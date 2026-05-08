Houston’s Theatre Scene Goes Hollywood With the Lively Alley Academy Awards — Auctioning Off Walk-On Acting Roles and Dream Trips

A Hollywood-inspired dreamscape laced with red carpet glamour welcomed 375 theater lovers to the Post Oak Hotel ballroom for an Alley Theatre Ball that raised more than $1.1 million for the Houston company, education programs and community initiatives.

Each year this festive gathering features some form of theatrical artistry involving members of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company. Fitting with 2026’s “Lights, Camera, Alley!” theme, actors Elizabeth Bunch and Dylan Godwin led a playful vignette in which the duo hosted the lively Alley Academy Awards. In these Academy Awards, Carmen and Butch Mach were recognized — the envelope, please — as best benefactors. The duo were honored for their longstanding support of and involvement with the Alley.

The Events Company’s smashing decor almost could have been a scene from the Oscars or the Tony’s ceremonies.

Gala chairs Mignon and Steve Gill delivered heartfelt remarks on the Alley’s enduring impact on their lives and the community. The program included winning comments from Alley managing director Jennifer Bielstein, this being her very first Alley gala as she took the helm only in October 2025, and from artistic director Rob Melrose.

The fun continued with the live auction items, some of which only the Alley can offer. Consider walk-on roles in beloved productions such as A Christmas Carol and The Girl on the Train. Beyond the luxury travel packages to the Bordeaux wine country, Grand Cayman and New York City, the standout moment came with The Alley Atelier Experience, an exclusive opportunity to collaborate with acclaimed costume designer Raquel Baretto on a custom, one-of-a-kind creation brought to life by Alley artisans.

As dinner concluded, the night came alive with the Disco Divas and The Big Beyond Band inspiring plenty of night moves on the dance floor.

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PC Seen: Connie and Roger Plank, Mady and Ken Kades, Debra and Mike Dishberger, Heidi and David Gerger, Dancie and Jim Ware, TeriAnn and Nick Miller, Sidney Faust, Cora Sue Mach, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Karen and Jon Finger, Valerie Jalufka, Alexandra Gill, Bethany and Rodney Reed, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Kimberly and Chris Miller, Kathryn Ketelsen, George Lancaster and Chris Doyle, Carrin and Bill Way, and Michele and D Verma.