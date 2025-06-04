Alzheimer’s Association Imagines a Future Without Dementia
Inside the Intimate Gala at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical GardenBY Melissa Smrekar // 06.04.25
For the final event of Dallas’ spring social season, an intimate guest list of 125 people gathered in “floral chic” at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden to “Imagine: A World Without Alzheimer’s.” The thoughtful event invited guests, who included both advocates and caregivers, to imagine a future “where Alzheimer’s no longer steals our memories, our identities, or our connections.”
After a cocktail reception in the Dallas Arboretum‘s blooming gardens on the beautiful early June evening, guests moved inside Rosine Hall where they enjoyed an elegant dinner that featured a summer corn salad with heirloom tomatoes and brown sugar pepitas, followed by a Sichuan pepper-crusted filet.
Meg Cameron served as the chair for the sixth annual gala, with Fay & Ken Moraif honored as the evening’s honorary chairs for the third consecutive year. Jim Atkins received the 2025 George Heilmeier Distinguished Achievement Award for his unwavering commitment and tireless advocacy work (e.g., Atkins even wears purple socks to spark conversation about the cause!). Throughout the night, Cameron, the Moraifs, and Atkins, as well as emcee Steve Eagar from KDFW FOX 4 News, vulnerably described their own personal connections to the disease. The emotions ranged from laughter to anger to tears. What united everyone in attendance was their commitment to the cause.
For the evening’s impactful paddle raise (and in one of the most heartfelt fundraising video packages I’ve seen), Kim & Jeff Kort, along with their adult children Dylan and Sydney, shared their family’s story about Jeff’s diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s. Kort provided hope by detailing the improvement he’s experiencing from the newly-approved infusion drug Leqembi. Because of a dollar-for-dollar match challenge generously issued by the Moraifs, the mission moment raised $125,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Following the live auction, guests enjoyed dessert outside, where they admired the breathtaking skyline at golden hour from one of Dallas’ best vantage points.
The gala succeeded by not only inviting guests to imagine a world without Alzheimer’s, but to realize that, together, we are actively building it.
