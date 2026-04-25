Houston’s Own French Connection — Diving Into Riviera Nights In The Swank Post Oak Hotel

The Alliance Française de Houston gave a toast to French culture, the Francophonie and the glamorous French Riviera at its third annual fundraising gala themed Riviera Night. Nearly 200 supporters gathered at The Post Oak Hotel to celebrate the nonprofit, which has promoted French cultural exchange in Houston for more than a century.

This year, the Alliance’s Edgar and Mary Lovett Award went to two recipients: the de Menil family, founders of Houston’s Menil Collection and Rothko Chapel; and SLB, the Houston-based technology company formerly known as Schlumberger. The award recognizes exceptional achievement in advancing French culture in Houston. Both honorees received a Baccarat Arcadia charger plate with an engraved plaque.

François de Menil —the son of philanthropists and art collectors Dominique and John de Menil, who moved to Houston after leaving France in 1941 — accepted the award on behalf of the family.

“I think the combination of their French backgrounds, coupled with their love of the can-do spirit of Texas and America, created a very special enchantment for them,” de Menil says.

SLB chief fiancial officer Stéphane Biguet accepted for the company.

“We’ve always believed that being part of a community means more than simply having a presence. It means investing, engaging and contributing in ways that create a lasting impact,” Biguet says. “One of the most meaningful ways we do that in Houston is through our longstanding partnership with the Alliance Française.”

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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Post-awards, auctioneers Stephen Mayers and Colette Clift Mayers led a spirited bidding war. Luxurious live auction prizes included a private tasting experience of the French Brandy trilogy (cognac, armagnac and calvados), a historic weekend in New Orleans, a dinner for six at the home of Alliance Française executive director Élodie Ricolfi, a Maison Frerejean Frères private tasting and a luxury escape to Château de Berne.

Chef Jean-Luc Royère, a member of the prestigious culinary association Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, designed an imprressive dinner: salade Niçoise to start, followed by an entrée of Supreme de Volaille au romarin polenta crémeuse. A cheese course followed — offering brie, petit agour and comté — with everything capped off with dessert of tropézienne. Each course was paired with wine donated by Dionysus imports.

“The success of Riviera Night reflects the strength of our community and Houstonians’ deep appreciation for French language and culture,” Élodie Ricolfi says.

PC Seen: Alliance Française de Houston president Jean-François Bonneté with wife Nathalie; Alliance secretary Virginia Clark; SLB team including Jean-François Leleu-Eponville, Abdellah Merad, and Sébastien Lehnherr; Anne Breaux; Hallie Vanderhider and Bobby Dees; Jean-Loup Chrétien; Stephanie and Dominique Laborde; Catherine Brooks Giuffre; Karine Couture; Edith and Edwin Bosso; Margaret Poissant; Emily and Erik Petersen; Catherine Stroud; Consul General de France Frank Marchetti; and artists Emilie Duvall, Romain Froquet, and Sebastien “Mr. D 1987” Boileau.