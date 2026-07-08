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amfAR Dallas to Honor Charlize Theron With Award of Inspiration — A PaperCity Exclusive

The Second Annual Black Tie Gala Promises Star Power

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amfAR announced that it will honor Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron with the Award of Inspiration at its second annual Dallas benefit this fall. (Photo by Paola Kudacki)

amfAR announced that it will honor Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron with the Award of Inspiration at its second annual Dallas benefit this fall. (Photo by Paola Kudacki)

2025's inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas' charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. (Courtesy amfAR)

2025's inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas' charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. (Courtesy amfAR)

Currently galavanting the globe on the international press tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, one Oscar winner will soon add a stop in Dallas to her enviable itinerary.

In a PaperCity exclusive, amfAR announced that it will honor Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron with the Award of Inspiration at its second annual Dallas benefit this fall. Kathleen and Scott Kirby return as hosts of the black-tie gala at their home on Saturday, October 24, with Theron expected to attend.

A keystone event for amfAR and its efforts to improve global health, amfAR Dallas raises critical funds for lifesaving HIV research. The gala follows in the enormous footsteps of the internationally lauded TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art Gala that Cindy and Howard Rachofsky hosted for 25 years. The magnanimous event ended in 2024 after generating more than $66.5 million for groundbreaking medical research.

2025’s inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas’ charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. (Courtesy amfAR)

2025’s inaugural amfAR Dallas benefit delivered on its promise of a glamorous night for Dallas’ charitable glitterati, with Hollywood star power in attendance, too. Celebrity guests in attendance included Nicole Kidman, who presented the Award of Inspiration to Fort Worth visionary and Landman creator Taylor Sheridan. Oh, and did we mention that icon Diana Ross performed and brought the house down? In total, the night succeeded in raising $3.1 million. Not too shabby for amfAR Dallas’ first rodeo!

This year’s Award of Inspiration recognizes Theron’s humanitarian work, which includes serving as a United Nations Messenger of Peace. In addition, Theron founded the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), which supports and empowers youth in Southern Africa by partnering with community-based organizations to support sexual and reproductive health, HIV prevention, and the fight against gender-based violence.

“Charlize Theron’s longstanding support of amfAR and HIV/AIDS care and prevention through her own foundation makes her an inspiration to us all,” says amfAR CEO Kyle Clifford. “We are grateful to her for her tireless work and are thrilled to be able to recognize her at our event in Dallas this year.” 

Tickets to amfAR Dallas on Saturday, October 24, begin at $2,500. 

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