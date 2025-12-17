A Stylish Houston Army Shucks Cancer — Young Professionals Have Raised Nearly $1.5 Million and Counting

I‘ve said it before and I’ll say it again, “Cancer sucks.” So how appropriate then that the American Cancer Society’s “Shuck Cancer Houston” fundraiser, held at Silver Street Studios, drew 1,000 soldiers in the fight against the dreadful disease. This Houston army raised more than $585,000 in support of the battle.

Hosted by the American Cancer Society’s young professional group the GenNow Network, the evening brought the presentation of the 2025 Pearl Honorees, each tasked with raising a minimum of $3,500 in a competition to honor the top fundraiser. That turned out to be cancer survivor Shelby Scharnberg, who raised more than $95,000, the most any honoree has ever raised for the Houston event.

“In just four years, Shuck Cancer Houston has raised nearly $1.5 million for the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission, securing its spot as one of Houston’s premier foodie events,” notes Disney Harris, co-chair of this year’s event.

“We couldn’t be prouder of those numbers and the incredible fundraising success we had this year,” co-chair Whitney Lawson adds. “We can’t wait to see what’s in store next year for our fifth annual Shuck Cancer Houston event.”

The ladies were joined in their roles as chairs by their husbands Max Harris and Marc Lawson.

Taking bows as Pearl Honorees were Zinat Ahmed, Suzanne Assarian, Will Brown, Kristen Cannon, Amanda Dickinson, Kelly Fox, Courtney Freels, Mari Trevino Glass, Jordyn Groover, Kirsten Haight, Courtney Harmon, Patrick Magee, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Molly Mead, Kim Pinyopusarerk, Shelby Boatwright Scharnberg, Tyler Sullivan, Joshua Taylor, and Jessica Wheeler.

Emceed by KPRC Ch. 2 Houston Life‘s Derrick Shore, the evening included food and drink offerings from 35 Houston restaurants and bars, which presented a selection of oyster and beverage pairings and a variety of other dishes. Highlights included an amazing sashimi showcase with Kaisen Sushi HTX’s Chef Sunny Choi Bertsch breaking down a 250-pound bluefin tuna, an ice sculpture cocktail luge, unlimited oysters courtesy of Pier 6 Seafood & Prestige Oysters and more.

“The American Cancer Society is the largest, nonprofit funder of cancer research and has helped make possible nearly every major cancer breakthrough in recent history, but we are also doing remarkable things right here in our very own backyard,” American Cancer Society vice president for the Texas region Jenny Todd says. “We invest more than $25 million annually into the Houston market — more than four times what is raised here, helping to fund innovative Houston-based cancer research, patient support programs like our Hope Lodge Houston community, and local prevention and early detection grants.

“Ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

With Tricoast Homes as Title Sponsor, the fundraiser was presented by Taylor Family Impact Foundation.