseburger. It’s shareable, a little elevated, but still super comforting. Zon Zon is a reflection of everything we love about food. What makes this especially meaningful is building it with my dad— bringing our family’s story and passion to the table. I hope Zon Zon becomes something special for the city, just like it is for us.”

A Menu Rooted In Tradition, Made Modern

Some classic mezze and salad highlights we’re excited to try:

Classic Hummus (duh, they had to) topped with green shatta and extra-virgin olive oil

Baba Ghanoush with charred eggplant, tahini, dukka, and pomegranate

Baked Kibbeh made with ground lamb, onions, pine nuts, and dill labneh

Seared Tuna Salad with freekeh and golden beets

Tahini Caesar with tahini–Caesar dressing and za’atar croutons (now we’re talking’)

Roasted Beets with burrata, oranges, and pistachios

The entrees “highlight the heart of Mediterranean cooking” and include everything from a classic Oven-Roasted Chicken with garlic-batata and pomegranate jus, a bold and savory Hanger Steak Shawarma Frites with pickled vegetables and hand-cut fries, and an interesting-sounding Apricot Lamb Couscous that pairs braised lamb with apricot and cinnamon, sesame seeds, roasted pepper couscous. For the Texans, the menu also features the signature ZZ’s Wagyu Cheeseburger with smoked provolone and house pickles, as well as a Prime Ribeye finished with za’atar chimichurri and roasted heirloom carrots.

For the cocktail enthusiasts, the beverage program journeys “through the Mediterranean and Middle East, blending fragrant herbs, warming spices, and bright citrus.” Standouts we look forward to tasting include the Rosemary Sunset Spritz (described as having “herbaceous sparkle”) to the rich, coffee-kissed Midnight Istanbul.

I don’t know about you, but I’m always craving the zesty flavors of the Mediterranean. Here’s to hoping we found our new favorite spot. Monday can’t come soon enough.

Zon Zon opens on Monday, December 22, for lunch and dinner service at 5455 Belt Line Rd., Suite 130.