Your PaperCity Account
Society / Profiles

Houston’s Best Dressed Champagne Cowgirl Moves From Nonprofit Leadership To More Personal Giving Back — Amanda Boffone Opens Her Heart

Dress Your Best When You Feel Your Worst

By //

1/0
First-time Houston Best Dressed honoree Amanda Boffone wears Marchesa for her photo shoot in Zilkha Gallery at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

First-time Houston Best Dressed honoree Amanda Boffone wears Marchesa for her photo shoot in Zilkha Gallery at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.

Terry & Amanda Boffone in 2026 on holiday in Greece with their children Terry IV and Samantha.

Terry & Amanda Boffone in 2026 on holiday in Greece with their children Terry IV and Samantha.

Amanda Boffone at the 2026 Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Amanda Boffone at the 2026 Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

Amanda Boffone at an Oscar de la Renta presentation at The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda Boffone at an Oscar de la Renta presentation at The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda & TerryBoffone III at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Amanda & TerryBoffone III at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Amanda & Terry Boffone III at home during the Christmas holidays in 2025.

Amanda & Terry Boffone III at home during the Christmas holidays in 2025.

The Terry& Amanda Boffone family at a Texas A&M game in College Station in 2025.

The Terry& Amanda Boffone family at a Texas A&M game in College Station in 2025.

Terry & Amanda Boffone at a 2026 World Cup match

Terry & Amanda Boffone at a 2026 World Cup match

The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 15 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.

In this special series, we are profiling each of the 2026 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation. Next up: Amanda Boffone, a first time Houston Best Dressed honoree.

This mother of two — 13-year-old Terry IV and 9-year-old Samantha — knows a thing or two about charitable commitments as Boffone served as development director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for a number of years. She traded her profession for raising her children and contributing on the giving side of philanthropy and community leadership.

Amanda & TerryBoffone III
Amanda & TerryBoffone III at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Today, Amanda Boffone is a member of the Champagne Cowgirls buying group supporting Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and also dedicates her time to Children’s Memorial Hermann, TIRR Memorial Hermann and the Junior League of Houston.

Memorable quote: “Dress your best when you feel your worst.” – Mom

Amanda & Terry Boffone III
Amanda & Terry Boffone III at home during the Christmas holidays in 2025.

The Style Survey

Favorite designers: Dior, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta

Style icon: Princes Diana

Your go-to outfit: A feminine dress with a statement bag

Fragrance: Chanel Chance

What is the one accessory you cannot live without: My planner

Favorite beauty cream: Clarins V-Facial

Amanda Boffone in marchesa
Amanda Boffone in Marchesa

Books on your coffee table: Photo albums. “I still print my favorite pictures every month”

Travel destination that inspires you: South Africa

Favorite Hotel in the world: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris

Something about you that would surprise people: “I am a Name That Tune savant.”

Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.

Trending

  1. What the Garden Oaks Theater’s Final Extension From the Wrecking Ball Really Means — Inside the Fight to Save an Iconic Piece of Houston’s Movie History
  2. Campus Dining Gets a Major Upgrade With Rice University Landing Its Own Trill Burgers — All Courtesy of Professor Bun B
  3. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  4. Houston Artist Organizes a Pop-Up Fair to Help Her Earthquake-Torn Home Country of Venezuela
  5. Texas’ Pavilion Paper Makes Easy Summer Entertaining Super Stylish — You’ve Never Seen Paper Plates Quite Like This

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed 2026
Make a splash at Dallas’ iconic urban resort
JadeWaters | Open Daily
Book Your Stay
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
13415 Jibstay
Laffite's Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay
Galveston, TX

$4,995,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay
3036 Locke Lane
Avalon Place
FOR SALE

3036 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3036 Locke Lane
1804 Bolsover
Southampton
FOR SALE

1804 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1804 Bolsover
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #130
Houston, TX

$839,000 Learn More about this property
Roland Bodden
This property is listed by: Roland Bodden (504) 617-5810 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #130
10 Waverly Ct.
Museum District
FOR SALE

10 Waverly Ct.
Houston, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
10 Waverly Ct.
Luxury Listings on the Market
View Our Open Houses View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X