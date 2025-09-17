CowtownBall2023-245
thumbnail (13)
CowtownBall2023-204 (1)TX onc to crop
Max McNown
01
04

Guests brought plenty of sparkle and cowboy chic flair to last year’s Cowtown Ball. (Courtesy)

02
04

Fort Worth native Sainty Nelsen steps into the spotlight as this year’s Cowtown Ball Cure Champion, turning her personal journey with melanoma into a mission to raise awareness and support for the American Cancer Society. (Courtesy)

03
04

Supporters gathered on stage at last year’s Cowtown Ball, a night that mixed Western style, community spirit, and fundraising power for the American Cancer Society.

04
04

Rising country and Americana artist Max McNown headlines the 2025 Cowtown Ball. (Courtesy)

CowtownBall2023-245
thumbnail (13)
CowtownBall2023-204 (1)TX onc to crop
Max McNown
Society / Hot Ticket

Inside This Year’s Cowtown Ball With Fort Worth Actress and 2025 Cure Champion Sainty Nelsen

Plus, Country Artist Max McNown to Perform on American Cancer Society's Big Night in Cowtown

BY //
Guests brought plenty of sparkle and cowboy chic flair to last year’s Cowtown Ball. (Courtesy)
Fort Worth native Sainty Nelsen steps into the spotlight as this year’s Cowtown Ball Cure Champion, turning her personal journey with melanoma into a mission to raise awareness and support for the American Cancer Society. (Courtesy)
Supporters gathered on stage at last year’s Cowtown Ball, a night that mixed Western style, community spirit, and fundraising power for the American Cancer Society.
Rising country and Americana artist Max McNown headlines the 2025 Cowtown Ball. (Courtesy)
1
4

Guests brought plenty of sparkle and cowboy chic flair to last year’s Cowtown Ball. (Courtesy)

2
4

Fort Worth native Sainty Nelsen steps into the spotlight as this year’s Cowtown Ball Cure Champion, turning her personal journey with melanoma into a mission to raise awareness and support for the American Cancer Society. (Courtesy)

3
4

Supporters gathered on stage at last year’s Cowtown Ball, a night that mixed Western style, community spirit, and fundraising power for the American Cancer Society.

4
4

Rising country and Americana artist Max McNown headlines the 2025 Cowtown Ball. (Courtesy)

For Sainty Nelsen, 2023 is a year she will never forget. In the midst of caring for her young son, Mick, through concurrent respiratory health problems, the Emmy Award-winning actress and producer received the life-changing news that she had a cancerous lesion on her back.

“I was never outside in the sun and took incredible care of my skin because of how fair-skinned I am,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

thumbnail (13)
Fort Worth native Sainty Nelsen steps into the spotlight as this year’s Cowtown Ball Cure Champion, turning her personal journey with melanoma into a mission to raise awareness and support for the American Cancer Society. (Courtesy)

Now fully recovered, Nelsen counts her blessings. She had access to high-quality healthcare and the support of her community. While she was always actively involved in local charities, the mother of two and wife to actor/producer Eric Nelsen says she gained a newfound focus in spreading awareness of cancer by supporting groups like the American Cancer Society.

“God was telling me, this is your mission,” she says. “People get diagnosed with Stage III and IV cancer. Mine was Stage I. I needed to use my voice to spread awareness. There is an art to raising money. I love it.”

On Friday, September 26, at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, Nelsen will lead the live auction as part of the 32nd annual Cowtown Ball, which has already raised more than $9 million for the American Cancer Society since its inception. The night promises cowboy chic fashion, dancing, and a performance by country artist Max McNown.

“It’s time for my generation to step up and keep this foundation strong,” Nelsen says. “There’s nothing that makes people in Fort Worth happier than being generous in a room full of generous people. I always leave on such a high.”

Max McNown
Rising country and Americana artist Max McNown headlines the 2025 Cowtown Ball. (Courtesy)

Dancing, Giving, and a Rising Star on the Main Stage

For many Fort Worthians, Nelsen says, giving and socializing go hand in hand. This fall will be packed with noteworthy galas, balls, and fundraisers, but the Cowtown Ball marks the official start of Fort Worth’s fall charity events, she adds.

The night will begin with a VIP Sponsor Party before the program kicks off with CBS 11 reporter Madison Sawyer giving the opening remarks. Then, Nelsen will lead the live auction before McNown takes the stage.

His breakout single “A Lot More Free” climbed to No. 1 on TikTok’s Breakthrough USA chart, while McNown himself landed atop Billboard’s Emerging Artists list. His heartfelt, raw style has critics and fans alike calling him one of the most exciting new voices in Nashville. His set, paired with late-night bites and dancing, aims to make this year’s Cowtown Ball a memorable experience.

Nelsen says the Cowtown Ball has evolved to attract the next generation of donors. From streamlining ways to give and volunteer to infusing the fundraiser with an unmistakable party energy, the goal is to make philanthropy feel as engaging as it is impactful. She points out that many of the 20- to 40-somethings she hopes to see at the ball are also among those most at risk of undiagnosed cancers. Too often, young mothers put their families first and their own health last, which is something Nelsen hopes to change.

“I have young children,” she says. “From ages twenty-five to forty, women are not going to get checked. We don’t put ourselves first, but you need to — for ourselves and for our children. I hope we raise the most money we ever have this year.”

Find tickets for the 32nd annual Cowtown Ball here.

Special Series

Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed 2025

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion benefitting March of Dimes
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston Best Dressed’s Hometown Girl — Jordan Seff Loves To Step Up For Her City and Is a Chicken Wing Queen
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Best Dressed Family — First Timer Lexi Sakowitz Marek Builds On Stylish Legacy of Her Mom and Aunt Lynn Wyatt
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
Houston Best Dressed First-Timer Jennifer Allison Went From a Medical Career to More Helping Out — A Devoted Difference Maker
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
This H-E-B Guru Loves To Help — Houston Best Dressed Two-Timer Winell Herron Makes a Community Impact
Houston’s Best Dressed Of 2025 Revealed — New Class Includes Gen Z Trendsetters, Established Mavens, Breakthrough Rookies
Houston’s Best Dressed Of 2025 Revealed — New Class Includes Gen Z Trendsetters, Established Mavens, Breakthrough Rookies
read full series
Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1107 Enclave Square E
Park On Enclave
FOR SALE

1107 Enclave Square E
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1107 Enclave Square E
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Pocahontas Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
5303 Pocahontas Street
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
The Houstonian
FOR SALE

121 N Post Oak Lane #701
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
121 N Post Oak Lane #701
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #1005
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
5706 Ariel Street
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5706 Ariel Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5706 Ariel Street
23502 Glenbuck Street
Pine Grove
FOR SALE

23502 Glenbuck Street
Spring, TX

$294,500 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
23502 Glenbuck Street
1310 Delano Street
Modern Eado
FOR SALE

1310 Delano Street
Houston, TX

$407,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1310 Delano Street
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$465,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
2616 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2616 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2616 Beauchamp Street
5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5303 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,889,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5303 Grand Lake Street
2802 Morrison Street #210
MORRISON MIDRISE | Co-list: Brandon Russell
FOR SALE

2802 Morrison Street #210
Houston, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2802 Morrison Street #210
1946 Red Cedar Trail
Fairpark Village | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

1946 Red Cedar Trail
Rosenberg, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1946 Red Cedar Trail
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Fairwood | Co-list: Gary Owens-Turftag Group
FOR SALE

14334 Cypress Valley Drive
Cypress, TX

$292,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
14334 Cypress Valley Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$470,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Lake Charmaine
FOR SALE

464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
Ivanhoe, TX

$498,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
464 Sherwood Forest Drive W
4430 Osby Drive
Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4430 Osby Drive
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4430 Osby Drive
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,489,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
2614 Beauchamp Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2614 Beauchamp Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2614 Beauchamp Street
16019 Old Humble Road
Kohlman
FOR SALE

16019 Old Humble Road
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16019 Old Humble Road
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
6135 Jason Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6135 Jason Street
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6135 Jason Street
1708 Shearn Street
Baker Nsbb | For Lease: $3,700
FOR SALE

1708 Shearn Street
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1708 Shearn Street
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$289,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
5710 Indian Circle
Indian Trail | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5710 Indian Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5710 Indian Circle
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Towne Lake
FOR SALE

18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
Cypress, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
18411 Moonlit Arbor Trail
7502 Ley Road
Rosedale Gardens
FOR SALE

7502 Ley Road
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7502 Ley Road
11415 Briar Rose Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11415 Briar Rose Drive
Houston, TX

$444,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
11415 Briar Rose Drive
7023 Crestmont Street
Southcrest
FOR SALE

7023 Crestmont Street
Houston, TX

$257,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
7023 Crestmont Street
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #401
Houston, TX

$118,900 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #401
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5115 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5115 S Braeswood Blvd
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
1702 Utah Street #B
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1702 Utah Street #B
Houston, TX

$605,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Utah Street #B
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
949 W 17th Street
Shady Acres Gardens
FOR SALE

949 W 17th Street
Houston, TX

$467,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
949 W 17th Street
5419 Beechnut Street
Braes View Terrace
FOR SALE

5419 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5419 Beechnut Street
5602 Dumfries Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5602 Dumfries Drive
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5602 Dumfries Drive
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
10713 Greenwillow Street
Willow Bend
FOR SALE

10713 Greenwillow Street
Houston, TX

$1,174,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10713 Greenwillow Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X