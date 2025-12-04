PHILLIPS Auction House Previews Upcoming New York Jewels Auction in Dallas

2811 Maple Phillips Auction House 2025 (Photo by George Fiala)
You had me at “New York Jewels.”

On Monday, December 8, PHILLIPS Auction House presents “The New York Jewels Auction.” Joyce Goss, who is the Regional Director of Texas for PHILLIPS, recently arranged for Dianne Batista, who is the Head of Jewels America for PHILLIPS, to pop down to the Big D to showcase some of the truly sensational pieces from the upcoming auction for an intimate crowd of prospective buyers (that’s what I’m calling myself, at least).

2811 Maple, the luxury apartments we’ve been verbally salivating over, hosted the exclusive preview. As the tallest residential high-rise in Uptown Dallas, 2811 Maple offers an unparalleled level of refinement and privacy (e.g., there are only four to seven units per floor and, at most, residents pass one door on the floor before reaching their own). It served as the perfect venue, then, for the impeccably-dressed and discerning guests who wanted a sneak peek at the jewels.

2811 Maple Phillips Auction House 2025 (Photo by George Fiala)
Dianne Batista, who is the Head of Jewels America for PHILLIPS, popped down to the Big D recently to showcase some of the truly sensational pieces from the upcoming auction for an intimate crowd. (Photo by George Fiala)

Who attended, you ask? I spied everyone from Kaleta Blaffer Johnson and Tanner Ewing to Wanda & Dean Fearing, as well as Muffin & John Lemak, Joyce Goss, and Chuck Steelman. Before admiring the baubles, guests couldn’t help taking in 2811 Maple’s magnificent views… and amenities. I chatted for a bit with John Grant, who is the Senior Vice President, Investments for Crescent Real Estate, about all 2811 Maple, in the heart of Uptown, offers residents. Joseph Pitchford, who is the Managing Director of Crescent Real Estate, and his wife Beverly Pitchford were also in attendance. 

FGF Catering offered an impressive spread that included smoked salmon with caviar, whipped goat cheese on roasted artichokes with balsamic-marinated tomato (“spectacular, gimme 17 of ’em”), peppercorn beef crostini, and pumpkin tartlets. After noshing and mentally decorating my fictional penthouse apartment at 2811 Maple, I made my way over to Batista.

2811 Maple Phillips Auction House 2025 (Photo by George Fiala)
An antique diamond bow brooch by Boucheron from 1908 (Photo by George Fiala)

Immediately, a pair of otherworldly emerald and diamond earrings captivated my attention (I’m a May baby, after all!). I went home later that night and looked at the 109 lots in the auction online. Naturally, “my” earrings are projected to sell for somewhere around $300k. What can I say? I have good taste!

