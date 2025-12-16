Private Houston Club Morphs Into an Interactive Wonderland For Texas Children’s — The Ambassadors Take Over

Kangaroo Crew team member, Ralph Weber, Pediatrician in Chief Lara S. Shekerdemian at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)

Heather & Kevin Faske swing to the sounds of the Down Hazy Band at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)

Suzanne & Dr. Simon Kelley, chief of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine at Texas Children’s, at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)

Sheri & Ralph Noblett dip into VR at the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)

What: Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party

Where: Park House Houston

PC Moment: It was an all-out, branded takeover of Houston’s Park House with more than 400 people poured in for Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital’s annual holiday fête that spread across all nine rooms of the private membership club. This switch to the club from the tradition of holding the party in a private home allowed for entertaining interactive experiences that showcased the various aspects of Houston’s world renowned children’s hospital.

The orthopedic team offered a tectonic plate simulation and deadlift challenge, easily proving to be one of the clear favorite activities of the evening. Other interactive workshops showcased a behind-the-scenes look at the Kangaroo Crew specialized medical transport team and Texas Children’s virtual reality offerings, which are used for pain and anxiety management throughout the hospital.

A special gift-giving opportunity was offered for those wishing to purchase a Texas Children’s Ambassadors membership for friends or family. The membership was accompanied by Lego helicopter kits, aligning with the 2026 Kangaroo Crew funding.

In an unexpected link to the night’s focus, the Austin based band Down Hazy, which performed, includes several former Texas Children’s patients.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Texas Children’s leadership joining the party included president and CEO Debra F. Sukin, chief operating officer Matt Girotto, pediatrician in chief Dr. Lara S. Shekerdemian, Texas Children’s Research Institute research in chief Dr. Huda Zoghbi, and Dr. Simon Kelley, chief of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.

PC Seen: Event chairs Mary and John Steen, Carolyn and David Anderson, Martha and Marc Carnes, Adoina and Kevin Cokinos, Megan Cushing, Heather and Kevin Faske, Ben and Jen Fink, Julie Friedman, Suzanne and Danny Grant, Erin and Boyd Heath, Lisa and Sanjay Kalavar, Kelli Kickerillo and Todd Forrester, Alice and J.W. Lodge, Tiffany Masterson, Kusum and Cody Patel, Ben and April Renberg, Carolyn Sabat, Leah and Brice Simpson, Alicia and Matthew Summers, Claudia and David Walkup, Shiela and Ron Hulme, Brooke and Scott Hutson.