The 11th Annual Aging Mind Foundation Gala Brings Out Some of Dallas’ Most Engaged and Philanthropic Community Members

Aging Mind Foundation funds and advances scientific research focused on finding the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The organization recently hosted its 11th annual gala at Thompson Dallas. Presented by Link Pharmacy and themed “A Night of Roaring Hope,” the gala brought out some of Dallas’ most engaged and philanthropic community members for a night on the town.

Dawn Greiner and Tia Wynne co-chaired this year’s gala, with Tracy & Ben Lange serving as honorary chairs. Greiner and Wynne planned a spectacular evening, which Derek Blount emceed, that raised critical funds for AMF’s mission.

Upon arrival at Thompson Dallas, guests sipped cocktails as they perused compelling Big Board auction items and listened to bops from DJ Jen Miller. Inside the ballroom, jaguar printed tablecloths adorned the tables, which featured striking red and pink floral arrangements that included both roses, anthuriums, and peonies. Dinner dinner, guests enjoyed a little gem salad (topped with a citrus carrot tahini vinaigrette!), a 44 Farms beef filet with pommes puree and haricot verts, and either chocolate mousse cake or blueberry lemon cheesecake.

President Jeremy Smith and Scientific Program Director Amy Rommel, Ph.D., talked about their work at The Rainwater Charitable Foundation and the organization’s partnership with AMF for the second consecutive year to support the research grants that will be funded through the 2025 Tauopathy Challenge Workshop. This collaboration “amplifies AMF’s grant-making efforts by providing access to the most promising scientific research projects designed to find the cause of Alzheimer’s and dementia-related illness.”

A spirited live auction followed dinner. Dallas-based “speed painter” Gabino Martinez creates art performances set to songs with “powerful storylines or lyrics that inspire the creation of a painting.” During one particularly captivating portion of the live auction, Martinez ascended the stage and stood in front of an enormous blank canvas. As soon as “The Greatest Show” began reverberating throughout the ballroom, Martinez started painting on all sides of the canvas, which was mounted on a swiveling easel. Just as the five-minute-and-two-second song concluded, Martinez flipped the canvas upright to reveal a majestic lion. Thrilling! The auctioneer then sold Martinez’s work to the highest bidder.

In a particularly impactful moment preceding the paddle raise, Gracelyn Nix, who is the daughter of Aging Mind Foundation President Jonika Nix, spoke about her relationship with her grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s. Nix’s words struck a chord with donors, who generously raised their paddles. One attendee was so moved that they offered to match gifts up to $50,000, compounding the evening’s impact.

Then, of course, it was time to party. Guests did not need to be coaxed to the dance floor. After enjoying live music during dinner from Intensity Band, gala-goers were ready for after-dinner dancing and general revelry — all in the spirit of a good cause!

Aging Mind Foundation’s annual gala proved that, in Dallas, hope continues to roar.

PC Spotted: Laree Hulschoff, Ben Fischer, Tracy and Ben Lange, Jonika and Corky Nix, Sammey Mihos, Libe and David Lindsey, Anne and Steve Stodghill, Sami Arslanlar and John Clutts, Tara and Jeff Versflet, Sheridan and Brian Reeder, Anne and William Seanor, James Cagle, Olivia Lowery, Heather Winn, Alexa Parker, Carey and Dr. Todd Moen, Sara and Conner Terry, Graeme Ross, Chance Chase, Ashely and Chris Kleinert, and Carol and Tom Hatton.