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Houston’s Theatre Scene Goes Hollywood With the Lively Alley Academy Awards — Auctioning Off Walk-On Acting Roles and Dream Trips

With Disco Divas Ruling the Night

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A Disco Diva sways through the Post Oak Hotel ballroom at the Alley Theatre gala. (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

A Disco Diva sways through the Post Oak Hotel ballroom at the Alley Theatre gala. (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

Rob Melrose & Paige Rogers, Steve & Mignon Gill, Carmen &Butch Mach, Jennifer Bielstein & Shane Spaulding at the Alley gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Rob Melrose & Paige Rogers, Steve & Mignon Gill, Carmen &Butch Mach, Jennifer Bielstein & Shane Spaulding at the Alley gala. (Photo by Jacob Power)

Roger & Connie Plank, Resident Acting Company Member Chris Hutchison at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Roger & Connie Plank, Resident Acting Company Member Chris Hutchison at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Terry Vanderpool & Dr. Sinda Vanderpool, Angela & Craig Jarchow at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Terry Vanderpool & Dr. Sinda Vanderpool, Angela & Craig Jarchow at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Farida Abjani, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Farida Abjani, Hallie Vanderhider, Alicia Smith at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Josephine & Phil John at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Josephine & Phil John at the Alley gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ken & Mady Kades at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ken & Mady Kades at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Kathryn Ketelsen, Todd Waite at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Kathryn Ketelsen, Todd Waite at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bill Baldwin, Shelby Hodge, Mignon Gill, Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Bill Baldwin, Shelby Hodge, Mignon Gill, Fady Armanious, Hallie Vanderhider at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Jennifer Bielstein & Shane Spaulding at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jennifer Bielstein & Shane Spaulding at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees Butch & Carmen Mac at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees Butch & Carmen Mac at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jim & Dancie Perugini Ware, Lisa and Michael O’Leary at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jim & Dancie Perugini Ware, Lisa and Michael O’Leary at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Paddles up at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

Paddles up at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

D and Michele Verma at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

D and Michele Verma at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ken Jones, Francene Young at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Ken Jones, Francene Young at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Resident Acting Company Members Chris Hutchison and Elizabeth Bunch at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

Resident Acting Company Members Chris Hutchison and Elizabeth Bunch at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

Alley Theatre gala partygoers (Photo by Jacob Power)

Alley Theatre gala partygoers (Photo by Jacob Power)

Steve & Christina Morse, Tami & Tom Jorden at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Steve & Christina Morse, Tami & Tom Jorden at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

A Hollywood-inspired dreamscape laced with red carpet glamour welcomed 375 theater lovers to the Post Oak Hotel ballroom for an Alley Theatre Ball that raised more than $1.1 million for the Houston company, education programs and community initiatives.

Each year this festive gathering features some form of theatrical artistry involving members of the Alley’s Resident Acting Company. Fitting with 2026’s “Lights, Camera, Alley!” theme, actors Elizabeth Bunch and Dylan Godwin led a playful vignette in which the duo hosted the lively Alley Academy Awards. In these Academy Awards, Carmen and Butch Mach were recognized — the envelope, please — as best benefactors. The duo were honored for their longstanding support of and involvement with the Alley.

Alley theatre gala
Paddles up at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

The Events Company’s smashing decor almost could have been a scene from the Oscars or the Tony’s ceremonies.

Gala chairs Mignon and Steve Gill delivered heartfelt remarks on the Alley’s enduring impact on their lives and the community. The program included winning comments from Alley managing director Jennifer Bielstein, this being her very first Alley gala as she took the helm only in October 2025, and from artistic director Rob Melrose.

The fun continued with the live auction items, some of which only the Alley can offer. Consider walk-on roles in beloved productions such as A Christmas Carol and The Girl on the Train. Beyond the luxury travel packages to the Bordeaux wine country, Grand Cayman and New York City, the standout moment came with The Alley Atelier Experience, an exclusive opportunity to collaborate with acclaimed costume designer Raquel Baretto on a custom, one-of-a-kind creation brought to life by Alley artisans.

Resident Acting Company Members Chris Hutchison and Elizabeth Bunch
Resident Acting Company Members Chris Hutchison and Elizabeth Bunch at the Alley Theatre gala (Photo by Tasha Gorel)

As dinner concluded, the night came alive with the Disco Divas and The Big Beyond Band inspiring plenty of night moves on the dance floor.

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PC Seen: Connie and Roger Plank, Mady and Ken Kades, Debra and Mike Dishberger, Heidi and David Gerger, Dancie and Jim Ware, TeriAnn and Nick Miller, Sidney Faust, Cora Sue Mach, Fady Armanious and Bill Baldwin, Angela and Craig Jarchow, Karen and Jon Finger, Valerie Jalufka, Alexandra Gill, Bethany and Rodney Reed, Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees, Kimberly and Chris Miller, Kathryn Ketelsen, George Lancaster and Chris Doyle, Carrin and Bill Way, and Michele and D Verma.

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