Firefighters, Fashion and a Fight That Saves Lives In The Woodlands — Go Red For Women Face Down a Killer

Kellie Armstrong, Chief Palmer Buck and Lisa Fenley attend the Montgomery County Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

Meagan Hart, Faith Eberwein and Lenny Matuszewski attend the 2025 Montgomery County Go Red for Women Fashion Show at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery)

Survivor models walk the runway in summer looks provided by Dillard's during the Go Red for Women Fashion Show at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery )

Event chair Mari Harvey stands with firefighters from The Woodlands at the Go Red for Women Fashion Show at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery )

Survivor models Cary Attar, Jill Barber, Christine Domangue, Tim Joniec, Miguel Lopez, Taylor Parmigiano, Maria Flores and Nicole Tetreault walk the runway at the Montgomery County Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott. (Photo by Christina Griffin, WDR Imagery )

Gayla Brand, Mari Harvey, Alison Veldekens and Diane Kink attend the Go Red for Women Luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott.

More than 550 guests filled the ballroom of The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel for the 2025 Montgomery and Northwest Harris Counties Go Red for Women Luncheon. Hosted by the American Heart Association, the event honored survivors, celebrated advancements in heart health and raised more than $500,000 to better identify, diagnose, treat and prevent cardiovascular disease in women.

Local favorite Jodie Schreir emceed the event, which was chaired by Mari Harvey. Meagan Hart, a kindergarten teacher from Conroe who suffered a stroke at the age of 42, was the featured survivor.

The highlight of the luncheon was the annual Survivor Fashion Show. Models showcased summer fashions provided by Dillard’s. Firefighters from The Woodlands were also in attendance, showing their support for the survivors and the Go Red for Women movement. Survivor models included Cary Attar, Jill Barber, Christine Domangue, Tim Joniec, Miguel Lopez, Taylor Parmigiano, Maria Flores and Nicole Tetreault.

“Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in women. Events like this are crucial for raising awareness and providing education,” says Kellie Armstrong, executive director of development and community health for the American Heart Association, Houston-Gulf Coast. “Together, we can ensure every woman is supported and no one has to go it alone.”

A Cause Built Around Women

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the No. 1 killer of women, yet many remain underdiagnosed and under treated. Women also experience unique life stages, including pregnancy and menopause, that increase their risk of heart disease and stroke. The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement is committed to making women’s heart health a priority.

The annual Gulf Coast Go Red for Women Luncheons bring communities together to learn about women’s heart health and fund lifesaving research. The research addresses the unique risk factors and needs of women.

“Through Go Red for Women, we’re funding research to advance innovative solutions specific to women’s health experiences and needs,” senior development director for the American Heart Association, Gulf Coast Lisa Fenley says.

“Here in the Gulf Coast area, we bring women together for CPR trainings and blood pressure checks. We also address maternal health through our MomRX program,” she says. “Go Red for Women is there for women’s health and well-being at every age, stage and season of their lives.”

Knowledge Saves Lives

As women grow and change, so do their cardiovascular risks. CVD claims more lives than all cancers combined. Nearly 45 percent of women over age 20 are living with some form of it.

It’s also the leading cause of maternal death in the United States, and pregnancy-related deaths are on the rise. Yet younger generations, especially Gen Z and millennials, are less likely to know about their greatest health threat. Many also do not recognize the warning signs of heart attacks and strokes.

The Go Red for Women Luncheon aims to change that, one conversation, one survivor and one fashion-forward strut at a time.

PC Seen: Aaron Cox, Alison & Dr. Hilton Yee, Amber Butaud, Amy Torres, Amy Young, Carol Watford, Chief Palmer Buck, Christin Allphin, Diane Kink, Dr. Ann Snyder, Eliecer & Carol Viamontes, Elvira Graham, Gayle Brand, Jim Parisi, Jo Anne Johnson, Melanie Bush, Michelle Little, Missy Herndon, Nelda Blaire, Nichole Murphy, Nicole Gauthier, Rachel Goodlad, Shirelle Chimenti, and Traci Klein