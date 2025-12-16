Sheri and Ralph Noblett (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Matt Girotto, Chief Operating Officer of Texas Children’s, Dr. Debra Sukin, President and CEO of Texas Children’s, Mary Steen and John Steen (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Anna Van Delden, Angela Daniels, Megan Cushing (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Brice and Leah Simpson (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Brooke and Scott Hutson and Kangaroo Crew Team Member showing off the isolette Ambassadors will fund in 2026 (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Camila Cubero and Disney Harris (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Dalton and Julia Harris (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Dr. Debra F. Sukin, John Steen, Mary Steen (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Dr. Simon Kelley, Chief of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Texas Children’s, and Suzanne Kelley (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Heather and Kevin Faske dance the night away with Down Hazy Band (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
JW and Alice Lodge (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Kangaroo Crew team member with Ralph Weber and Pediatrician in Chief, Lara S. Shekerdemian (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Katie Dillon, Kelli Kickerillo, Todd Forrester, Julia TenHoeve (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Katie Dillon, Mary Steen, Carolyn Sabat (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Len Slusser, Chris Ochs, Joanna Hughes, and Rachel Kronenberger (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Society

Private Houston Club Morphs Into an Interactive Wonderland For Texas Children’s — The Ambassadors Take Over

A Holiday Party With a Touching Mission

BY //
photography Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital
Sheri & Ralph Noblett dip into VR at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Matt Girotto, Debra Sukin, chairs Mary & John Steen at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Anna Van Delden, Angela Daniels, Megan Cushing at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Brice & Leah Simpson at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Brooke & Scott Hutson, Kangaroo crew team member at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Camila Cubero, Disney Harris at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Dalton & Julia Harris at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Debra F. Sukin, John & Mary Steen at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Suzanne & Dr. Simon Kelley, chief of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Texas Children’s, at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Heather & Kevin Faske swing to the sounds of the Down Hazy Band at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
JW & Alice Lodge at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Kangaroo Crew team member, Ralph Weber, Pediatrician in Chief Lara S. Shekerdemian at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Katie Dillon, Kelli Kickerillo & Tod Forrester, Julia TenHoeve at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Katie Dillon, Mary Steen, Carolyn Sabat at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Len Slusser, Chris Ochs, Joanna Hughes, Rachel Kronenberger at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
What: Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party

Where: Park House Houston

PC Moment: It was an all-out, branded takeover of Houston’s Park House with more than 400 people poured in for Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital’s annual holiday fête that spread across all nine rooms of the private membership club. This switch to the club from the tradition of holding the party in a private home allowed for entertaining interactive experiences that showcased the various aspects of Houston’s world renowned children’s hospital.

Katie Dillon, Kelli Kickerillo, Todd Forrester, Julia TenHoeve
Katie Dillon, Kelli Kickerillo & Tod Forrester, Julia TenHoeve at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party

The orthopedic team offered a tectonic plate simulation and deadlift challenge, easily proving to be one of the clear favorite activities of the evening. Other interactive workshops showcased a behind-the-scenes look at the Kangaroo Crew specialized medical transport team and Texas Children’s virtual reality offerings, which are used for pain and anxiety management throughout the hospital.

Anna Van Delden, Angela Daniels, Megan Cushing
Anna Van Delden, Angela Daniels, Megan Cushing at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party

A special gift-giving opportunity was offered for those wishing to purchase a Texas Children’s Ambassadors membership for friends or family. The membership was accompanied by Lego helicopter kits, aligning with the 2026 Kangaroo Crew funding.

In an unexpected link to the night’s focus, the Austin based band Down Hazy, which performed, includes several former Texas Children’s patients.

SHOP

Swipe
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2

Texas Children’s leadership joining the party included president and CEO Debra F. Sukin, chief operating officer Matt Girotto, pediatrician in chief Dr. Lara S. Shekerdemian, Texas Children’s Research Institute research in chief Dr. Huda Zoghbi, and  Dr. Simon Kelley, chief of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.

Dalton and Julia Harris
Dalton & Julia Harris at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party

PC Seen: Event chairs Mary and John Steen, Carolyn and David Anderson, Martha and Marc Carnes, Adoina and Kevin Cokinos, Megan Cushing, Heather and Kevin Faske, Ben and Jen Fink, Julie Friedman, Suzanne and Danny Grant, Erin and Boyd Heath, Lisa and Sanjay Kalavar, Kelli Kickerillo and Todd Forrester, Alice and J.W. Lodge, Tiffany Masterson, Kusum and Cody Patel, Ben and April Renberg, Carolyn Sabat, Leah and Brice Simpson, Alicia and Matthew Summers, Claudia and David Walkup, Shiela and Ron Hulme, Brooke and Scott Hutson.

X