The Design World’s Beloved Darlings Know How To Build a Houston Romance — How Adrian Dueñas & Marcelo Sáenz Keep It Lovely

With Valentine’s Day here, PaperCity is showcasing a series of love stories. Not just any love stories but the sojourns of four Houston power couples who work together and combine the challenges and successes of professional life hand in hand with a loving home life. Next up: Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Sáenz

Adrian Dueñas and Marcelo Sáenz — both natives of Ecuador, both international sophisticates — have been together for 26 years and wed in 2014. Dueñas and Sáenz are the co-founders of BeDESIGN, which focuses on high-end Italian and European furniture and accessories. Dueñas serves as CEO and Sáenz ius the lead designer. They are the beloved darlings of many in the design world.

The duo has multiple business interests including real estate development in various locations which allows them to connect design with architecture and investment plus a strong partnership in Madrid, which keeps them closely connected with the design world in Europe.

That said, Dueñas allows that BeDESIGN is “where everything comes together. It’s our office, our creative home, and where we have put our hearts, our energy and our vision. It represents who we are, how we work and what we believe in.”

PaperCity: What are the challenges of running a business together and how do you over come them?

Adrian Dueñas: The biggest challenge of running a business together is that we see each other all the time so we’ve learned to balance it. I often work from my condo office at The Residences at The Allen, while Marcelo is at job sites or in the showroom. A little space helps.

We’ve also defined our roles. I’m upstairs, he’s downstairs at BeDESIGN. Of course, big decisions can bring emotions, but we’ve learned to overcome that. And when things get tough, having your partner there for a hug makes it easier.

PC: What are the benefits of working together?

AD: The biggest benefit is trust. We share the same goal — our home and future, so there are no competing interests. Anything we do, whether it’s a new project, a trip, or even moving homes, benefits us both. We know any success is shared. It’s comforting not to worry about different agendas.

Sure, we have differences sometimes. But at the end of the day, we both want to create a beautiful life together, and that’s pretty relaxing.

PC: What is the best thing about building a business together?

AD: The best thing is growing together from small beginnings to looking back at what we’ve built. We remember our tiny first apartment and now see how we’ve created not just a life, but jobs, inspiration and a better world around us. It hasn’t always been easy — different societies, different challenges. But sitting down on any random day or vacation and admiring what we’ve built together is one-of-a-kind. That’s the most rewarding part.

PC: How do you keep the romance in your marriage?

AD: I think that that’s the most challenging part over the years because, you know, all the excitement that’s happening in the world, all the amazing things, people that shine, stop shining, and we continue together. I think that we have overseen those challenges, being as mindful as we can with each other, as kind as we can with each other. . .

I think that one of the most rewarding things in keeping the romance alive is planning a vacation or planning a new house, moving to new houses, and make the design that we love a part of it. It’s like in starting a new chapter and that recreates all the romance all over again. Also, keeping the romance alive is giving the freedom to each other to live your own life, to have your own passions, and then to meet at the end of the day to just share.

So, yes, I’m still — after 26 years — looking forward for Marcelo coming home or my getting home.

PC: What is the most romantic thing your partner has done for you?

Adrian: I’ve had many romantic surprises — like coming home after a tough day to find candles lit and a beautiful dinner waiting. But the most unforgettable gesture was in 2014. On my birthday, he surprised me with a big box, and inside was Mango, a rescue dog who changed our lives. Amid planning a wedding between Quito, Madrid, New York and Houston, it was both chaotic and heartwarming — but Mango grounded us.

Marcelo: The most romantic surprise was a trip to Cartagena, Colombia. Back in the day, Adrian had just closed one of his first big deals for his new company, and he invited me to a very fancy hotel. Everything was perfectly planned. But then he got sick, and we ended up spending the trip in the hotel room watching Shrek and Friends.

I took care of him, and we talked about us and our future together. It was such a special moment, full of love and good memories. Even now, I think it became one of the foundations of our great relationship.