Aging Mind Foundation’s The Legacy Gala Transforms Thompson Dallas Into Stunning Scene For A Good Cause
The Texas Nonprofit Funds The Research That Seeks The Causes of Alzheimer's Disease and Other Types of Dementia
By PaperCity Staff Report //
Photography Tamytha Cameron Photography
Aging Mind Foundation's 12th annual Gala ended with dancing to tunes from Gospel Touch and Extend Play Band. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Zoe Campbell, Karen Campbell, Libe Lindsey, Lilly James, Caroline Rediger (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Betsy & Richard Eiseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Aging Mind Foundation hosted its 12th annual Gala at Thompson Dallas. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kurtis Lieber, Lisa Rediger (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Joan Titens & Jeffrey Mettel (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Don & Tracy Mordas (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Greg Clift, Jewel Ruedlinger, Cody & Crystal Sadler, Carly Guiducci & Lindsay Johnston, Jennifer & Jason Kosova (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Javier Burkle, Mason McCleskey, Graham Wise, Michael McConnell, Chance Chase, Graeme Ross (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Ben Roth, Michael & Vicky Riley, Erik Linstrom, Lisa Bennett, John Murray, Sarah Parks (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Henry Uribe, Jacob Samson, Jenny Addison, Brandon Talbott, Paige Bennett (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Brittney & Mark Soloman, Gary & Cara Owens, Liz & Richard Naftalis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Louis Landen, Brandon Talbott, Tessa Patterson, Jacob Samson, Ken Weber (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Brittanie Buchanan, Alison Volk, John Clutts, Dr. Sami Arslanlar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Chilton-Nicholas II Papacharalambous, Sherri & Nicholas Papacharalambous (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Christopher Donnelly, Clay & Anne Thomas, Jerry Delgado (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Graeme Ross, Chance Chase, Tessa Patterson, Louis Landen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Bart Fassino, Chris Angelle, Alana Landen, Matt Landen, Brady Meyer (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra kicked the entertainment off at the Aging Mind Foundation Gala. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Tessa Patterson, Louis Landen, Courtney Reynolds (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Logan Gerard, Courtney Reynolds, Cole Hikutini (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kellie Estrada, Chris Ludeman, Willie Estrada (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Jackie & Costa Christ, Vanessa Thanos (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Elsbeth Weempe, Miles Trapp-Danielson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Paula Lambert, Nicole Hill, Dan Owen (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Sara & Conner Terry (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Clint Bradley, Darin Kunz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Carol Hatton, Richard Eiseman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
David & Libe Lindsey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Sammey Mihos, Jason Carleton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Joyce Fox, Anne & Bill Seanor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Carlton & Elizabeth Ferguson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Brynlea & Ben Lee (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Sammey Mihos, Nicole Hill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Milton Black, Elsbeth Weempe (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Sammey Mihos, Darin Kunz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Kellie & Willie Estrada (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
David Lindsey, Karen Campbell, Zoe Campbell, Jim Campbell, Fredrick Parker (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Michelle Miller Burns (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Tom & Carol Hatton (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Anne & Bill Seanor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
Cara & Gary Owens (Photo by Tamytha Cameron Photography)
There’s no arguing that the Thompson Dallas hotel is one of the prettiest venues in the city to host an event. And, when it’s packed to the brim with prominent Dallasites gathering to raise awareness and funds to advance scientific research for the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias? What could be more beautiful?
The 12th annual Aging Mind Foundation (AMF) “Legacy” Gala, chaired by Darin Kunz and with Rx Solutions GPO as Presenting Sponsor, transformed the Thompson Dallas into a lush and stunning scene for the who’s who of the city to mix and mingle while also honoring the foundation’s founder, Laree Hulshoff. Hulshoff was impacted by Alzheimer’s disease later in life, making the foundation and event even more personal.
Since its founding in 2013, AMF has raised over $6 million in support of Alzheimer’s and dementia research. By investing in discovery and innovation, AMF is committed to reducing the devastating impact of dementia on individuals, families, and communities.
To kick off the evening, guests were treated to a special surprise performance by a Dallas Symphony Orchestra string quartet as they took their seats, truly setting the mood. AMF Board Member and Host Derek Blount welcomed guests and then introduced Amy Rommel, Ph.D., Scientific Program Director at Rainwater Charitable Foundation, who spoke about the foundation and their partnership with Aging Mind Foundation.
For the third consecutive year, AMF partnered with The Rainwater Charitable Foundation and fellow funding partners to support the 2026 Tauopathy Challenge Workshop, a key initiative bringing together interdisciplinary researchers to address critical gaps in primary tauopathies, including Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD), and Frontotemporal Dementias (FTDs). Since 2023, the Workshop has awarded over $4.5 million to innovative neurodegenerative research projects, funded by the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, AMF, Alzheimer’s Association, CurePSP, and an anonymous donor.
All good Dallas fundraisers have a live auction that’s enough to make anyone reach for their checkbook, and this was certainly no different. The live auction had guests on the edge of their seats as incredible packages took flight. A private FENDI experience in Florence, anyone? Curated New York City jewelry experience by Eiseman Jewels, NorthPark Center, featuring private designer studio visits, luxury hotel accommodations, and bespoke dining? Or, perhaps a one-of-a-kind limited-edition art piece by Costa Christ Art, crafted on a genuine Porsche 944 hood, is more your vibe.
Guests also had the opportunity to give to AMF through a moving paddle raise, inspiring $165,000 in generous donations. Gospel Touch, a Dallas-based gospel choir, kept the surprises coming as they took the stage to kick off the after-dinner entertainment. Extend Play Band then kept the party going late into the evening. It’s easy to see why nights like this are needed more than ever.
PC Seen: Sammey Mihos and Jason Carleton, Ben Fischer, Julie and Michael Tregoning, Chris and Lynda Ludeman, Sara and Conner Terry, Clint Bradley, Jerry Delgado and Chris Donnelly, Jane Weempe, Elsbeth Weempe, Gregory Clift, Richard and Betsy Eiseman, Carlton and Elizabeth Ferguson, DSO CEO Michelle Miller Burns, James Jillson, Sherwood Wagner and Todd Clendening, Chance Chase and Graeme Ross, Javier Burkle and Mason McCleskey, Brynlea and Ben Lee, Carol and Tom Hatton, Anne and Bill Seanor, Louis Landen, and Courtney Reynolds, Tessa Patterson, Sami Arslanlar and John Clutts, Lisa Rediger, Brittanie Buchanan and Alison Volk, Steven Riskey, Bart Fassino, Jo Marie Lilly, Cara and Gary Owens, Libe and David Lindsey, Eric Linstrom and Lisa Bennett, Jacklyn Chilton, Sherri and Nicholas Papacharalambous, and Dan Owen.
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