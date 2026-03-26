Save the Date for the 36th Annual Children’s Cancer Fund Fashion Show & Gala in Dallas

The Gala is expected to raise more than $2 million to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern.

Quarterbacks for a Cure is an important partnership of Children's Cancer Fund and a fun part of the evening for both patients and attendees alike.

While Dallasites’ spring social and philanthropic calendars are nothing short of scheduled to the brim, the one to make sure is starred, circled, bolded, and underlined: is Children’s Cancer Fund Fashion Show & Gala.

And this year, Children’s Cancer Fund is celebrating 36 years of hope, heart, and changing lives with its Unbridled Courage Fashion Show & Gala on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Hilton Anatole Dallas. Co-Chaired by Kasey Lemkin and Bina Palnitkar, with Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott serving as Honorary Co-Chairs, the event promises to be an inspiring evening celebrating the fearless spirit of children and families facing pediatric cancer. It’s surely an evening not to be missed.

Expected to raise more than $3 million to support pediatric cancer research and treatment programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern, the Gala never fails to draw a tear from even its most stoic of guests.

Aikman and Prescott will join other celebrities on the runway as escorts for young patients between the ages of 5 and 17 who are currently oncology patients at Children’s Health. Each year, the organization selects a variety of athletes, celebrities, and VIPs from across the country to walk the runway. Leading the charge this year is Tina Craig, the 2026 Celebrity Chair.

The patients turned runway models wear fashions they’ve selected that are donated by Dillard’s, showcasing the true meaning of Unbridled Courage. Aikman, Prescott, and Tony Romo participate in Children’s Cancer Fund’s flagship fundraiser each year as part of their partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and as part of the “Quarterbacks for a Cure” legacy, established years ago by Roger Staubach.

Children and patients who previously walked the runway are always invited back to return to the Gala as alumni, receiving a backstage pass to experience all the fun, meet and greet celebrities, and walk the runway during the grand finale.

TeamIzzy Healthcare Award

Another highlight of the evening is eliminate the bestowing of the TeamIzzy Healthcare Award.

Izzy Martin participated in the Children’s Cancer Fund fashion show and gala in April of 2022, just three months before passing. Shortly after her runway experience, Izzy expressed how much she loved seeing her healthcare team in the audience and backstage. She knew then that she wanted to find a way to honor these amazing individuals. At the 2024 fashion show and gala, the TeamIzzy Foundation presented the first-ever TeamIzzy Healthcare Award, created in honor of her wish.

Facing the unimaginable introduces a patient and their family to an overwhelming number of healthcare professionals. The remarkable ones see beyond the medical charts and truly understand patients holistically, as well as tailor their care to fit each patient’s personality and emotional needs. In honor of such compassion, the TeamIzzy Healthcare Award is given annually to a healthcare worker employed by Children’s Health. Patients, their families, and fellow caregivers have the opportunity to nominate healthcare workers who truly go above and beyond.

More About Children’s Cancer Fund

Children’s Cancer Fund was founded in 1982 by a coalition of parents whose children were receiving cancer treatment at Children’s Medical Center. The organization has since been joined by community leaders, dedicated volunteers, and health professionals in its fundraising efforts. Many of the organization’s founders still serve Children’s Cancer Fund in some capacity, helping to keep its mission and values in focus. Because of this extensive support network, Children’s Cancer Fund has become one of the leading fundraising groups in supporting local research toward the treatment and prevention of childhood cancers.

Children’s Cancer Fund has accomplished much over its 36-year history, funding critical research and improving treatments for children throughout the greater North Texas community. Working closely with Children’s Health and UT Southwestern, Children’s Cancer Fund has the ability to strategically direct funds that will have the greatest positive impact on our children in North Dallas.

As April 17 draws near, Children’s Cancer Fund looks towards a future of innovation, hope, and a brighter future for kids with cancer. Will you join them?