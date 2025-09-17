Inside This Year’s Cowtown Ball With Fort Worth Actress and 2025 Cure Champion Sainty Nelsen

Supporters gathered on stage at last year’s Cowtown Ball, a night that mixed Western style, community spirit, and fundraising power for the American Cancer Society.

Fort Worth native Sainty Nelsen steps into the spotlight as this year’s Cowtown Ball Cure Champion, turning her personal journey with melanoma into a mission to raise awareness and support for the American Cancer Society. (Courtesy)

For Sainty Nelsen, 2023 is a year she will never forget. In the midst of caring for her young son, Mick, through concurrent respiratory health problems, the Emmy Award-winning actress and producer received the life-changing news that she had a cancerous lesion on her back.

“I was never outside in the sun and took incredible care of my skin because of how fair-skinned I am,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Now fully recovered, Nelsen counts her blessings. She had access to high-quality healthcare and the support of her community. While she was always actively involved in local charities, the mother of two and wife to actor/producer Eric Nelsen says she gained a newfound focus in spreading awareness of cancer by supporting groups like the American Cancer Society.

“God was telling me, this is your mission,” she says. “People get diagnosed with Stage III and IV cancer. Mine was Stage I. I needed to use my voice to spread awareness. There is an art to raising money. I love it.”

On Friday, September 26, at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Nelsen will lead the live auction as part of the 32nd annual Cowtown Ball, which has already raised more than $9 million for the American Cancer Society since its inception. The night promises cowboy chic fashion, dancing, and a performance by country artist Max McNown.

“It’s time for my generation to step up and keep this foundation strong,” Nelsen says. “There’s nothing that makes people in Fort Worth happier than being generous in a room full of generous people. I always leave on such a high.”

Dancing, Giving, and a Rising Star on the Main Stage

For many Fort Worthians, Nelsen says, giving and socializing go hand in hand. This fall will be packed with noteworthy galas, balls, and fundraisers, but the Cowtown Ball marks the official start of Fort Worth’s fall charity events, she adds.

The night will begin with a VIP Sponsor Party before the program kicks off with CBS 11 reporter Madison Sawyer giving the opening remarks. Then, Nelsen will lead the live auction before McNown takes the stage.

His breakout single “A Lot More Free” climbed to No. 1 on TikTok’s Breakthrough USA chart, while McNown himself landed atop Billboard’s Emerging Artists list. His heartfelt, raw style has critics and fans alike calling him one of the most exciting new voices in Nashville. His set, paired with late-night bites and dancing, aims to make this year’s Cowtown Ball a memorable experience.

Nelsen says the Cowtown Ball has evolved to attract the next generation of donors. From streamlining ways to give and volunteer to infusing the fundraiser with an unmistakable party energy, the goal is to make philanthropy feel as engaging as it is impactful. She points out that many of the 20- to 40-somethings she hopes to see at the ball are also among those most at risk of undiagnosed cancers. Too often, young mothers put their families first and their own health last, which is something Nelsen hopes to change.

“I have young children,” she says. “From ages twenty-five to forty, women are not going to get checked. We don’t put ourselves first, but you need to — for ourselves and for our children. I hope we raise the most money we ever have this year.”

Find tickets for the 32nd annual Cowtown Ball here.