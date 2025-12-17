A Stylish Houston Army Shucks Cancer — Young Professionals Have Raised Nearly $1.5 Million and Counting

Selfie (Daniel Ortiz)
Honorary Chair Katie Tsuru, Chair Whitney Lawson, Honorary Chair Nora Jarrard, Chair Disney Harris (Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby and Jack Scharnberg (Jacob Powers)
Kristen Cannon, Molly Mead, Christina Greene and Zinat Ahmed (DanielOrtizPhoto_111325)
Courtney and Clayton Freels (Daniel Ortiz)
Dancing (Daniel Ortiz)
Emcee Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque (Daniel Ortiz)
Daniel Davis and Jordyn Groover (Jacob Powers)
Davis Hance and Kittsie Klaes Hance (JPP)
Frank Tsuru and Katie Tsuru (DanielOrtizPhoto_111325)
Jenny & Matt Todd (Jacob Powers)
Brandon and Shayla White Bowden (Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Whitney Lawson & Disney Harris (Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Jeff Tallas (Daniel Ortiz)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek (Jacob Powers)
Max and Disney Harris (Daniel Ortiz)
Shuck Cancer (Jacob Powers)
Stephanie and Will Joslin (Daniel Ortiz)
Zac and Courtney Harmon (Daniel Ortiz)
Oysters at Shuck Cancer (Jacob Powers)
01
20

Selfies srule at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
20

Honorary chair Katie Tsuru, chair Whitney Lawson, honorary chair Nora Jarrard, chair Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
20

Shelby & Jack Scharnberg at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

04
20

Kristen Cannon, Molly Mead, Christina Greene, Zinat Ahmed at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
20

Courtney & Clayton Freels at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
20

Dancing queens at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
20

Emcee Derrick Shore & Brandon Bourque at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
20

Danielo Davis, Jordyn Groover at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
20

Davis Hance & Kittsie Klaes Hance at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
20

Frank Tsuru, daughter-in-law Katie Tsuru at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Jenny & Matt Todd at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
20

Brandon & Shayla White Bowden at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Chairs Whitney Lawson & Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Jeff Tallas at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
20

Chairs Max & Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Party fun at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
20

Stephanie & Will Joslin at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Zac & Courtney Harmon at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
20

Unlimited oysters at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

Selfie (Daniel Ortiz)
Honorary Chair Katie Tsuru, Chair Whitney Lawson, Honorary Chair Nora Jarrard, Chair Disney Harris (Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby and Jack Scharnberg (Jacob Powers)
Kristen Cannon, Molly Mead, Christina Greene and Zinat Ahmed (DanielOrtizPhoto_111325)
Courtney and Clayton Freels (Daniel Ortiz)
Dancing (Daniel Ortiz)
Emcee Derrick Shore and Brandon Bourque (Daniel Ortiz)
Daniel Davis and Jordyn Groover (Jacob Powers)
Davis Hance and Kittsie Klaes Hance (JPP)
Frank Tsuru and Katie Tsuru (DanielOrtizPhoto_111325)
Jenny & Matt Todd (Jacob Powers)
Brandon and Shayla White Bowden (Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Whitney Lawson & Disney Harris (Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Jeff Tallas (Daniel Ortiz)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek (Jacob Powers)
Max and Disney Harris (Daniel Ortiz)
Shuck Cancer (Jacob Powers)
Stephanie and Will Joslin (Daniel Ortiz)
Zac and Courtney Harmon (Daniel Ortiz)
Oysters at Shuck Cancer (Jacob Powers)
Society / Featured Parties

A Stylish Houston Army Shucks Cancer — Young Professionals Have Raised Nearly $1.5 Million and Counting

Making Major Breakthroughs Possible

BY //
Selfies srule at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Honorary chair Katie Tsuru, chair Whitney Lawson, honorary chair Nora Jarrard, chair Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Shelby & Jack Scharnberg at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kristen Cannon, Molly Mead, Christina Greene, Zinat Ahmed at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney & Clayton Freels at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dancing queens at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Emcee Derrick Shore & Brandon Bourque at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Danielo Davis, Jordyn Groover at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Davis Hance & Kittsie Klaes Hance at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Frank Tsuru, daughter-in-law Katie Tsuru at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny & Matt Todd at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brandon & Shayla White Bowden at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Whitney Lawson & Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Jeff Tallas at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chairs Max & Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Party fun at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Stephanie & Will Joslin at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Zac & Courtney Harmon at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
Unlimited oysters at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)
1
20

Selfies srule at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
20

Honorary chair Katie Tsuru, chair Whitney Lawson, honorary chair Nora Jarrard, chair Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
20

Shelby & Jack Scharnberg at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

4
20

Kristen Cannon, Molly Mead, Christina Greene, Zinat Ahmed at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
20

Courtney & Clayton Freels at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
20

Dancing queens at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
20

Emcee Derrick Shore & Brandon Bourque at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
20

Danielo Davis, Jordyn Groover at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
20

Davis Hance & Kittsie Klaes Hance at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

10
20

Frank Tsuru, daughter-in-law Katie Tsuru at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Jenny & Matt Todd at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

12
20

Brandon & Shayla White Bowden at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Chairs Whitney Lawson & Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman, Jeff Tallas at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

16
20

Chairs Max & Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Party fun at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

18
20

Stephanie & Will Joslin at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Zac & Courtney Harmon at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

20
20

Unlimited oysters at the American Cancer Society 'Shuck Cancer Houston' fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

I‘ve said it before and I’ll say it again, “Cancer sucks.” So how appropriate then that the American Cancer Society’s “Shuck Cancer Houston” fundraiser, held at Silver Street Studios, drew 1,000 soldiers in the fight against the dreadful disease. This Houston army raised more than $585,000 in support of the battle.

Kristen Cannon, Molly Mead, Christina Greene and Zinat Ahmed (DanielOrtizPhoto_111325)
Kristen Cannon, Molly Mead, Christina Greene, Zinat Ahmed at the American Cancer Society ‘Shuck Cancer Houston’ fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hosted by the American Cancer Society’s young professional group the GenNow Network, the evening brought the presentation of the 2025 Pearl Honorees, each tasked with raising a minimum of $3,500 in a competition to honor the top fundraiser. That turned out to be cancer survivor Shelby Scharnberg, who raised more than $95,000, the most any honoree has ever raised for the Houston event.

“In just four years, Shuck Cancer Houston has raised nearly $1.5 million for the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving mission, securing its spot as one of Houston’s premier foodie events,” notes Disney Harris, co-chair of this year’s event.

Shuck Cancer (Jacob Powers)
Party fun at the American Cancer Society ‘Shuck Cancer Houston’ fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

“We couldn’t be prouder of those numbers and the incredible fundraising success we had this year,” co-chair Whitney Lawson adds. “We can’t wait to see what’s in store next year for our fifth annual Shuck Cancer Houston event.”

The ladies were joined in their roles as chairs by their husbands Max Harris and Marc Lawson.

Taking bows as Pearl Honorees were Zinat Ahmed, Suzanne Assarian, Will Brown, Kristen Cannon, Amanda Dickinson, Kelly Fox, Courtney Freels, Mari Trevino Glass, Jordyn Groover, Kirsten Haight, Courtney Harmon, Patrick Magee, Lexi Sakowitz Marek, Molly Mead, Kim Pinyopusarerk, Shelby Boatwright Scharnberg, Tyler Sullivan, Joshua Taylor, and Jessica Wheeler.

SHOP

Swipe
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2
  • PaperCity Gift Guide Fort Worth 2

Emceed by KPRC Ch. 2 Houston Life‘s Derrick Shore, the evening included food and drink offerings from 35 Houston restaurants and bars, which presented a selection of oyster and beverage pairings and a variety of other dishes. Highlights included an amazing sashimi showcase with Kaisen Sushi HTX’s Chef Sunny Choi Bertsch breaking down a 250-pound bluefin tuna, an ice sculpture cocktail luge, unlimited oysters courtesy of Pier 6 Seafood & Prestige Oysters and more.

Lexi Sakowitz Marek (Jacob Powers)
Lexi Sakowitz Marek at the American Cancer Society ‘Shuck Cancer Houston’ fundraiser (Photo by Jacob Power)

“The American Cancer Society is the largest, nonprofit funder of cancer research and has helped make possible nearly every major cancer breakthrough in recent history, but we are also doing remarkable things right here in our very own backyard,” American Cancer Society vice president for the Texas region Jenny Todd says. “We invest more than $25 million annually into the Houston market — more than four times what is raised here, helping to fund innovative Houston-based cancer research, patient support programs like our Hope Lodge Houston community, and local prevention and early detection grants.

“Ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”

Honorary Chair Katie Tsuru, Chair Whitney Lawson, Honorary Chair Nora Jarrard, Chair Disney Harris (Daniel Ortiz)
Honorary chair Katie Tsuru, chair Whitney Lawson, honorary chair Nora Jarrard, chair Disney Harris at the American Cancer Society ‘Shuck Cancer Houston’ fundraiser (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

With Tricoast Homes as Title Sponsor, the fundraiser was presented by Taylor Family Impact Foundation.

Dallas’ Most Magical Holiday Tradition
Dallas’ Most Magical Holiday Tradition
November 28 – January 4
Book Now
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
1435 Rutland Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

1435 Rutland Street
HOUSTON, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Bobby Yazdani
This property is listed by: Bobby Yazdani (832) 577-7764 Email Realtor
1435 Rutland Street
259 Litchfield Lane #66
Memorial
FOR SALE

259 Litchfield Lane #66
Houston, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
259 Litchfield Lane #66
21538 Mueschke Road
Tomball
FOR SALE

21538 Mueschke Road
Tomball, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Charlotte Blocker
This property is listed by: Charlotte Blocker (713) 252-6380 Email Realtor
21538 Mueschke Road
219 W Gray Street
Montrose Area
FOR SALE

219 W Gray Street
Houston, TX

$380,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
219 W Gray Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X