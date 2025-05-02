Longtime Houston Theatre Managing Director’s Retirement Brings Back Tango — Dean Gladden’s Alley Goodbye
No Tears, But a Heartfelt Standing OvationBY Shelby Hodge // 05.01.25
Michele Verma, Amanda Austin at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Gala chairs Michele & Dheeraj Verma, Heidi and Senator Ted Cruz at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorees Jane & Dean Gladden at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Duke & C.C. Ensell, Mady & Ken Kades at the Alley Theater 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Goytia, Mignon Gill, Kathy Mann at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beth Madison, Dr. Steve Hamilton, Denise Monteleone at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ort)iz)
George Stark, Kathryn Ketelsen, Lois Stark at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kelly Provenzano, Cynthia Petrello at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Derrick Shore, Tom Mays, Owen Conflenti at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Marcone Dance Studio members tango at the Alley Theatre Gala. (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Steve & Christina Morse, Roger & Connie Plank at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edward Sanchez, Kristen Cannon at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joel Glover & Julie Stephenson at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Patrick & Megan Kessler at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Bob Nowak, Tina Raham Stewart at the Alley Theatre 'Tango Ball' (Photo by Alida Bonifaz)
Alley Theatre managing director Dean Gladden had feared that he might shed a tear when making his grand finale remarks — in anticipation of his upcoming retirement — at the theater’s “Tango Ball: A Buenos Aires Affair.” A family member sitting at the primo table in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom even suggested that Gladden take an extra tissue with him to the stage.
No such extreme emotions were shown when he and wife Jane made remarks to the black-tie gathering of close to 500. But there was a sincerity in his remarks as he reflected on the importance of the Alley to Houston and his appreciation of the 19 years that he helmed the business side of the operation. In fact, Gladden is the longest serving managing director in the theater’s 78 years of presenting award winning entertainment.
A heartfelt standing ovation followed the couple’s remarks.
Four past Alley board presidents — Kathryn Ketelsen, Roger Plank, Ken Kades and Butch Mach — each gave tribute to the Gladdens in a video praising the gala honorees. The video concluded with a comedic turn of Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company members taking over Gladden’s office after he retires. Alley artistic director Rob Melrose shared his thoughts on the significance of the evening from the stage.
Chaired by Michele and Dheeraj Verma, the gala raised more than $1.3 million, a handsome sum for the theatre’s artistic, educational and community engagement initiatives. Special guests at the chairs’ head table were Senator Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi.
The Events Company provided a smoky club-like tableau for the gala that set the stage for two couples from Marcone Dance Studio, who performed the tango during the dinner hours. Following the live auction, Alley supporters took to the dance floor rocking to the sounds of The Big Beyond past midnight.
PC Seen: Angie and Judge Grant Dorfman, Cynthina and Tony Petrello, Meredith and Ben Marshall, Kelly Provenzano, Connie and Roger Plank, Mady and Ken Kades, Kathryn Ketelsen, Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez, TeriAnn and Nicholas Miller, Masha and Richard Lunam, Stephanie and Kevin Yankowsky, Nicole and Rob Thornton, Julie Stephenson and Joel Glover, and Ford Hubbard III.