Houston’s Best Dressed Champagne Cowgirl Moves From Nonprofit Leadership To More Personal Giving Back — Amanda Boffone Opens Her Heart
Dress Your Best When You Feel Your Worst
By Shelby Hodge //
First-time Houston Best Dressed honoree Amanda Boffone wears Marchesa for her photo shoot in Zilkha Gallery at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
Terry & Amanda Boffone in 2026 on holiday in Greece with their children Terry IV and Samantha.
Amanda Boffone at the 2026 Houston Ballet Ball held at Wortham Theater Center (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Amanda Boffone at an Oscar de la Renta presentation at The Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Amanda & TerryBoffone III at the 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Amanda & Terry Boffone III at home during the Christmas holidays in 2025.
The Terry& Amanda Boffone family at a Texas A&M game in College Station in 2025.
Terry & Amanda Boffone at a 2026 World Cup match
The PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed honorees represent a cross section of backgrounds, interests and ages with two unifying characteristics. Each has an altruistic interest in contributing to the Bayou City and each has a defining style. The philanthropic femmes will be saluted on September 15 at a Post Oak Hotel luncheon benefiting March of Dimes.
In this special series, we are profiling each of the 2026 Houston Best Dressed honorees leading up to the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Houston Best Dressed Luncheon & Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation. Next up: Amanda Boffone, a first time Houston Best Dressed honoree.
This mother of two — 13-year-old Terry IV and 9-year-old Samantha — knows a thing or two about charitable commitments as Boffone served as development director for the Muscular Dystrophy Association for a number of years. She traded her profession for raising her children and contributing on the giving side of philanthropy and community leadership.
Today, Amanda Boffone is a member of the Champagne Cowgirls buying group supporting Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and also dedicates her time to Children’s Memorial Hermann, TIRR Memorial Hermann and the Junior League of Houston.
Memorable quote: “Dress your best when you feel your worst.” – Mom
The Style Survey
Favorite designers: Dior, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta
Style icon: Princes Diana
Your go-to outfit: A feminine dress with a statement bag
Fragrance: Chanel Chance
What is the one accessory you cannot live without: My planner
Favorite beauty cream: Clarins V-Facial
Books on your coffee table: Photo albums. “I still print my favorite pictures every month”
Travel destination that inspires you: South Africa
Favorite Hotel in the world: Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris
Something about you that would surprise people: “I am a Name That Tune savant.”
Tickets for the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes are available here.
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