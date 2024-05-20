Former U.S. Ambassador and President Whisperer Shares Powerful Insights In $1.3 Million Holocaust Museum Houston Night

The fireside-style conversation between former Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat; his partner Marion Ein Lewin, who survived the Holocaust as a child; and CNN chief political correspondent and third generation Holocaust survivor Dana Bash highlighted the Holocaust Museum Houston Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner. Eizenstat, who served in six U.S. administrations, was recipient of the coveted award.

The enlightening discussion covered Eizenstat’s personal relationship with President Lyndon Baines Johnson, restitution for Holocaust survivors, Ein Lewin and her family’s own miraculous story of survival, and their hopes for a future without prejudice and hate.

The dinner evening at the Hilton Americas-Houston, chaired by Stephanie and Frank Tsuru, earned $1.3 million for Holocaust Museum Houston general operating funds with a focus on educational programming.

“Ambassador Eizenstat has dedicated a lifetime of service to fighting antisemitism and honoring Holocaust survivors,” HMH interim co-executive director Tamara Savag told the gathering of 1,000. “We’re honored to have presented such a poignant conversation between him, Marion Ein Lewin and Dana Bash.”

After serving in the administrations of Presidents Johnson and Carter, Eizenstat was simultaneously as the Clinton administration’s leader on Holocaust negotiations as special representative and Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s go-to on Holocaust issues. He continued his work as special adviser on Holocaust issues in the Obama administration to Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, as expert adviser on Holocaust issues in the State Department during the Trump administration, and currently as special adviser on Holocaust issues to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Eizenstat is also the special negotiator for the Jewish Claims Conference with Germany on behalf of Holocaust survivors.

Joining the Tsurus in advancing the benefit were host committee chairs Heidi and David Gerger and Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, and honorary chair Sue Smith.

Introducing Pêche Swipe









Next

Serving as honorary vice chairs were Donna Fujimoto Cole, Nancy and Jack Dinerstein, Elaine Finger, Patti and Mike Morgan, Carol and David Neuberger, Jeri and Marc Shapiro, Ileana and Michael Treviño and Kay and Fred Zeidman.

PC Seen: Paula Goldstein, Drs. Mia and Remus Wright, Mady and Ken Kades, Phoebe and Bobby Tudor, Rhona and Bruce Caress, Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron, Regina Rogers, Brian Caress and Jessica Strehlow, Limor and Stuart Smith, Shelly and Brian Hendry, Benjamin Warren, Mindy and Steve Finger, and Barry Mandel and Dr. Scott Sawyer.