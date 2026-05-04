Aging Mind Foundation’s The Legacy Gala Transforms Thompson Dallas Into Stunning Scene For A Good Cause

There’s no arguing that the Thompson Dallas hotel is one of the prettiest venues in the city to host an event. And, when it’s packed to the brim with prominent Dallasites gathering to raise awareness and funds to advance scientific research for the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias? What could be more beautiful?

The 12th annual Aging Mind Foundation (AMF) “Legacy” Gala, chaired by Darin Kunz and with Rx Solutions GPO as Presenting Sponsor, transformed the Thompson Dallas into a lush and stunning scene for the who’s who of the city to mix and mingle while also honoring the foundation’s founder, Laree Hulshoff. Hulshoff was impacted by Alzheimer’s disease later in life, making the foundation and event even more personal.

Since its founding in 2013, AMF has raised over $6 million in support of Alzheimer’s and dementia research. By investing in discovery and innovation, AMF is committed to reducing the devastating impact of dementia on individuals, families, and communities.

To kick off the evening, guests were treated to a special surprise performance by a Dallas Symphony Orchestra string quartet as they took their seats, truly setting the mood. AMF Board Member and Host Derek Blount welcomed guests and then introduced Amy Rommel, Ph.D., Scientific Program Director at Rainwater Charitable Foundation, who spoke about the foundation and their partnership with Aging Mind Foundation.

For the third consecutive year, AMF partnered with The Rainwater Charitable Foundation and fellow funding partners to support the 2026 Tauopathy Challenge Workshop, a key initiative bringing together interdisciplinary researchers to address critical gaps in primary tauopathies, including Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), and Frontotemporal Dementias (FTDs). Since 2023, the Workshop has awarded over $4.5 million to innovative neurodegenerative research projects, funded by the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, AMF, Alzheimer’s Association, CurePSP, and an anonymous donor.

All good Dallas fundraisers have a live auction that’s enough to make anyone reach for their checkbook, and this was certainly no different. The live auction had guests on the edge of their seats as incredible packages took flight. A private FENDI experience in Florence, anyone? Curated New York City jewelry experience by Eiseman Jewels, NorthPark Center, featuring private designer studio visits, luxury hotel accommodations, and bespoke dining? Or, perhaps a one-of-a-kind limited-edition art piece by Costa Christ Art, crafted on a genuine Porsche 944 hood, is more your vibe.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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Guests also had the opportunity to give to AMF through a moving paddle raise, inspiring $165,000 in generous donations. Gospel Touch, a Dallas-based gospel choir, kept the surprises coming as they took the stage to kick off the after-dinner entertainment. Extend Play Band then kept the party going late into the evening. It’s easy to see why nights like this are needed more than ever.

PC Seen: Sammey Mihos and Jason Carleton, Ben Fischer, Julie and Michael Tregoning, Chris and Lynda Ludeman, Sara and Conner Terry, Clint Bradley, Jerry Delgado and Chris Donnelly, Jane Weempe, Elsbeth Weempe, Gregory Clift, Richard and Betsy Eiseman, Carlton and Elizabeth Ferguson, DSO CEO Michelle Miller Burns, James Jillson, Sherwood Wagner and Todd Clendening, Chance Chase and Graeme Ross, Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey, Brynlea and Ben Lee, Carol and Tom Hatton, Anne and Bill Seanor, Louis Landen, and Courtney Reynolds, Tessa Patterson, Sami Arslanlar and John Clutts, Lisa Rediger, Brittanie Buchanan and Alison Volk, Steven Riskey, Bart Fassino, Jo Marie Lilly, Cara and Gary Owens, Libe and David Lindsey, Eric Linstrom and Lisa Bennett, Jacklyn Chilton, Sherri and Nicholas Papacharalambous, and Dan Owen.