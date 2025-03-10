Behind the Scenes of the 35th Children’s Cancer Fund Gala and Fashion Show

On April 11, the Children’s Cancer Fund will host its 35th Anniversary Gala and Fashion Show, presented by Dillard’s, at the Hilton Anatole. This incredible evening is one of promise, hope and inspiration. But, there’s so much that goes into getting gala-ready before the lights go down and the models take the stage.

Chaired by Lori Jones and Meredith Land, with Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott serving as Honorary Co-Chairs, the 2025 event will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday, April 11. It features a cocktail reception, silent auction, fashion show (each patient walking the runway has a celebrity escort), live auction, paddle raise, grand finale survivors walk, and after-party. Talk about a party with a purpose!

At the heart of the big event are the 20 patient models. These models prepare for the night to remember with professional photos that capture their unique personalities, all with their families by their sides. For example, patients with a passion for art bought their favorite brushes and paints for the photoshoot. Athletes brought their golf clubs and game balls, and many brought their furry pets to capture their individuality and personality. Jones and Land attended the photoshoot to meet the brave pediatric cancer patients, as well as to help showcase their bravery and style.

Also, ahead of the night is the Model Reveal at NorthPark Center. During this event, the Chairs and Honorary Chairs introduce the patient models to the community. Each patient received a $250 NorthPark gift card donated by Nancy Nasher and NorthPark, a custom game day ball donated by the Dallas Cowboys, and a goodie bag provided by various NorthPark Center retailers. NorthPark Center’s Fashion and Lifestyle Ambassador, Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, served as the emcee for the event.

But that’s not all. In March, the patient models head to Dillard’s to select their runway outfits, all graciously provided by the retailer. Whether casual or dressy, each model will feel confident to rock the runway alongside their favorite celebrity on the big night in their new attire. On this empowering day, the patients also participate in an art project where they create canvases that are auctioned off at the Gala to raise money for the cause.

Based in Dallas, the Children’s Cancer Fund champions kids in their fight against cancer through strategic investments in research and care in North Texas. The nonprofit generates funds through several fundraising events throughout the year, such as the Gala and private donations. Closely affiliated with Children’s Medical Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center, both national leaders in the research and treatment of pediatric cancer, Children’s Cancer Fund strategically focuses its funds on improving treatment and care methods for North Texas children who are affected by all types of pediatric cancer.

Lights, camera, action!