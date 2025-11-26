Aging Mind Foundation Kicks Off Annual Gala with Polo Cup at North Texas’ Prestonwood Polo Club
Inside the Sold-Out Afternoon of Equestrian Fashion, Competitive Polo, and Divot StompingBY PaperCity Staff Report //
What: Aging Mind Foundation’s Polo Cup
Where: Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point, Texas
PC Moment: Picture this — a fashionable flock of the philanthropic-minded social set leaning against the rails, cheering for the exhilarating polo match taking place right in front of them. Yes, in Dallas! (Or, just outside of it. But still!)
As the organization‘s Gala kickoff, the Polo Cup welcomed Aging Mind Foundation supporters for an afternoon watching Dallas’ most competitive polo teams compete in back-to-back matches throughout the sunny fall afternoon. Olivia Lowery, Louis Landen, and Courtney Reynolds co-chaired the completely sold-out event, presented by Rx Solutions/Rx GPO, and welcomed more than 215 guests to Prestonwood Polo Club.
As for the fashion, the afternoon did not disappoint! More than a few guests took their cues from Pretty Woman‘s iconic polo scene. (Who could resist wearing polka dots to a polo match?) Supporters showed up and showed out in their preppiest polo looks, which included wide-brim hats, equestrian-themed accessories, and statement jackets. Smartly, Ralph Lauren hosted a shopping event in advance of the Polo Cup, so the best-dressed guests arrived in their classic, “very Ralph” equestrian ‘fits.
Jackson Durham created the stunning floral centerpieces, and the signature cocktails flowed thanks to Pezuna Blanca Organic Tequila. The indisputable highlight of the afternoon for the lively crowd? The traditional divot stomp, of course, which Jennifer and Tom Karol sponsored. Families loved the “field side experience” courtesy of Security National Bank. With the young social crowd in attendance, Elsbeth Weempe (a.k.a. Elsbeats) utilized the moment to conduct her dating interviews.
Finally, Mary C. Lawson and Darin Kunz were announced as the chairs of next year’s 2026 Aging Mind Foundation Legacy Gala Ball co-chairs. (More on last year’s gala here!)
Impact: The entire afternoon was both “very Ralph” and “so Dallas!” Most importantly, the event funded Aging Mind Foundation’s scientific research, which is focused on identifying the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
PC Spotted: Miss Dallas Nicole Hill, Sarah Burney, Jane Huston, Spencer Malouf, Emily Ray Porter, Zac Porter, Jessica Lewis, Andy Enfield, Hayden Melkerson, Taylor Arp, Marla Midgley, Travis Owens, Milton Black, Nick Siqueiros, Charlie Landen, Jack Silberman, Muffin Lemak, Debra Nelson, Mary Griggs, Carol Staubi, Hillary Hancock, Milton Black, Tessa Patterson, Samantha Hankins, Melissa Wells, Bridger Landen, Jordan Ford, Jordan Arocha, Courtney Vucekovich, Alora Truesdell, and Devin Odell.