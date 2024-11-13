The 14th Annual Chefs for Farmers Welcomes Its Largest Turnout Yet — The Dallas Food & Wine Fest Just Keeps Getting Bigger

There was lots to try at the 14th annual Chefs for Farmers. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Chefs for Farmers showcases local chefs, farmers, and artisans who make seasonal and sustainable foods possible in the city. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The 14th annual Chefs for Farmers Food & Wine Festival was the largest event yet. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

An early afternoon downpour of rain ended, and the sun started to peek out just as the 14th annual Chefs for Farmers (CFF) Main Event got ready to welcome ticket holders into Old City Park on November 3. The three-day food and wine festival that started as an intimate farm-to-table dinner in 2010 has grown exponentially over the past several years. It showcases local chefs, farmers, and artisans who make seasonal and sustainable foods possible in the city.

A record-breaking 75 chefs participated in this year’s event, and 3,500 people attended the Main Event — the largest crowd ever at CFF. A few stand-out bites in the VIP section included Georgie chef RJ Yoakum’s oyster and potato churro, tea-braised pig tails from Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast, ceviche from Quarter Acre’s Toby Archibald, and a caviar donut from Mirador’s Travis Wyatt. Also included in the VIP experience was a Sandals® Resorts “Swim-Up” Bar featuring tropical cocktails.

Other favorite bites at Chefs for Farmers included a rabbit taco with orange mole at SER Steak + Spirits, the *Insert Cheeky Pun Here* at Rye, and pistachio, honey, and orange blossom crepe from Whisk Crepes. But it was Red Maple Catering’s (Johan Van Niekerk) smoked pork bao bun that won this year’s Best Bite Award Presented By American Airlines AAdvantage® Mastercard®. Cardmembers also gained exclusive access to cookbook signings with celebrated chefs Steven McHugh of Cured at Pearl and Nikky Phinyawatana of Asian Mint.

DJ Yuna provided the beats for the festival, a lip reader read guests lipstick prints at the Kissing Booth, and a vintage photo booth in a bus made memories to last a lifetime. Some of the more adventurous rode the mechanical bull and enjoyed axe throwing.

The Veroni (wine) Garden is always fun with Aperol spritzes, charcuterie board grazing, and gelato from Eataly Dallas. This year featured custom bouquets and hair tinsel as well. The Harwood District also had its own section — the Bites, Bourbon & Beef Area — with one of the longest lines I saw at the festival at Stillwell’s. Guests could personalize custom felt hats from Felt and Feather at the hat bar pop-up.

Raised funds surpassed $60,000, with $35,000 benefiting local organizations, including Seed Project Foundation’s McKinney Roots, and additional contributions to Giving Tree Acres, Paul Quinn College, and New Friends New Life.

Cheers to another successful Chefs for Farmers!