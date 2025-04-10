Adam Lippes Charms His Fan Club at a Luncheon at Dallas’ The Conservatory

Nancy Rogers, Adam Lippes, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes showing his current collection (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Annika Cail, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Runyon, Sharon Young (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Muffin Lemak, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jessica Nowitzki, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Rachofsky, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Room (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lynsey Eaton, Sue Gragg, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Liz Thrash, Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Rachofsky, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Room (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
01
20

Nancy Rogers, Adam Lippes, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
20

Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
20

Adam Lippes showing his current collection (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
20

Annika Cail, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
20

The Adam Lippes luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
20

Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Runyon, Sharon Young (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
20

Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
20

Muffin Lemak, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
20

Jessica Nowitzki, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
20

Cindy Rachofsky, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
20

The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Tearoom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
20

Lynsey Eaton, Sue Gragg, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
20

Liz Thrash, Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
20

Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
20

Cindy Rachofsky, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
20

The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Tearoom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Nancy Rogers, Adam Lippes, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes showing his current collection (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Annika Cail, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Runyon, Sharon Young (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Muffin Lemak, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jessica Nowitzki, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Rachofsky, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Room (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lynsey Eaton, Sue Gragg, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Liz Thrash, Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Rachofsky, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Room (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

Adam Lippes Charms His Fan Club at a Luncheon at Dallas’ The Conservatory

Hosted by Cindy Rachofsky and Nancy Rogers

BY // 04.10.25
photography Tamytha Cameron
Nancy Rogers, Adam Lippes, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes showing his current collection (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Annika Cail, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Runyon, Sharon Young (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Muffin Lemak, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jessica Nowitzki, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Rachofsky, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Tearoom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lynsey Eaton, Sue Gragg, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Liz Thrash, Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cindy Rachofsky, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Tearoom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
1
20

Nancy Rogers, Adam Lippes, Cindy Rachofsky (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
20

Marguerite Hoffman, Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

3
20

Adam Lippes showing his current collection (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
20

Annika Cail, Porschla Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
20

The Adam Lippes luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
20

Jojo Fleiss, Lisa Runyon, Sharon Young (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

7
20

Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

8
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

9
20

Muffin Lemak, Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
20

Jessica Nowitzki, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
20

Cindy Rachofsky, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
20

The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Tearoom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
20

Lynsey Eaton, Sue Gragg, Kasey Lemkin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
20

Liz Thrash, Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
20

Brian Bolke (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
20

Cindy Rachofsky, Adam Lippes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
20

The Adam Lippes luncheon at the Teak Tearoom (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
20

Adam Lippes Resort and Spring 2025, and Pre Fall and Fall 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

My dear friend Brian Bolke, founder of The Conservatory, texted that I would adore the luncheon that Cindy Rachofsky and Nancy Rogers were hosting in the Teak Tearoom at The Conservatory, for Adam Lippes and his spring 2025 collection. The dashing designer was bringing to town 18 covetable looks for an intimate list of guests who would have first dibs for upcoming events.

Once he shared the list with me, I delayed my trip to Round Top for the Spring Antiques & Design Show (which just meant the outfit I wore to the luncheon would transition to hopping into a friend’s car and attending the cocktail party at Red Antler Bungalows for Donald Robertson and Steve Wrubel the moment we arrived).

Lippes is well-known around these parts, as he makes frequent trips to Dallas to see his fan club of friends and collectors of his fashion, which draws inspiration from architecture, interiors, and art. Before launching his company, he had stints at Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta — the fashion-world equivalent of the needed tenure at Goldman Sachs for a successful career in finance. Lippes now has four stores and is carried at retailers all over the globe, including The Conservatory and Neiman Marcus; he was the featured designer for the 2023 Crystal Charity Ball Fashion Show and Luncheon at the downtown Neiman’s store.

The Adam Lippes luncheon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The Adam Lippes luncheon took place at Teak Tearoom at The Conservatory. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Lippes shared with me that morning, “As Brian gave me my first trunk show, this is a bit of a homecoming. Dallas has embraced me in a very special way, and I’m grateful to him for introducing me all those years ago to so many women here today who have become great friends.”

The menu was a divine mash-up of favorites from the Teak Tearoom’s menu: potato chips with French onion dip and caviar; a trio of arugula salad, cucumber gazpacho, and curry chicken salad; and, to end, frozen espresso martinis and biscotti. As I was making my French exit, a girl who always makes my best dressed list, the gorgeous and glamorous Sue Gragg, grabbed me. I told her I had to jump in a friend’s car to make my way to Round Top, and she said, “Take me with you.” She is obviously an insider who knows how enchanting the spring design show can be.

The well-heeled set that assembled to see Adam Lippes and shop included Charlotte Jones, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Kasey Lemkin, Annika Cail, Rochelle Gores, Kelli Ford, Cinda Hicks, Lisa Runyon, Jojo Fleiss, Juliette Aston, Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Muffin Lemak, Claire Emanuelson, Jan Showers, Elaine Agather, Missy Peck, and Reed Robertson.

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

Featured Events

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
1758 Rice Boulevard
Southampton
FOR SALE

1758 Rice Boulevard
HOUSTON, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Branda Martin
This property is listed by: Susan Branda Martin (832) 794-9662 Email Realtor
1758 Rice Boulevard
102 Quitman Street
Woodland Park
FOR SALE

102 Quitman Street
HOUSTON, TX

$359,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
102 Quitman Street
10631 Ella Lee Lane
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10631 Ella Lee Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$535,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
10631 Ella Lee Lane
11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point
FOR SALE

11340 Holidan Way
Piney Point, TX

$3,150,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11340 Holidan Way
2005 Harvard
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2005 Harvard
Houston, TX

$618,500 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
2005 Harvard
9314 Saddle Lane
Spring Branch Oaks
FOR SALE

9314 Saddle Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
9314 Saddle Lane
115 Park Laureate
Memorial
FOR SALE

115 Park Laureate
HOUSTON, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
115 Park Laureate
2201 South Boulevard
Chevy Chase
FOR SALE

2201 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$1,575,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
2201 South Boulevard
6632 Brompton Road
West University
FOR SALE

6632 Brompton Road
WEst University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
6632 Brompton Road
2740 Arbuckle
West University
FOR SALE

2740 Arbuckle
West University, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2740 Arbuckle
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X