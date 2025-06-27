A Writer’s Garden Announces Speakers For Annual Fundraiser Benefiting the Dallas Arboretum

Alison Kenworthy, a three-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and the founder of Homeworthy, will serve as the event's emcee. (Courtesy)

A Writer's Garden will feature Carreon's new book, The Gardens of The Hamptons, which comes out July 15. (Courtesy)

Rebecca Gardner is the founder and creative director of Houses & Parties, a full-service events, interior design, and retail collective based in Savannah, Georgia and New York City. (Courtesy)

Ladies, get your Smythson agenda out.

This fall’s social calendar is taking shape, and we are here to tell you what the can’t-miss events of the season are, starting with the newly-announced speakers for one of the Dallas Arboretum’s signature fundraisers.

Serving as this year’s co-chairs, Christy Doramus and PaperCity‘s own Melissa Smrekar announced the speakers for this year’s A Writer’s Garden at a charming party held at the brand new (and fittingly named!) Le Bloom. The annual literary symposium and luncheon features two authors with newly-released books on the topics of homes and gardens.

For the 19th iteration of A Writer’s Garden, the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will welcome celebrated tastemakers Rebecca Gardner and Blue Carreon on the morning of Tuesday, November 11, for “A Celebration of Houses, Parties, & Gardens.”

Gardner is the founder and creative director of Houses & Parties, a full-service events, interior design, and retail collective based in Savannah, Georgia and New York City. Named a top event designer by both VOGUE and Harper’s Bazaar, Gardner’s work has been published in The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, T Magazine, Elle Decor, Town & Country, and The Financial Times.

Simply stated, she’s the tastemaker that tastemakers hire.

Houses & Parties doubles as an online shop that offers “unnecessaries for devotees of the elegant and unusual in shoppable collections that feature the same style, wit, and treasure that defines her client work.”

This September, Rizzoli will release Gardner’s first book, A Screaming Blast, which will be the subject of her talk at A Writer’s Garden.

“I cannot wait to fall down the rabbit hole and enter the vibrant world Rebecca has created,” Smrekar said. “Her singular taste combines timeless elements with the surprising and unexpected. Rebecca is a true multi-hyphenate, and her sense of humor illuminates every aspect of Houses & Parties. Without a doubt, this year’s A Writer’s Garden will be a screaming blast with her magnetic presence in the room.”

A former international fashion editor, Carreon currently freelances as a writer, covering topics on lifestyle, fashion, and interior design. In addition to his eponymous home décor collection, Carreon authored Conversations: Up Close and Personal With Icons of Fashion, Interior Design, and Art, as well as the best-selling Equestrian Life in the Hamptons. A Writer’s Garden will feature Carreon’s new book, The Gardens of The Hamptons, which comes out July 15.

Detailing her excitement about Carreon as a speaker, Doramus said, “We are delighted to welcome Blue Carreon to Dallas for the first time to share his gorgeous new book showcasing some of the most exquisite gardens throughout the Hamptons. Blue is not only a talented writer, editor, and designer, but also has a magnificent eye as the chief photographer for this book. His unique perspective and personal anecdotes about the gardens and notable homeowners featured inside the beautiful pages will certainly captivate design enthusiasts.”

As an exciting addition, Alison Kenworthy, a three-time Emmy Award-winning television producer and the founder of Homeworthy, will serve as the event’s emcee and moderate a conversation with Carreon. Kenworthy met the co-chairs when she featured both of their former homes on Homeworthy. (Curious? Take a peek at Doramus’ Bridgehampton home and Smrekar’s M-Streets cottage.)

The fundraiser benefits the maintenance and growth of A Woman’s Garden. On the lush grounds of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, A Woman’s Garden is the only public national garden constructed and maintained by women’s funding efforts from the Women’s Council’s robust membership.

Interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and landscape designer Stefani Bittner served as the keynote speakers for last year’s event, which was themed “Star Style: Glamour for the Home & Garden.”

The garden club set is sure to have ‘a screaming blast’ at A Writer’s Garden on Tuesday, November 11, at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. You won’t want to miss who’s going… and what they’re growing.

Tickets for A Writer’s Garden go on sale on Monday, September 1.