American Heart Association Announces Celebrity Chefs for 2025 Côtes du Coeur Gala and Wine Auction

Perhaps one of the most delicious fundraisers of the season, the American Heart Association’s Côtes du Coeur Gala and Wine Auction never fails to leave its guests satisfied. Each year, the event gathers winemakers, celebrity chefs, foodies, and philanthropists for a night of savory bites, vivacious wines, and a life-saving cause.

The American Heart Association’s Côtes du Coeur Gala and Wine Auction raises critical funds for cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs, both locally and nationally. Held at the Omni Dallas Hotel on Saturday, April 26, guests will enjoy an evening of gourmet fare and the largest wine auction in the Southwest. In its 33rd year, Côtes du Coeur welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees annually and celebrates nearly $50 million in mission investments as it advances research for longer, healthier lives.

While Côtes du Coeur is a year-round celebration, the gala and wine-auction event merges community and company leaders with a unique collection of renowned wineries and chefs, all in celebration of the Association’s mission as a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.

In anticipation of the big evening, Executive Lead Chef Richard Chamberlain recently announced the stellar line-up of 2025 Celebrity Chefs at the recent Reveal Reception sponsored by Deloitte and held at the Sub Zero Wolf and Cove showroom while also unveiling this year’s menu. Let’s just say this is one year and one menu you don’t want to miss.

The lineup includes: Chef Richard Chamberlain of Chamberlain’s Steak and Fish, Chef Brendan Davy of Ellie’s at HALL Arts Hotel, Chef Mario Hernandez of Nuri Steakhouse, Chef Dan Landsberg of Circle T Ranch, Chef Janice Provost of Parigi, Chef Kent Rathburn of Rathburn’s Curbside BBQ, Chef Jason Rohan of Monarch, Chef John Tesar of Knife, and Chef Gerard Thompson of Rough Creek Lodge.

From steak to fish to French cuisine, the 2025 Côtes du Coeur Gala and Wine Auction is sure to be a feast to remember.