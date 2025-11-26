Aging Mind Foundation Kicks Off Annual Gala with Polo Cup at North Texas’ Prestonwood Polo Club

AMF Polo Cup 2025 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tanner Sinclair, Cathy Penman, Jacob Sampson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Olivia Lowery, Sammey Mihos, Louis Landen, Courtney Reynolds (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The afternoon featured back-to-back polo matches. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Louis Landen, Patty Landen, Kelly Smith, David Smith, CL Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Tanner Sinclair, Cathy Penman, Jacob Sampson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Stace Phillippe, Libe Lindsey, Melissa Wells (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Emily Bush, Jessica Arnold, Courtney Battison Osteen, Jessica Smith, Lauren Barnes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Darin Kunz (holding Jordan), Clint Bradley, and Tank the dog (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Charlie Landen, Jack Silberman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Lisa Rediger, Libe Lindsey, Caroline Rediger (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Hayden Melkerson, Taylor Arp, Marla Midgley, Travis Owens, Milton Black, Nick Siqueiros (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Phillip and Ana Tocci (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The Polo Cup welcomed Aging Mind Foundation supporters for an afternoon watching Dallas' most competitive polo teams compete in back-to-back matches. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sarah Burney, Jane Huston, Spencer Malouf, Emily Ray Porter, Zac Porter (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jessica Lewis and Andy Enfield (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Muffin Lemak, Debra Nelson, Mary Griggs, Carol Staubi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Miss Dallas Nicole Hill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sammey Mihos, Courtney Reynolds, Olivia Lowery, Louis Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

CL Landen, Charlie Landen, Jack Silberman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Hillary Hancock, Milton Black, Courtney Reynolds, Tessa Patterson, Samantha Hankins, Melissa Wells (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Zac Porter and Sammey Mihos (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Bridger Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Connie Powell, Jordan Arocha, Alora Truesdell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Lucrecia Waggoner, Christie Whitten, Alison Volk, Tank the dog, Daniel Hinojos, Brittanie Buchanan (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Aging Mind Foundation Polo Cup Hats (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dan Owen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Alexia Bromley, Jonetta Hardin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sammey Mihos, Emily Porter (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jordan Ford, Jordan Arocha, Courtney Vucekovich, Alora Truesdell, Devin Odell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jack Silberman, Charlie Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Garrett and Amy Marler, Rachel Beckman, Conner and Sara Terry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jack Silberman, Kelly Smith, Jordan Kerr, Bridger Landen, Charlie Landen, Flannery Baltazar, David Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Carey Lewis, Stacy Phillippe, Judy Barton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Alicia Weber, Darin Kunz, Heather and Malcolm Hicks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Society / The Seen

Aging Mind Foundation Kicks Off Annual Gala with Polo Cup at North Texas’ Prestonwood Polo Club

Inside the Sold-Out Afternoon of Equestrian Fashion, Competitive Polo, and Divot Stomping

BY //
photography Tamytha Cameron
Olivia Lowery, Sammey Mihos, Louis Landen, Courtney Reynolds (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The afternoon featured back-to-back polo matches. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Louis Landen, Patty Landen, Kelly Smith, David Smith, CL Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Tanner Sinclair, Cathy Penman, Jacob Sampson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Stace Phillippe, Libe Lindsey, Melissa Wells (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Emily Bush, Jessica Arnold, Courtney Battison Osteen, Jessica Smith, Lauren Barnes (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Darin Kunz (holding Jordan), Clint Bradley, and Tank the dog (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Charlie Landen, Jack Silberman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Lisa Rediger, Libe Lindsey, Caroline Rediger (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Hayden Melkerson, Taylor Arp, Marla Midgley, Travis Owens, Milton Black, Nick Siqueiros (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Phillip and Ana Tocci (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

The Polo Cup welcomed Aging Mind Foundation supporters for an afternoon watching Dallas' most competitive polo teams compete in back-to-back matches. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sarah Burney, Jane Huston, Spencer Malouf, Emily Ray Porter, Zac Porter (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jessica Lewis and Andy Enfield (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Muffin Lemak, Debra Nelson, Mary Griggs, Carol Staubi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Miss Dallas Nicole Hill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sammey Mihos, Courtney Reynolds, Olivia Lowery, Louis Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

CL Landen, Charlie Landen, Jack Silberman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Hillary Hancock, Milton Black, Courtney Reynolds, Tessa Patterson, Samantha Hankins, Melissa Wells (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Zac Porter and Sammey Mihos (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Bridger Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Connie Powell, Jordan Arocha, Alora Truesdell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Lucrecia Waggoner, Christie Whitten, Alison Volk, Tank the dog, Daniel Hinojos, Brittanie Buchanan (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Aging Mind Foundation Polo Cup Hats (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Dan Owen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Alexia Bromley, Jonetta Hardin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Sammey Mihos, Emily Porter (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jordan Ford, Jordan Arocha, Courtney Vucekovich, Alora Truesdell, Devin Odell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jack Silberman, Charlie Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Garrett and Amy Marler, Rachel Beckman, Conner and Sara Terry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jack Silberman, Kelly Smith, Jordan Kerr, Bridger Landen, Charlie Landen, Flannery Baltazar, David Smith (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Carey Lewis, Stacy Phillippe, Judy Barton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Alicia Weber, Darin Kunz, Heather and Malcolm Hicks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

What: Aging Mind Foundation’s Polo Cup

Where: Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point, Texas

PC Moment: Picture this — a fashionable flock of the philanthropic-minded social set leaning against the rails, cheering for the exhilarating polo match taking place right in front of them. Yes, in Dallas! (Or, just outside of it. But still!)

As the organization‘s Gala kickoff, the Polo Cup welcomed Aging Mind Foundation supporters for an afternoon watching Dallas’ most competitive polo teams compete in back-to-back matches throughout the sunny fall afternoon. Olivia Lowery, Louis Landen, and Courtney Reynolds co-chaired the completely sold-out event, presented by Rx Solutions/Rx GPO, and welcomed more than 215 guests to Prestonwood Polo Club.

Connie Powell, Jordan Arocha, Alora Truesdell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

As for the fashion, the afternoon did not disappoint! More than a few guests took their cues from Pretty Woman‘s iconic polo scene. (Who could resist wearing polka dots to a polo match?) Supporters showed up and showed out in their preppiest polo looks, which included wide-brim hats, equestrian-themed accessories, and statement jackets. Smartly, Ralph Lauren hosted a shopping event in advance of the Polo Cup, so the best-dressed guests arrived in their classic, “very Ralph” equestrian ‘fits.

The afternoon featured back-to-back polo matches. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Jackson Durham created the stunning floral centerpieces, and the signature cocktails flowed thanks to Pezuna Blanca Organic Tequila. The indisputable highlight of the afternoon for the lively crowd? The traditional divot stomp, of course, which Jennifer and Tom Karol sponsored. Families loved the “field side experience” courtesy of Security National Bank. With the young social crowd in attendance, Elsbeth Weempe (a.k.a. Elsbeats) utilized the moment to conduct her dating interviews.

Finally, Mary C. Lawson and Darin Kunz were announced as the chairs of next year’s 2026 Aging Mind Foundation Legacy Gala Ball co-chairs. (More on last year’s gala here!)

Impact: The entire afternoon was both “very Ralph” and “so Dallas!” Most importantly, the event funded Aging Mind Foundation’s scientific research, which is focused on identifying the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

PC Spotted: Miss Dallas Nicole Hill, Sarah Burney, Jane Huston, Spencer Malouf, Emily Ray Porter, Zac Porter, Jessica Lewis, Andy Enfield, Hayden Melkerson, Taylor Arp, Marla Midgley, Travis Owens, Milton Black, Nick Siqueiros, Charlie Landen, Jack Silberman, Muffin Lemak, Debra Nelson, Mary Griggs, Carol Staubi, Hillary Hancock, Milton Black, Tessa Patterson, Samantha Hankins, Melissa Wells, Bridger Landen, Jordan Ford, Jordan Arocha, Courtney Vucekovich, Alora Truesdell, and Devin Odell.

