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Houston’s Own French Connection — Diving Into Riviera Nights In The Swank Post Oak Hotel

An International Alliance That's Full Of Style

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Photography Naranja Dulce Studios

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Debbie Ghani, Najat Jacob, Sophia Jacob at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Debbie Ghani, Najat Jacob, Sophia Jacob at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Alliance Française board president Jean-François Bonneté, François de Menil, Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Alliance Française board president Jean-François Bonneté, François de Menil, Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Alliance Française board president Jean-François Bonneté, Stéphane Biguet, Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Alliance Française board president Jean-François Bonneté, Stéphane Biguet, Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Hallie Vanderhider & Bobby Dees at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Joel Johnson, Margarita Torrente, Natalia Johnson, Khalil Pillai at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Joel Johnson, Margarita Torrente, Natalia Johnson, Khalil Pillai at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Edwin & Edith Bosso at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Edwin & Edith Bosso at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Honoree François de Menil, Frank Marchetti at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Honoree François de Menil, Frank Marchetti at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Nathalie Bonneté, Tara Conley, Meg Poissant at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Nathalie Bonneté, Tara Conley, Meg Poissant at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Catherine Brooks Giuffre, Virginia Craig at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Catherine Brooks Giuffre, Virginia Craig at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Coco Luo at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Coco Luo at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Cary & Noelle Feldman, Maurine Candillon at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Cary & Noelle Feldman, Maurine Candillon at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Emily & Erik Petersen at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Emily & Erik Petersen at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Karine Couture, Catherine Stroud at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Karine Couture, Catherine Stroud at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

The Alliance Française de Houston gave a toast to French culture, the Francophonie and the glamorous French Riviera at its third annual fundraising gala themed Riviera Night. Nearly 200 supporters gathered at The Post Oak Hotel to celebrate the nonprofit, which has promoted French cultural exchange in Houston for more than a century. 

This year, the Alliance’s Edgar and Mary Lovett Award went to two recipients: the de Menil family, founders of Houston’s Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel; and SLB, the Houston-based technology company formerly known as Schlumberger. The award recognizes exceptional achievement in advancing French culture in Houston. Both honorees received a Baccarat Arcadia charger plate with an engraved plaque. 

François de Menil —the son of philanthropists and art collectors Dominique and John de Menil, who moved to Houston after leaving France in 1941 — accepted the award on behalf of the family.

“I think the combination of their French backgrounds, coupled with their love of the can-do spirit of Texas and America, created a very special enchantment for them,” de Menil says. 

1 Alliance Française board president Jean-François Bonneté, François de Menil, Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi 3 (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)
Alliance Française board president Jean-François Bonneté, François de Menil, Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

SLB chief fiancial officer Stéphane Biguet accepted for the company. 

“We’ve always believed that being part of a community means more than simply having a presence. It means investing, engaging and contributing in ways that create a lasting impact,” Biguet says. “One of the most meaningful ways we do that in Houston is through our longstanding partnership with the Alliance Française.” 

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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Post-awards, auctioneers Stephen Mayers and Colette Clift Mayers led a spirited bidding war. Luxurious live auction prizes included a private tasting experience of the French Brandy trilogy (cognac, armagnac and calvados), a historic weekend in New Orleans, a dinner for six at the home of Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi, a Maison Frerejean Frères private tasting and a luxury escape to Château de Berne. 

10 Edwin & Edith Bosso 2 (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)
Edwin & Edith Bosso at the Alliance Française de Houston’s 2026 Annual Fundraising Gala, Riviera Night (Photo by Naranja Dulce Studios)

Chef Jean-Luc Royère, a member of the prestigious culinary association Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, designed an imprressive dinner: salade Niçoise to start, followed by an entrée of Supreme de Volaille au romarin polenta crémeuse. A cheese course followed — offering brie, petit agour and comté — with everything capped off with dessert of tropézienne. Each course was paired with wine donated by Dionysus imports. 

“The success of Riviera Night reflects the strength of our community and Houstonians’ deep appreciation for French language and culture,” Élodie Ricolfi says. 

PC Seen: Alliance Française de Houston president Jean-François Bonneté with wife Nathalie; Alliance secretary Virginia Clark; SLB team including Jean-François Leleu-Eponville, Abdellah Merad, and Sébastien Lehnherr; Anne Breaux; Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees; Jean-Loup Chrétien; Stephanie and Dominique Laborde; Catherine Brooks Giuffre; Karine Couture; Edith and Edwin Bosso; Margaret Poissant; Emily and Erik Petersen; Catherine Stroud; Consul General de France Frank Marchetti; and artists Emilie Duvall, Romain Froquet, and Sebastien “Mr. D 1987” Boileau. 

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