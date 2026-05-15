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The American Heart Association Raises $1.1 Million at 35th Annual Côtes du Coeur in Dallas

One of the Largest Fine Wine Auctions in the Southwest Does It Again

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Photography See Pink, Inc

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The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Texas Ballet Theater perform at the 2026 Côtes du Coeur gala in Dallas. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Texas Ballet Theater perform at the 2026 Côtes du Coeur gala in Dallas. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

One of the largest fine wine auctions in the Southwest and the American Heart Association's signature fundraiser, Côtes du Coeur, recently brought 800 supporters of the organization to the OMNI Dallas Hotel for its 35th annual event. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

One of the largest fine wine auctions in the Southwest and the American Heart Association's signature fundraiser, Côtes du Coeur, recently brought 800 supporters of the organization to the OMNI Dallas Hotel for its 35th annual event. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Heart Transplant Survivor Ridge Petersen with his parents, Katie and Tag Petersen. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Heart Transplant Survivor Ridge Petersen with his parents, Katie and Tag Petersen. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Chefs Jason Rohan, Dan Landsberg, Janice Provost, with Chairs Chris and Jennifer Clark, and Chefs Richard Chamberlain, Gerard Thompson, and Miguel Antonio. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Chefs Jason Rohan, Dan Landsberg, Janice Provost, with Chairs Chris and Jennifer Clark, and Chefs Richard Chamberlain, Gerard Thompson, and Miguel Antonio. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Laser show entertainment at the 2026 Côtes du Coeur. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Laser show entertainment at the 2026 Côtes du Coeur. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Christian and Jessica Palmaz (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Christian and Jessica Palmaz (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Anna Berman, Regina Bruce (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Anna Berman, Regina Bruce (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Chris Clark, Sam and Kristina Mudro, Mary and Michael Nunez. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Chris Clark, Sam and Kristina Mudro, Mary and Michael Nunez. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Guests celebrate at the 2026 Côtes du Coeur. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Guests celebrate at the 2026 Côtes du Coeur. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Scott Douglas, Kunthear Mam-Douglas, John Pickett, and Regina Bruce. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Scott Douglas, Kunthear Mam-Douglas, John Pickett, and Regina Bruce. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Lauren Roe, Stephen Nesbit (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Lauren Roe, Stephen Nesbit (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Celebrity Chefs Kent Rathbun, Richard Chamberlain, Dan Landsberg, Janice Provost, and Gerard Thompson. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Celebrity Chefs Kent Rathbun, Richard Chamberlain, Dan Landsberg, Janice Provost, and Gerard Thompson. (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Mark and Jennifer Sanders (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Mark and Jennifer Sanders (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Sobie and Zee Hussain (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

Sobie and Zee Hussain (Photo by See Pink, Inc)

One of the largest fine wine auctions in the Southwest and the American Heart Association (AHA)’s signature fundraiser, Côtes du Coeur, recently brought 800 supporters of the organization to the OMNI Dallas Hotel for its 35th annual event. An incredible $1.1 million was raised that evening — contributing to the $3.4 million raised so far in AHA’s yearlong campaign toward longer, healthier lives.

When guests arrived off the escalator to the third floor of the OMNI, dressed to the nines in black tie attire for the annual event, they were greeted with several photo opportunities, a silent wine auction, bars, and more activations until it was time to gather in the stunning ballroom, where aerial dancers were hanging from the ceiling.

Côtes du Coeur Dallas
Laser show entertainment at the 2026 Côtes du Coeur.

Themed “Enriching Communities,” this year’s event kicked off with an unexpected electric LED/laser dance performance. WFAA co-anchors Dia Wall and Matt Howerton were the emcees who kept the energy going as co-chairs Jennifer and Chris Clark were introduced.

The couple presented the Tête du Cuvée Award to Palmaz Vineyards, honoring an extraordinary legacy of innovation spanning both medicine and winemaking. Dr. Julio Palmaz, widely recognized for his role in developing the coronary stent, transformed modern cardiovascular care and helped save millions of lives worldwide. His son, Christian Palmaz (along with his wife Jessica), accepted the award on behalf of the family, underscoring the vineyard’s longstanding support of the American Heart Association’s mission.

Heart transplant survivor Ridge Petersen was also acknowledged with his parents, Katie and Tag Peterson.

But it was a video featuring the remarkable journey of Parker Helmerich, who spent 347 days in the hospital, underwent open-heart surgery, a stroke, and a heart transplant before he turned two years old, that made the room go completely quiet while they listened to the incredible story.

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Côtes du Coeur Dallas
Celebrity Chefs Kent Rathbun, Richard Chamberlain, Dan Landsberg, Janice Provost, and Gerard Thompson.

Dinner brought together some of Dallas’ most notable chefs, led by Lead Executive Chef Richard Chamberlain. He was joined by Kent Rathbun, Gerard Thompson, Dan Landsberg, Janice Provost (owner of one of Dallas’ best classic restaurants, Parigi), Jason Rohan, John Tesar, and Miguel Antonio, who all crafted delicious courses for the culinary experience.

Later on, there was a dazzling ballet performance by Texas Ballet Theatre and Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

As the night came to a close, guests were invited to look ahead to the 2027 Côtes du Coeur, as planning is already underway and sponsors have begun committing to support the next campaign. 

PC Seen: Anna Berman, Regina Bruce, Sam and Kristina Mudro, Mary and Michael Nunez, Scott Douglas and Kunthear Mam-Douglas, John Pickett, Lauren Roe, Stephen Nesbit, Mark and Jennifer Sanders, and Sobie and Zee Hussain.

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