Adam Lippes Charms His Fan Club at a Luncheon at Dallas’ The Conservatory

My dear friend Brian Bolke, founder of The Conservatory, texted that I would adore the luncheon that Cindy Rachofsky and Nancy Rogers were hosting in the Teak Tearoom at The Conservatory, for Adam Lippes and his spring 2025 collection. The dashing designer was bringing to town 18 covetable looks for an intimate list of guests who would have first dibs for upcoming events.

Once he shared the list with me, I delayed my trip to Round Top for the Spring Antiques & Design Show (which just meant the outfit I wore to the luncheon would transition to hopping into a friend’s car and attending the cocktail party at Red Antler Bungalows for Donald Robertson and Steve Wrubel the moment we arrived).

Lippes is well-known around these parts, as he makes frequent trips to Dallas to see his fan club of friends and collectors of his fashion, which draws inspiration from architecture, interiors, and art. Before launching his company, he had stints at Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta — the fashion-world equivalent of the needed tenure at Goldman Sachs for a successful career in finance. Lippes now has four stores and is carried at retailers all over the globe, including The Conservatory and Neiman Marcus; he was the featured designer for the 2023 Crystal Charity Ball Fashion Show and Luncheon at the downtown Neiman’s store.

Lippes shared with me that morning, “As Brian gave me my first trunk show, this is a bit of a homecoming. Dallas has embraced me in a very special way, and I’m grateful to him for introducing me all those years ago to so many women here today who have become great friends.”

The menu was a divine mash-up of favorites from the Teak Tearoom’s menu: potato chips with French onion dip and caviar; a trio of arugula salad, cucumber gazpacho, and curry chicken salad; and, to end, frozen espresso martinis and biscotti. As I was making my French exit, a girl who always makes my best dressed list, the gorgeous and glamorous Sue Gragg, grabbed me. I told her I had to jump in a friend’s car to make my way to Round Top, and she said, “Take me with you.” She is obviously an insider who knows how enchanting the spring design show can be.

The well-heeled set that assembled to see Adam Lippes and shop included Charlotte Jones, Jessica Nowitzki, Porschla Kidd, Kasey Lemkin, Annika Cail, Rochelle Gores, Kelli Ford, Cinda Hicks, Lisa Runyon, Jojo Fleiss, Juliette Aston, Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Muffin Lemak, Claire Emanuelson, Jan Showers, Elaine Agather, Missy Peck, and Reed Robertson.