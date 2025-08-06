Houston’s Doll House Queen — Best Dressed First-Timer Alexandra Killion Makes Mini Mansions Do a World Of Good

Interior designer Alexandra Killion at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed photo shoot (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

The traditional dollhouse is one of three designs by Newbury Architecture, constructed by Stetzer Builders, for A Shelter for Cancer Families' gala auction. (Photo by Claudia Casbarian for Julie Soefer)

Interior designer Alexandra Killion with her children, Henry and Lila (Photo by Scott Edwards)

Interior designer Alexandra Killion's dollhouse was auctioned for $18,000 at the 'La Petite Maison' gala benefiting A Shelter for Cancer Families. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Portrait of Alexandra Killion from her website Alexandra Killion Interiors (Photo by Analicia Hermann)

The Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 17 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this new PaperCity series, we are profiling each of the 2025 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon. Next up: Best Dressed first timer Alexandra Killion.

Tiny Houses, Big Dreams

What was once a personal project for this first-time Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honoree — renovate a Barbie Dream House for her daughter — quickly blossomed into something much larger, a project that has supported Houston families and nonprofits for the past three years. What was once a personal project for the head of Alexandra Killion Interiors has grown into a powerful force for good, uniting creativity and philanthropy in a magical way.

Killion made small houses do a world of good.

“La Petite Maison Dollhouse Gala has raised nearly half a million dollars since its inception and has grown into an event far beyond anything I imagined,” Killion tells PaperCity. “My vision was to invite designers from across Houston to showcase their creativity on a miniature scale, all while raising money for local nonprofits.”

What started as a local initiative soon captured national attention, and now the event is expanding to Atlanta to support charities in Georgia.

“Each dollhouse dazzled and inspired the community, drawing in enthusiastic buyers and generous supporters,” Killion notes. “In the first year alone, my own dollhouse sold for $18,000 — a moment that opened the door to meaningful connections with incredible people in both the community and the design industry.”

The event launched as a fundraiser for A Shelter for Cancer Families. In January, that nonprofit was integrated into the Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston.

Charities closest to Alexandra Killion’s heart: Dec My Room, Family Houston and Sandal Gap Studio.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Veronica Beard, Oscar de la Renta, Agua by Agua Bendita

Style icons: Olivia Palermo, Kristen Ellen Hockman, Lauren Neff

Your go-to outfit: White button down dress and Chanel flatsDec My Room, Family Houston, Sandal Gap Studios

Fragrance: Gin Fizz by Lublin

Books on your coffee table: Karl Lagerfeld: A Life in Houses, Jean Louis Denoit and McAlpine

Travel destination that inspires: New York, London, Paris

Favorite hotel in the world: Rochechouart in Paris

Bonus question

Something most people do not know about you: “I started out as a music major at UT. My dad is a professional opera singer, so music was a huge part of my upbringing.”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.