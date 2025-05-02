Longtime Houston Theatre Managing Director’s Retirement Brings Back Tango — Dean Gladden’s Alley Goodbye

Alley Theatre managing director Dean Gladden had feared that he might shed a tear when making his grand finale remarks — in anticipation of his upcoming retirement — at the theater’s “Tango Ball: A Buenos Aires Affair.” A family member sitting at the primo table in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom even suggested that Gladden take an extra tissue with him to the stage.

No such extreme emotions were shown when he and wife Jane made remarks to the black-tie gathering of close to 500. But there was a sincerity in his remarks as he reflected on the importance of the Alley to Houston and his appreciation of the 19 years that he helmed the business side of the operation. In fact, Gladden is the longest serving managing director in the theater’s 78 years of presenting award winning entertainment.

A heartfelt standing ovation followed the couple’s remarks.

Four past Alley board presidents — Kathryn Ketelsen, Roger Plank, Ken Kades and Butch Mach — each gave tribute to the Gladdens in a video praising the gala honorees. The video concluded with a comedic turn of Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company members taking over Gladden’s office after he retires. Alley artistic director Rob Melrose shared his thoughts on the significance of the evening from the stage.

Chaired by Michele and Dheeraj Verma, the gala raised more than $1.3 million, a handsome sum for the theatre’s artistic, educational and community engagement initiatives. Special guests at the chairs’ head table were Senator Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi.

The Events Company provided a smoky club-like tableau for the gala that set the stage for two couples from Marcone Dance Studio, who performed the tango during the dinner hours. Following the live auction, Alley supporters took to the dance floor rocking to the sounds of The Big Beyond past midnight.

PC Seen: Angie and Judge Grant Dorfman, Cynthina and Tony Petrello, Meredith and Ben Marshall, Kelly Provenzano, Connie and Roger Plank, Mady and Ken Kades, Kathryn Ketelsen, Kristen Cannon, Edward Sanchez, TeriAnn and Nicholas Miller, Masha and Richard Lunam, Stephanie and Kevin Yankowsky, Nicole and Rob Thornton, Julie Stephenson and Joel Glover, and Ford Hubbard III.